This cult classic eyeshadow is so perfect for party season - and it has 39% off

Offering a subtle, eye-catching hint of shimmer, Urban Decay Space Cowboy eyeshadow is our go-to for special occasions

Image of Urban Decay&#039;s Moondust Eyeshadow in shade &#039;Space Cowboy&#039; on a pink watercolour background
(Image credit: Future/Brand)
Sennen Prickett
By
published
in Features

Offering a lightly shimmering finish that's perfect for any dressy event, Urban Decay's Space Cowboy Eyeshadow has earned its rightful place in my makeup bag - and it's currently on sale, meaning you can snap it up for less than £13...

Whether you use one of the best cream eyeshadows or a pressed powder formula, eyeshadow looks can be a divisive makeup step, which some can't go without and some tend to skip entirely. Although I typically fall into the latter category, everything changed when I invested in Urban Decay's Moondust.

Boasting a creamy and long-lasting formula, this dazzling shadow sits somewhere between subtle and standout, delivering an effortless glistening effect that elevates any makeup look. So, here's why Urban Decay's Moondust in the 'Space Cowboy' shade is the only eyeshadow I find myself reaching for come party season...

Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow Compact in 'Space Cowboy'
Get 39% off now
Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow Compact in 'Space Cowboy': at Amazon UK

Was £20, now £12.11 (save £7.89) | Amazon

Add a subtle touch of sparkle with Urban Decay's Moondust Eyeshadow in the iconic shade 'Space Cowboy'. This ultra-fine, caffeine-infused formula offers a shimmer that lasts all day (and night). Plus, it now has 39% off!

View Deal

Why Urban Decay's 'Space Cowboy' is my go-to for any event this season

After arriving on the market 11 years ago, this eyeshadow has gained cult status in the beauty world for its soft and approachable glittery effect, that's sure to catch people's gaze. It has amassed over 550 reviews on Amazon, with an impressive 4.6 star rating overall, proving just how widely loved this party-ready powder is.

I fell in love with this product nearly a decade ago when I became captivated by my friend's glistening eyeshadow. As it turns out, it was Urban Decay's cult classic 'Space Cowboy'. Although I didn't invest in the compact until just a few years ago, once I finally did, I almost felt annoyed that I hadn't acted on my friend's recommendation sooner.

Urban Decay 24:7 Moondust Eyeshadow Compact Space Cowboy
Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow in shade 'Space Cowboy'

RRP: £20

If you haven't already heard about Urban Decay's 'Space Cowboy' eyeshadow, let us introduce you. Boasting a velvety caffeine-infused formula, this long-lasting shadow arrives in a light champagne gold shade with a hint of silver sparkle - think wearable glamour. Its subtle, radiant sheen finish can be built up for a more intense look, entirely depending on your preferences, making it the perfect candidate for the upcoming party season.

As for the eyeshadow in question, it has a soft taupe-toned champagne base colour with flecks of silver glitter - a match made in heaven for my brown eyes. I typically stay away from glitter shadows but this one boasts an almost iridescent, subtle finish that effortlessly bounces off the light, whether that's natural sunlight or in flash photography.

Collage of photos (L-R) Urban Decay's Space Cowboy eyeshadow and swatch on wrist with brown almond nails

(L) Sennen holdingUrban Decay Space Cowboy shadow (R) A swatch of the formula on her wrist

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

Let's be honest, applying eyeshadow can be a bit of a faff so I particularly appreciate how easy this one is to apply. Usually, I sweep it onto my eyelid with my fingertip, but for those wanting to ramp up the drama, you can also apply with a flat brush to help pack on the pigment - such as Beauty Pie's Pro Contour Eyeshadow Brush.

It's not just me who raves about this gem, Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson is also a fan of the compact despite not being an 'eyeshadow person'. She says: "I have grey-blue eyes and find its slight coppery undertone so flattering, the shimmer is what makes this product a non-mover from my makeup bag. It affords the most beautiful, almost wet-look gleam and catches the light (and flash of a camera) in such a mesmerising way - I've received so many compliments when wearing it."

Shop more Urban Decay eyeshadows

If you're looking for an alternative shade that gives the same glistening effect, or perhaps want to invest in the entire Moondust range, these are our top three favourites...

Urban Decay 24:7 Moondust Eyeshadow Compact in shade 'Cosmic'
Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow Compact in shade 'Cosmic'

RRP: £20

Think all things ethereal and outer space, 'Cosmic' is a sparkly, sheer white shade that leaves an almost wet-look finish. This hue is ideal for those wanting to brighten their eyes or looking for an easy-to-apply shadow that can be effortlessly swept on, without any precision needed.

Urban Decay 24:7 Moondust Eyeshadow Compact in shade 'Solstice'
Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow Compact in shade 'Solstice'

RRP: £20

For those preferring bronzier shades, 'Solstice' has a red, plum-like undertone with specks of emerald green glitter. Equipped with an iridescent finish, this shade would pair perfectly with a sultry smokey eye.

Urban Decay 24:7 Moondust Eyeshadow Compact in shade 'Rebel Star'
Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow Compact in shade 'Rebel Star'

RRP: £20

'Rebel Star' is the ultimate soft, powder pink shade with hints of reflective silver glitter. This shadow offers a subtle rosy-toned glow that's sure to elevate any outfit in just a few swipes.

