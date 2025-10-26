Cynthia Erivo is a fan of this warming, spicy fragrance (and we are too)

Whether you’re a single signature perfume kind of woman or you prefer to have a few scents on rotation – or even a big fragrance wardrobe – celebrities are a great place to get fragrant inspiration.

One that’s got our attention recently is that of Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, who has shared her signature scent and proven she has excellent taste in perfume in the process.

If you’ve been weighing up some of the best perfumes for women and are in the market for a new addition to your collection, woman&home’s beauty team agrees that Cynthia’s scent-of-choice has our approval. Here’s what you need to know about it…

What perfume does Cynthia Erivo wear? Inside her fragrance wardrobe

The fragrance in question is none other than Jo Malone London’s Myrrh and Tonka Cologne Intense, one of the best Jo Malone perfumes and a brand best seller. The rich scent balances notes of warming tonka, amber, and myrrh with a little lavender for a sophisticated, head-turning fragrance.

Jo Malone London Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense View at Jo Malone London RRP: $228 / £164 for 100ml | Key notes: Lavender, Omumbiri myrrh, tonka bean

The star revealed she actually first came across the scent while looking for an entirely different perfume in duty-free. “I always take a fragrance or two with me when I travel, and I actually have a ridiculous amount of scents, but I think I was heading to Montreal or something and had forgotten to pack anything,” she explained to The Strategist in an interview back in 2018.

“I got to the airport duty-free and was going to just buy something I already owned, but one of the salespeople showed me this new perfume, and I don’t know! It’s so sweet and smoky at the same time, and it just works with my body chemistry,” she continued. “It’s been months, and I haven’t used any other fragrance. I spray it on my clothes. I spray it on my hair. People ask me what it is constantly. That’s it.”

As one of the brand’s Cologne Intense formulations, it contains higher concentrations of more precious perfumery ingredients – making for richer, more intense and longer-lasting scents. We find that Myrrh and Tonka really lingers on the skin with its cosy, not-too-sweet almondy warmth.

In yet more positive news, this isn’t the only insight we’ve had into Cynthia’s personal beauty favourites over the years. Here are a few more of the beauty products she’s confirmed to love.