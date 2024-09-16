The weightless foundation our beauty writer swears by for a radiant, skin-like finish

I've never been a fan of wearing foundation. Or at least, I wasn't until I stumbled across MAC's Studio Radiance Serum Foundation with its radiant and weightless finish - and it's currently on sale, meaning you can snap up a bottle for under £30...

Finding the best foundation that not only feels and looks great, but also caters to all your skin's needs, is one of the most difficult tasks in beauty. This exact struggle has been all too real for me in recent years when I made it my mission to find my go-to foundation that I could reach for on a daily basis. Spoiler: I wasn't having much luck. That was until I tried one of the best serum foundations and discovered a true gem on the market.

Offering a hydration hit with its lightweight, skin-loving formula, here's why MAC's Studio Radiance Serum Foundation has completely changed my everyday makeup routine...

In even better news than its perfect formula, you can now save £10 on MAC's Studio Radiance Serum Foundation. Equipped with 33 skincare ingredients, such as vitamin E, jojoba oil and hyaluronic acid, this foundation delivers up to 24 hours of hydration, working to smooth and plump your complexion for a radiant finish.

Why MAC Studio Radiance Serum Foundation is our beauty writer's go-to base

Housed in a recyclable frosted glass bottle, this foundation follows in the footsteps of MAC's most iconic and recognisable face products. Rivalling some of the best lightweight foundations, this base product truly changed my makeup game.

For context, my complexion sits firmly in the combination category and I'm also prone to hormonal breakouts. In conjunction with that, I have fairly in-set smile lines and I despise any products that leave a heavy, claggy feeling. So, I've always strayed away from foundation as I've never found one that meets all my skin's needs and instead opted for sporadic concealer coverage. That was until I met this MAC foundation, of course.

Formulated with 80% skincare ingredients and promising a hydrated, radiant and lightweight finish, this foundation certainly piqued my interest. I typically opt for a light coverage, which one pump is plenty for, before blending the product in using a damp makeup sponge. As for the finish, I find that it offers a subtle, dewy tint to my complexion that evens out my skin tone and leaves me with a healthy-looking glow. Whilst it doesn't completely hide blemishes and hyperpigmentation, it definitely can be built up to a medium coverage.

M.A.C Studio Radiance Serum Powered Foundation View at Sephora RRP: £39 Powered by skincare ingredients, including vitamin E, jojoba oil and hyaluronic acid, this serum-infused foundation from MAC boasts a kind-to-skin formula that leaves the complexion hydrated, plump and radiant. Arriving in 56 shades, this water, sweat and humidity-resistant foundation offers a buildable light to medium coverage, which works to smooth skin texture and even skin tone.

This product's weightless feeling formula was the one major pro point that completely won me over, at one point I even forgot I was wearing makeup. Another positive is that it doesn't settle into my smile lines or cling to any breakouts and dry patches - even after a full day's wear.

Its £39 price tag makes this product MAC's most pricey foundation, however considering its innovative skin-first formula and its promising results, I think this is well worth the investment. Plus, a little goes a long way, especially if you're after a sheer coverage.

What is a serum foundation?

The clue is in the name. Serum foundations include an array of skincare ingredients that aim to address your skin's concerns, such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide or squalane. They often boast a buildable light to medium coverage with a weightless, skin-like finish, so can be great for those trying to combat dryness, hyperpigmentation or sensitive skin.

How to apply MAC Studio Radiance Serum Foundation

With serum foundations it's especially important to shake before using to ensure all the ingredients inside are properly mixed together. As for application, like any other foundation, you can apply the product with a brush, sponge or your fingertips - ultimately, it's your personal preference.

If you're using a brush, opt for a stippling motion when blending the product onto your face - this will offer slightly more coverage than other tools. Whereas, a damp sponge is the perfect method for those who want a sheer to light coverage, which can be achieved using a dabbing technique across your complexion.