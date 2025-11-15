We know which cosy perfume is Reese Witherspoon's signature scent - and it's perfect for the season ahead
Both softly floral and powdery, the actress' favourite fragrance is a timeless best seller for a reason...
One of the best things about fragrances is how personal they are to each and every one of us – that's where the concept of signature scents comes into the mix.
Whether you're scouring lists of the best perfumes for women or you're on the hunt for a long-lasting perfume that will stand the test of time, it's always helpful to hear others' fragrance recommendations - and that includes A-listers, too. Speaking of which, we know the exact cosy blend that Reese Witherspoon dubs as her 'favourite fragrance', and we're here to tell all.
Think a sensual, floral, musky, and powdery perfume that boasts a timeless nature that transcends day to night, all seasons, and year after year. Not to mention, it effortlessly layers with other fragrances.
Want to snap up the perfume behind Reese's signature scent? You can now bag a bottle for 20% less, that's over a £21 saving...
We know the exact perfume behind Reese Witherspoon's signature scent
The celebrity-approved perfume in question is none other than AERIN's Amber Musk Eau De Parfum. Following in the footsteps of the brand's lineup of scents, this harmonious fragrance is both modern and classic, whilst oozing the ultimate chicness that is reminiscent of being wrapped in a cosy cashmere blanket during the winter.
Reese's signature scent
RRP: £86.40 | $142.60
Inspired by a roaring fireplace, AERIN’s Amber Musk Eau de Parfum captures a sensual floral fragrance, with warming notes of powdery musks. Honeyed rose centifolia is complemented by velvety amber for the ultimate soft and cosy scent that's easily layered with other aromas from your perfume assortment.
It's quite rare for celebrities to lift the lid on their signature scent; that said, it's quite literally our job to track them down - whether that's Kate Winslet's perfume or Cynthia Erivo's perfume. So, when we stumbled across Reese Witherspoon's interview with Harper’s Bazaar back in 2016, we were intrigued to discover the actress's go-to perfume of choice.
Speaking on AERIN's Amber Musk Eau de Parfum, Witherspoon revealed the scent to be her “new favourite fragrance." In fact, the perfume is a non-negotiable within Reese's daily routine, as she noted: "I don't go anywhere without a spritz."
Although stellar options for all-year-round, Amber perfumes and musky perfumes (like this one) are particularly perfect for the cooler seasons thanks to their soul-warming, cosy and luxurious natures. Boasting multifaceted blends and beautiful projections, these scents often score highly for their versatile appeal.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.