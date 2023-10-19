Black Friday beauty deals 2023: the best early savings you can shop right now
Black Friday beauty deals are always plentiful, but only the very best will make it into our 2023 roundup
Black Friday beauty deals never fail to disappoint, and whether you're looking for a makeup routine refresh or simply hoping to repurchase your daily staples, you'll be able to grab a great saving once the big day rolls around.
Black Friday 2023 takes place on Friday 24 November, and is followed by more savings on the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday, which falls on the 27th November. Although we've still got a few weeks to go until Black Friday beauty deals officially drop, we regularly see everything from Black Friday perfume deals to discounts on the best foundation or mascara dropping as early as a month before the big day. That means you really don't have too long to wait until we start to see some brilliant savings on brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Lancome, Bobbi Brown and NARS.
Our guide to the top Black Friday beauty deals is here to cut through the noise, with only our expert-approved top picks making the cut. Because there's such an abundance to choose from, we'll be updating this guide regularly in the run-up to Black Friday 2023, so be sure to bookmark this page to ensure you don't miss out on the deal you've been waiting for.
Today's best Black Friday makeup deals
Tarte shape tape concealer:
was £29 now £17.40 at Tarte with code CYBER
This iconic brand is offering 40% off almost everything with its early Cyber sale. Use code CYBER to make the most of the discounts. The iconic Shape Tape is one of the best drugstore concealers on the market, and this 40% saving is worth snapping up pronto.
Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Replenish Lip Balm:
was £32 now £27.48 at Sephora
Tint and moisturise with this balm from Estée Lauder. This universally flattering shade is 14% off in an early Black Friday sale.
Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerise:
was £26, now £19.50 at Cult Beauty (save £6.50)
The Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerise is an iconic one-touch cream eyeshadow. Packed with sparkle and available in a range of fun colours, this 25% saving is a top pick from our team.
Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Fluid Powder Foundation:
was £30, now £20.10 at John Lewis (save £9.50)
Medium coverage, and with a liquid-to-powder finish, the Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Fluid is £10 off at John Lewis in a range of shades. UVA/UVB Protection will protect against dull skin, too.
Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara:
was £27, now £21.60 at BeautyBay (save £6)
Reduced to just £21.60, the Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara is a premium mascara that's formulated to build length and volume. The skinny brush will get into every corner, too. It also features in our guide to the best mascara.
Today's best Black Friday haircare deals
OLAPLEX No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo:
was £28 now £18.66 at Amazon
Famed for its bond-building power, the OLAPLEX No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is expensive but so worth it. Now reduced by nearly £10 (or more, if you subscribe) this Amazon deal is a winner. We've also got a dedicated page for more Olaplex Black Friday deals.
Liz Earle Botanical Shine Haircare Duo:
was £30, now £22.5 at Liz Earle (save £8)
The Liz Earle Botanical Shine Haircare Duo is available for normal hair, as well as dry or damaged hair. This shampoo and conditioner pairing is formulated to not strip the hair, leaving it gently cleaned and conditioned.
Color Wow Dream Filter:
was £55, now £44 at Cult Beauty (save £11)
The Color Wow Dream Filter is formulated for fighting frizz. This pre-shampoo treatment will rejuvenate hair and add vibrancy to any texture.
Kérastase Nutritive Nourish and Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner Duo:
was £58.25, now £40.78 at LookFantastic (save £18)
The Kérastase Nutritive Nourish and Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner Duo is formulated for fine-medium dry hair. This duo is packed with niacinamide to add moisture and leave hair feeling both softer and stronger.
Today's best Black Friday skincare deals
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair:
was £65, now £58.5 at LookFantastic (save £7)
The much-loved Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair is reduced by £6.50 at LookFantastic. With up to 72 hours of hydration, we can't think of a better time to buy.
Charlotte's Magic Cream Light:
was £79, now £55 at Charlotte Tilbury (save 30%)
This limited-time 30% saving on the Charlotte's Magic Cream Light will see skin instantly smoother. We love it for prepping skin before applying foundation, and it's suitable for all skin types. Charlotte Tilbury makes some of the best moisturisers, and this is definitely no exception.
Perricone MD Multi-Action Overnight Intensive Firming Mask:
was £82, now £61.50 at John Lewis
A rich overnight mask, this firming treatment from Perricone MD is ideal for more mature skin. It's designed to reduce the appearance of fine lines and can be used before moisturiser if you want an extra dose of hydration.
Liz Earle Skincare Routine Essentials For Dry Skin:
was £66, now £38 at Liz Earle (save £28)
If you want an all-in-one fix for your dry skin, look no further than the Liz Earle Skincare Routine Essentials For Dry Skin. Including brand classics such as the Cleanse&Polish and the Rich Cream, it's perfect for Winter.
Are Black Friday deals better than Christmas?
Many choose to shop the Black Friday sales in the run-up to Christmas, in order to make the most of discounts on some of the best Christmas gifts for her or the best Christmas gifts for mum.
Although sales often run after Black Friday (after all, there's also Cyber Monday to look forward to) it can be tricky to find discounts on coveted items once the shopping period is over. While we can't make any promises, we think the best time to buy your Christmas gifts is Black Friday. Plus, you won't need to worry about last-minute present dashes on Christmas Eve, or sold out must-haves.
What makeup brands have Black Friday sales?
Almost all top beauty brands run Black Friday promotions, although some definitely offer deeper price discounts than others.
Some brands, such as Glossier, rarely offer discounts the rest of the calendar year, and although they've yet to confirm a Black Friday sale for 2023, we predict that it will be one of the few times of year to pick up your staple You perfume or Milky Jelly Cleanser at a reduced price.
We also tend to see great savings at Charlotte Tilbury and Tarte, as well as promotions on stockists such as Amazon, Cult Beauty and Space NK.
You can also take a look at our Dyson Airwrap Black Friday guide, and our rundown of GHD Black Friday savings, if you're hoping to score a discounted hair tool this Black Friday.
Last year's best Black Friday beauty deals
Some of last year's best Black Friday beauty deals allowed you to unlock specific savings when you spent a certain amount. For example, Charlotte Tilbury offered £30 off when you spend £120 and £75 off when you spend £250.
Other brands slashed prices across the board. MAC offered 25% off site-wide, and Kiehl's matched this, boosting it to 30% off when you order two products or more.
