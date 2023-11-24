I tried Kate Hudson's favourite facial sculpting device, which is £127 off for Black Friday - and I can confirm it's well worth the splurge

Kate Hudson swears by the NuFace facial sculpting tool, which is £127 off - and after using the tool myself, I can confirm the NuFace, one of the best beauty deals of Black Friday 2023, is totally worth it.

Let's face it - we all want to have chiseled cheekbones and jawlines. When you see celebs like Angelina Jolie, Kate Middleton, and more who have perfect bone structure, how could you not immediately envy that chiseled look?

I, too, recently had wondered if there was a way to enhance my natural bone structure without getting plastic surgery - and in research, I came across a product that is majorly trending right now called the NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device. Luckily, that same product is on sale on LookFantastic for £127 off its original price.

This product is powered by microcurrents that help massage and sculpt your face - and I can confidently say that after a month of using it, the product really does live up to the hype it receives - and not only that, it's woman&home beauty editor approved as one of the best facial sculpting devices.

Don't just take it from me, though - even Kate Hudson is known to love the cult-favourite device.

Why we love the NuFace

There's reason to believe that if one of our favourite celebrities deems a product as their "go-to" that we're likely in the market for it - which is exactly how I came across the NuFace Trinity set.

After purchasing, I was immediately impressed by how easy it is to use the device. The NuFace tool hooks up to your phone via Bluetooth, and charges on a sleek and small charger, able to be left on your bathroom sink easily when it's not in use.

By downloading the NuFace app and connecting the tool to your phone, you're able to unlock a series of free facial treatments that work on different areas of the face. My concerns were a lack of definition in my jawline and my cheekbones, so I focused on treatments that targeted those areas. All you have to do is turn the device on, apply some of the provided microcurrent activating serum, and let the tool work its magic as the treatment video plays.

Within a month, I saw incredible results, noticing that my cheekbones and jawline looked much more defined and lifted.

Clearly though, I'm not the only one who loves the product - Kate Hudson recently told MindBodyGreen that she uses the tool "every day."

"When I do the NuFace every day, I feel a huge difference in my skin. I was not expecting that… it's actually shocking," she said of the NuFace facial toning devices.

In case you've never heard of the NuFace devices, we've compiled some need-to-know information about the life-changing products.

How do I use the NuFace device?

According to NuFace, the following instructions detail how to use the facial sculpting device at home.

"Make sure skin is clean and dry. Using the Clean Sweep Brush, apply a mask-like layer of Silk Crème Activator in sections as you lift. Perform glides/holds as directed in the NuFACE® Smart App using your NuFACE TRINITY+® Device," they instruct.

Is buying a NuFace worth it?

Absolutely.

We don't need to tell you that you're beautiful just as you are - but if you've been looking for a device that will give you a bit of a confidence boost in regards to the tautness and look of your skin, purchasing a NuFace will do just the trick. Plus it's over £127 off the original price right now, so it's the perfect opportunity to seize the moment and treat yourself to something that will make you feel and look amazing.

I saw transformational results within just days of consistent use, so it's absolutely worth the price tag.

Can I travel with the NuFace?

Yes! These handy devices are small enough to fit into your toiletry bag, so you don't have to skip treatments while away from home.

Does using a NuFace hurt?

It doesn't hurt to use a NuFace - if anything, you may feel an extremely subtle sort of "zap" feeling when it hits your face, but that just lets you know the microcurrents are working to lift and tighten your skin.

Once the device it on your face, it's super relaxing to feel it glide from one end of your jawline, cheekbone, or whichever part of your face, to another - it basically feels like you're getting a five-minute facial at home!