This frizz-busting spray is like a Keratin treatment bottled - here's why I can't recommend it enough
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is a must-try for anyone who's had enough of frizz-induced bad hair days
It’s a problem worthy of the world’s smallest violin in the grand scheme of things, but my hair is a constant source of annoyance to me. It’s thick, curly and frustratingly frizzy – quite the opposite of the hair I’d like to have, which would be sleek, glossy and not resemble a ball of fluff the moment it encounters the slightest hint of humidity.
I’ve had years of answering well-intentioned questions about 'why I don’t just wear my hair naturally' and being told I’m lucky to have 'so much hair' – but it doesn’t feel that way when I’m up at 6am wrestling my best straighteners through a forest of frizz. The only reliable long-term solutions I’ve previously found are semi-permanent keratin treatments like Brazilian blow dries and hair botox. They do an amazing job of making my hair more manageable, but at upwards of £150 a pop they’re not a budget-friendly solution.
As fellow frizz-prone folk will know, rain is also essentially my nemesis. I know it’s important for the plants (yadda, yadda, yadda) but waking up to a forecast of showers is enough to start my day under a black cloud. But that was until I got my hands on my knight in a shining silver bottle – the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray...
Why the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is worth the hype
RRP: £27
This advanced anti-frizz spray features humidity-blocking technology to stop the elements from ruining your 'do, leaving your lengths glossy and super smooth. This treatment also lasts through three to four washes, making it a very worthwhile investment.
Hands down one of the best hair products for humidity I have ever tried (and trust me, I’ve tried a lot), it uses game-changing technology that kicks in when you use with your best hair dryer. As the heat hits your hair the polymers within the formula start to compress your strands, making the shape straighter and sleeker. They also coat each hair in a sort of featherlight liquid umbrella to water out – and with moisture left out in the cold, hair doesn’t frizz or revert to its pre-styled (and in my case curly) state.
For best results, Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray needs to be spritzed liberally onto clean, damp hair and ideally in sections. I tend to focus my attention on the fuzziest areas, which for me is around the hairline, but if your hair is fine then you might want to just concentrate on the lengths to prevent greasy-looking roots. Once you’ve applied and combed through, activate by blow-drying the hair with tension – if you rough dry you won’t get a sleek finish.
Unlike most hair products, Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is only designed to be used every three or four washes, which means it lasts for a long time. I use this religiously and would say I get through about three full-size bottles in a year – which at £27 each, is considerably more reasonable than a Brazilian blow dry, and doesn’t require spending three hours in the salon.
All in all, it’s a must-try, one-and-done solution for anyone who wouldn’t dream of leaving the house without an umbrella, resents spending hundreds on hair products that don’t work and doesn’t want to commit to the upkeep of keratin treatments. You, my frizzy-haired friends, are welcome.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jess Beech is an experienced fashion and beauty editor, with more than eight years experience in the publishing industry. She has written for woman&home, GoodtoKnow, Now, Woman, Woman’s Weekly, Woman’s Own and Chat, and is a former Deputy Fashion & Beauty Editor at Future PLC. A beauty obsessive, Jess has tried everything from cryotherapy to chemical peels (minus the Samantha in Sex and The City-worthy redness) and interviewed experts including Jo Malone and Trinny Woodall.
-
-
Where to shop Claudia Winkleman's fabulous outfits from The Traitors, from her cosy jumpers to her Dr Martens boots
Although many of Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits are fairly pricey - and selling out at record speed - we've found some incredible high street alternatives to shop now
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
The chic '90s bob cut everyone's wearing for 2024 - and exactly how to style it for your face shape
Victoria Beckham's iconic '90s bob is back - here's how to wear the chic look in 2024
By Naomi Jamieson Published