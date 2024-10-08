This cult classic eyeshadow is so perfect for party season - and it has 39% off

Offering a lightly shimmering finish that's perfect for any dressy event, Urban Decay's Space Cowboy Eyeshadow has earned its rightful place in my makeup bag - and it's currently on sale, meaning you can snap it up for less than £13...

Whether you use one of the best cream eyeshadows or a pressed powder formula, eyeshadow looks can be a divisive makeup step, which some can't go without and some tend to skip entirely. Although I typically fall into the latter category, everything changed when I invested in Urban Decay's Moondust.

Boasting a creamy and long-lasting formula, this dazzling shadow sits somewhere between subtle and standout, delivering an effortless glistening effect that elevates any makeup look. So, here's why Urban Decay's Moondust in the 'Space Cowboy' shade is the only eyeshadow I find myself reaching for come party season...

Why Urban Decay's 'Space Cowboy' is my go-to for any event this season

After arriving on the market 11 years ago, this eyeshadow has gained cult status in the beauty world for its soft and approachable glittery effect, that's sure to catch people's gaze. It has amassed over 550 reviews on Amazon, with an impressive 4.6 star rating overall, proving just how widely loved this party-ready powder is.

I fell in love with this product nearly a decade ago when I became captivated by my friend's glistening eyeshadow. As it turns out, it was Urban Decay's cult classic 'Space Cowboy'. Although I didn't invest in the compact until just a few years ago, once I finally did, I almost felt annoyed that I hadn't acted on my friend's recommendation sooner.

Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow in shade 'Space Cowboy' View at Amazon $20.40 at Amazon $24 at Ulta Beauty RRP: £20 If you haven't already heard about Urban Decay's 'Space Cowboy' eyeshadow, let us introduce you. Boasting a velvety caffeine-infused formula, this long-lasting shadow arrives in a light champagne gold shade with a hint of silver sparkle - think wearable glamour. Its subtle, radiant sheen finish can be built up for a more intense look, entirely depending on your preferences, making it the perfect candidate for the upcoming party season.

As for the eyeshadow in question, it has a soft taupe-toned champagne base colour with flecks of silver glitter - a match made in heaven for my brown eyes. I typically stay away from glitter shadows but this one boasts an almost iridescent, subtle finish that effortlessly bounces off the light, whether that's natural sunlight or in flash photography.

(L) Sennen holdingUrban Decay Space Cowboy shadow (R) A swatch of the formula on her wrist (Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

Let's be honest, applying eyeshadow can be a bit of a faff so I particularly appreciate how easy this one is to apply. Usually, I sweep it onto my eyelid with my fingertip, but for those wanting to ramp up the drama, you can also apply with a flat brush to help pack on the pigment - such as Beauty Pie's Pro Contour Eyeshadow Brush.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's not just me who raves about this gem, Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson is also a fan of the compact despite not being an 'eyeshadow person'. She says: "I have grey-blue eyes and find its slight coppery undertone so flattering, the shimmer is what makes this product a non-mover from my makeup bag. It affords the most beautiful, almost wet-look gleam and catches the light (and flash of a camera) in such a mesmerising way - I've received so many compliments when wearing it."

Shop more Urban Decay eyeshadows

If you're looking for an alternative shade that gives the same glistening effect, or perhaps want to invest in the entire Moondust range, these are our top three favourites...