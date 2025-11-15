We know which cosy perfume is Reese Witherspoon's signature scent - and it's perfect for the season ahead

One of the best things about fragrances is how personal they are to each and every one of us – that's where the concept of signature scents comes into the mix.

Whether you're scouring lists of the best perfumes for women or you're on the hunt for a long-lasting perfume that will stand the test of time, it's always helpful to hear others' fragrance recommendations - and that includes A-listers, too. Speaking of which, we know the exact cosy blend that Reese Witherspoon dubs as her 'favourite fragrance', and we're here to tell all.

Think a sensual, floral, musky, and powdery perfume that boasts a timeless nature that transcends day to night, all seasons, and year after year. Not to mention, it effortlessly layers with other fragrances.

We know the exact perfume behind Reese Witherspoon's signature scent

The celebrity-approved perfume in question is none other than AERIN's Amber Musk Eau De Parfum. Following in the footsteps of the brand's lineup of scents, this harmonious fragrance is both modern and classic, whilst oozing the ultimate chicness that is reminiscent of being wrapped in a cosy cashmere blanket during the winter.

Reese's signature scent AERIN Amber Musk Eau De Parfum 50ml View at Lookfantastic RRP: £86.40 | $142.60 Inspired by a roaring fireplace, AERIN’s Amber Musk Eau de Parfum captures a sensual floral fragrance, with warming notes of powdery musks. Honeyed rose centifolia is complemented by velvety amber for the ultimate soft and cosy scent that's easily layered with other aromas from your perfume assortment.

It's quite rare for celebrities to lift the lid on their signature scent; that said, it's quite literally our job to track them down - whether that's Kate Winslet's perfume or Cynthia Erivo's perfume. So, when we stumbled across Reese Witherspoon's interview with Harper’s Bazaar back in 2016, we were intrigued to discover the actress's go-to perfume of choice.

Speaking on AERIN's Amber Musk Eau de Parfum, Witherspoon revealed the scent to be her “new favourite fragrance." In fact, the perfume is a non-negotiable within Reese's daily routine, as she noted: "I don't go anywhere without a spritz."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison / Staff)

Although stellar options for all-year-round, Amber perfumes and musky perfumes (like this one) are particularly perfect for the cooler seasons thanks to their soul-warming, cosy and luxurious natures. Boasting multifaceted blends and beautiful projections, these scents often score highly for their versatile appeal.