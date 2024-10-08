This cult classic eyeshadow is so perfect for party season - and it has 39% off
Offering a subtle, eye-catching hint of shimmer, Urban Decay Space Cowboy eyeshadow is our go-to for special occasions
Offering a lightly shimmering finish that's perfect for any dressy event, Urban Decay's Space Cowboy Eyeshadow has earned its rightful place in my makeup bag - and it's currently on sale, meaning you can snap it up for less than £13...
Whether you use one of the best cream eyeshadows or a pressed powder formula, eyeshadow looks can be a divisive makeup step, which some can't go without and some tend to skip entirely. Although I typically fall into the latter category, everything changed when I invested in Urban Decay's Moondust.
Boasting a creamy and long-lasting formula, this dazzling shadow sits somewhere between subtle and standout, delivering an effortless glistening effect that elevates any makeup look. So, here's why Urban Decay's Moondust in the 'Space Cowboy' shade is the only eyeshadow I find myself reaching for come party season...
Was £20, now £12.11 (save £7.89) | Amazon
Add a subtle touch of sparkle with Urban Decay's Moondust Eyeshadow in the iconic shade 'Space Cowboy'. This ultra-fine, caffeine-infused formula offers a shimmer that lasts all day (and night). Plus, it now has 39% off!
Why Urban Decay's 'Space Cowboy' is my go-to for any event this season
After arriving on the market 11 years ago, this eyeshadow has gained cult status in the beauty world for its soft and approachable glittery effect, that's sure to catch people's gaze. It has amassed over 550 reviews on Amazon, with an impressive 4.6 star rating overall, proving just how widely loved this party-ready powder is.
I fell in love with this product nearly a decade ago when I became captivated by my friend's glistening eyeshadow. As it turns out, it was Urban Decay's cult classic 'Space Cowboy'. Although I didn't invest in the compact until just a few years ago, once I finally did, I almost felt annoyed that I hadn't acted on my friend's recommendation sooner.
RRP: £20
If you haven't already heard about Urban Decay's 'Space Cowboy' eyeshadow, let us introduce you. Boasting a velvety caffeine-infused formula, this long-lasting shadow arrives in a light champagne gold shade with a hint of silver sparkle - think wearable glamour. Its subtle, radiant sheen finish can be built up for a more intense look, entirely depending on your preferences, making it the perfect candidate for the upcoming party season.
As for the eyeshadow in question, it has a soft taupe-toned champagne base colour with flecks of silver glitter - a match made in heaven for my brown eyes. I typically stay away from glitter shadows but this one boasts an almost iridescent, subtle finish that effortlessly bounces off the light, whether that's natural sunlight or in flash photography.
Let's be honest, applying eyeshadow can be a bit of a faff so I particularly appreciate how easy this one is to apply. Usually, I sweep it onto my eyelid with my fingertip, but for those wanting to ramp up the drama, you can also apply with a flat brush to help pack on the pigment - such as Beauty Pie's Pro Contour Eyeshadow Brush.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
It's not just me who raves about this gem, Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson is also a fan of the compact despite not being an 'eyeshadow person'. She says: "I have grey-blue eyes and find its slight coppery undertone so flattering, the shimmer is what makes this product a non-mover from my makeup bag. It affords the most beautiful, almost wet-look gleam and catches the light (and flash of a camera) in such a mesmerising way - I've received so many compliments when wearing it."
Shop more Urban Decay eyeshadows
If you're looking for an alternative shade that gives the same glistening effect, or perhaps want to invest in the entire Moondust range, these are our top three favourites...
RRP: £20
Think all things ethereal and outer space, 'Cosmic' is a sparkly, sheer white shade that leaves an almost wet-look finish. This hue is ideal for those wanting to brighten their eyes or looking for an easy-to-apply shadow that can be effortlessly swept on, without any precision needed.
RRP: £20
For those preferring bronzier shades, 'Solstice' has a red, plum-like undertone with specks of emerald green glitter. Equipped with an iridescent finish, this shade would pair perfectly with a sultry smokey eye.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
-
-
Looking for garden inspiration? These plants - from colourful blooms to hearty veg - can be grown from bulbs and tubers
Find out how to keep your garden and green spaces full of life all year round
By Jack Slater Published
-
Iconic celebrities who have mastered having a signature look
A trademark style can make or break a star, and these celebrities have mastered their own signature look
By Jack Slater Published
-
Anne Hathaway’s handbag essential lip balm is on sale - and it'll revive chapped winter lips
Enriched with rose extracts, hyaluronic acid and shea butter, Anne Hathaway’s go-to lip balm is a game changer for treating chapped lips
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
8 chic, affordable French perfumes we love (but not everyone knows about)
While we've all heard of Chanel and Chloe, these other French perfumes promise luxe notes, without breaking the bank...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Our beauty team picks the best Kérastase shampoo for every hair type and need
From oil-controlling to blonde-brightening, our beauty experts review the crème de la crème of Kérastase shampoos...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
The 1-second skin prep trick Pamela Anderson relies on for natural, healthy glow
Looking to embrace a pared-back routine? Pamela Anderson's skincare essential is refreshingly quick and easy...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Davina McCall's hairstylist reveals how he creates her bouncy, glossy blow dry
We've wanted to know Davina McCall's hair styling must-haves for years...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
These 11 short nail looks promise a luxe (and practical) manicure for autumn
Modern and neat, these short autumn nails combine the trendiest hues with comfortable lengths and shapes...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
We know which cult shampoo is behind Demi Moore's amazingly shiny, sleek hair
Ever wondered how Demi Moore's hair stays so glossy and healthy-looking? Look no further...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Kate Middleton’s favourite Clarins lip balm is on sale today - it's a handbag essential for cold weather
Kate Middleton has long been a fan of Clarins' products and you can snap up her go-to lip balm from the brand for under £20
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published