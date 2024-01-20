This frizz-busting spray is like a Keratin treatment bottled - here's why I can't recommend it enough

It’s a problem worthy of the world’s smallest violin in the grand scheme of things, but my hair is a constant source of annoyance to me. It’s thick, curly and frustratingly frizzy – quite the opposite of the hair I’d like to have, which would be sleek, glossy and not resemble a ball of fluff the moment it encounters the slightest hint of humidity.

I’ve had years of answering well-intentioned questions about 'why I don’t just wear my hair naturally' and being told I’m lucky to have 'so much hair' – but it doesn’t feel that way when I’m up at 6am wrestling my best straighteners through a forest of frizz. The only reliable long-term solutions I’ve previously found are semi-permanent keratin treatments like Brazilian blow dries and hair botox. They do an amazing job of making my hair more manageable, but at upwards of £150 a pop they’re not a budget-friendly solution.

As fellow frizz-prone folk will know, rain is also essentially my nemesis. I know it’s important for the plants (yadda, yadda, yadda) but waking up to a forecast of showers is enough to start my day under a black cloud. But that was until I got my hands on my knight in a shining silver bottle – the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray...

Why the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is worth the hype

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray $28 at Amazon $28 at Sephora $35.90 at lookfantastic RRP: £27 This advanced anti-frizz spray features humidity-blocking technology to stop the elements from ruining your 'do, leaving your lengths glossy and super smooth. This treatment also lasts through three to four washes, making it a very worthwhile investment.

Hands down one of the best hair products for humidity I have ever tried (and trust me, I’ve tried a lot), it uses game-changing technology that kicks in when you use with your best hair dryer. As the heat hits your hair the polymers within the formula start to compress your strands, making the shape straighter and sleeker. They also coat each hair in a sort of featherlight liquid umbrella to water out – and with moisture left out in the cold, hair doesn’t frizz or revert to its pre-styled (and in my case curly) state.

For best results, Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray needs to be spritzed liberally onto clean, damp hair and ideally in sections. I tend to focus my attention on the fuzziest areas, which for me is around the hairline, but if your hair is fine then you might want to just concentrate on the lengths to prevent greasy-looking roots. Once you’ve applied and combed through, activate by blow-drying the hair with tension – if you rough dry you won’t get a sleek finish.

Unlike most hair products, Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is only designed to be used every three or four washes, which means it lasts for a long time. I use this religiously and would say I get through about three full-size bottles in a year – which at £27 each, is considerably more reasonable than a Brazilian blow dry, and doesn’t require spending three hours in the salon.

All in all, it’s a must-try, one-and-done solution for anyone who wouldn’t dream of leaving the house without an umbrella, resents spending hundreds on hair products that don’t work and doesn’t want to commit to the upkeep of keratin treatments. You, my frizzy-haired friends, are welcome.