Kate Winslet’s go-to fragrance is a fresh, floral, and budget-friendly '90s classic
This iconic fragrance has truly stood the test of time - no wonder Kate's worn it 'for years'
As well as being an incredibly talented actor, we’re sure that we can all agree that Kate Winslet is an elegant beauty.
Great hair, great skin, great makeup – her best beauty looks have been a mainstay of the red carpet for decades. So, naturally, we’re more than happy to take pointers from her beauty routine – and as luck would have it, the star herself has confirmed the signature fragrance she’s worn “for years”.
If you’ve been toying with the idea of a new perfume, you’d do well to copy Kate Winslet’s go-to scent. Here’s what you need to know…
What perfume does Kate Winslet wear? The fresh and classic scent that's her go-to
When it comes to the best perfumes for women, some have stood the test of time to be regarded as industry classics – and Kate Winslet’s pick is a fresh, floral number that absolutely falls into that category.
“The perfume that makes me feel like me is one I’ve used for years. Every time I buy it, it feels like a real treat. It’s L’Eau D’Issey by Issey Miyake,” she told Vogue in a 2021 interview. “I love it!”
RRP: $132 / £98 for 100ml | Key notes: Rose, lotus, lily, sun-drenched flowers, precious woods
“I’ve been wearing it for so long that when my kids smell it on a scarf or jacket of mine, they’ll go, ‘Oh it’s the mummy smell!’ It’s very sweet,” she continued. “Even my little one, Bear, will say it. It shows how important senses can be, because it gets so bound up in memory and nostalgia and certain times in your life.”
With notes of lily, lotus, rose and sandalwood, L’Eau D’Issey is a soft feminine scent that leaves a hint of musk on the skin hours later. The original has also spurned a number of iterations since its original launch in 1992, including Intense, Solar Violet, Pivoine and Magnolia versions.
Fortunately, it isn't just details of her go-to perfume that Kate has shared with the world – we've also been made privy to some of her favorite skincare and makeup buys, too. So if you don't want to stop at stealing her signature scent, you can shop a few more of them below.
RRP: $49 / £37
Lisa Eldridge herself used this gorgeous radiant skin tint from her eponymous brand on Kate's complexion for the European premiere of Lee. It's super lightweight, easy to blend and leaves your skin looking its best.
RRP: $28.99 / £29.99
As a L'Oréal Paris ambassador, it makes sense that some of Kate's go-to products come from the brand's hero line-up – one of which is the Age Perfect Cell Renewal Day Cream. (The exact formula and name vary a little depending on where you are in the world.)
RRP: $19.99 / £16
A skincare staple among many, including celebrities, Kate shared in her Vogue interview that she uses this nourishing cream on the backs of her hands at nighttime.
