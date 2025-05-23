Kate Winslet's best beauty looks from over the years

Among the stars who can rightfully be called national treasures is, without a doubt, Kate Winslet. We’re sure most of us have watched and enjoyed at least one – likely more – of her films or TV shows over the years.

Breaking onto screens in the mid-nineties, her fame skyrocketed after starring in the Oscar-winning movie Titanic in 1998. Since then, Kate has had leading roles in everything from gritty dramas to sci-fi thrillers and fan-favourite romcoms – and picked up an Oscar, five BAFTAs, five Golden Globes, two Emmys and more along the way.

That kind of career comes with a lot of public appearances and red carpet walks, from the Cannes Film Festival to the Oscars (and Oscars afterparties). As such, Kate has stepped out with many a glam hair and makeup look over the years – from polished updos to bold eyeshadow looks and red lipstick moments – and we’ve revisited close to three dozen of our favourites from over the years.

Let’s revisit her beauty archives…

Kate Winslet's best beauty moments from over the years

Raspberry lipstick and bouncy waves

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images via Getty Images)

Berry lipstick shades aren't just for winter; they're a seriously versatile bunch that can work year-round – as Kate proved when she stepped out with this raspberry lipstick and bouncy wavy hair combination for a screening of The Dressmaker in 2016.

Get Kate's look...

Muted mauve tones

(Image credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for ZFF via Getty Images)

We're big fans of this pairing – a purple-toned brown sheeny eyeshadow with a muted mauve lipstick, as worn by Kate during the Zurich Film Festival in 2024.

Grey sparkly shadow and loose waves

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Metallic shades can be a great way to easily add dimension to the eyes, while sparkles also make any look evening (or indeed red carpet) ready. Along with a soft rosy shade of lipstick, Kate opted for loose and undone waves in her hair for the UK premiere of Lee in 2024.

The bob updo

(Image credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

This is without question one of Kate Winslet's most memorable hairstyles of all time, a gorgeous faux bob worn to the 2009 Oscars, the year she won Best Actress for her role in The Reader. Her hairstylist, Renato Campora, drew inspiration from Grace Kelly and secured her hair using bobby pins to create the polished vintage silhouette.

Undone updo

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

With a sweeping side fringe styled in loose, curled tendrils, we love the effortless feel to this updo, worn to the world premiere of Avatar: The Way Of Water in 2022.

Bold red lip

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Few beauty looks have stood the test of time quite like red lipstick, which has been a makeup statement for hundreds of years, working just as well with a full face of glam as it does with otherwise "barely there" makeup. Kate stepped out with this bright poppy shade for the BAFTAs back in 2016.

Pale rosé tones

(Image credit: J. Countess/WireImage via Getty Images)

We love a tonal makeup look and here, everything about Kate's rosé makeup just works, from the shimmery soft pink eyeshadow to the subtly flushed cheeks and soft pink lip.

With her hair in a slightly wispy updo, she wore this look during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

Petal blush

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images)

Providing a gorgeous contrast with her pale pistachio gown, we love this flush of peachy petal blush on Kate, paired with a sleek side bun for the 2007 Oscars.

Hollywood waves

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Vintage Hollywood waves are a timeless hairstyle and a popular choice for celebrities on the red carpet – it's easy to see why. Kate stepped out with the classic side-swept style with a glossy lip and sweep of blusher for the Oscars back in 2010.

Voluminous updo and cherry red lips

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Looking like a more modern take on Audrey Hepburn's Breakfast At Tiffany's hairstyle, we love this elevated updo with its soft, face-framing side fringe – paired with a gorgeous cherry red lip for the 2009 Golden Globes.

Bright blonde

(Image credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage via Getty Images)

While Kate has almost always been a blonde during her time in the spotlight, her hair has more often been golden-toned rather than the brighter blonde seen here, though both suit her down to a tee.

Here, she's pictured with fresh skin, a little mascara and a muted pink lip for the premiere of The Reader in 2008.

'90s updo

(Image credit: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

We love this look on Kate from all the way back in 1998 at the Broadcast Film Critics Awards. Everything about the ensemble screams '90s makeup and hair, from the well-lined lips and brown lipstick to the thin-yet-defined eyebrows and face-framing updo.

Loose middy curls

(Image credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Likely the work of one of the best curling wands, these side-parted loose curls perfectly frame Kate's face, paired with cool-toned blusher and lipstick for a photocall for Avatar: The Way of Water in 2022.

Quiffed ponytail

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Tapping into one of the most popular '50s hairstyles (and '80s hairstyles), we love the added height of a quiff when paired with a sleek ponytail.

It's a look Kate clearly likes too, as she wore it to the Carnage premiere at the 2011 Venice Film Festival – paired with a sheeny peach lipstick and understated mascara.

Frosted eyes and loose curls

(Image credit: SGranitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

We love these copper-meets-strawberry-blonde curls on Kate, who we've been more used to seeing as a blonde over the years. Paired with a shimmery frosted eyeshadow and rust red lipstick, this was a winning beauty ensemble for the 1998 Academy Awards, the year Titanic won best picture.

High messy bun and liquid liner

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

A high bun will always have timeless appeal and worked wonders with an equally classic flick of liquid eyeliner and pale dusky pink lipstick. Kate stepped out with this look for the Steve Jobs screening during the 2015 BFI London Film Festival.

Metallic eyes and soft-focus skin

(Image credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage via Getty Images)

We are ever-so-slightly obsessed with the sheeny, soft focus look to Kate's skin here, warmed up with a generous wash of the best bronzer and complimented with a cool-toned metallic eye. An undone updo made for the perfect hairstyle pairing when she attended a screening of The Mountain Between Us in 2017.

Sleek low bun

(Image credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Sleek and heavily parted to one side with a sweeping side fringe, we love this low bun on Kate – which she wore with chic, muted makeup on the red carpet of the Screen Actors Guild Awards back in 2016.

Vintage-inspired side-parted bob

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Is it just us, or does this makeup have kind of a Madonna feel to it? We love it, along with Kate's vintage-esque, heavily side-parted bob. She wore this look to the premiere of Wonder Wheel in 2017.

Glam beach waves

(Image credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage via Getty Images)

We'd describe this look as the most polished beachy waves look; in other words, smoother and more "styled" than the lived-in texture you'd get from salty sea water and sunshine (though it goes without saying that we love both kinds).

Kate stepped out with the chic, side-parted waves seen here for the 2016 Oscars.

Low side bun

(Image credit: Fred Duval/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

The deep set side parting and overall silhouette of this updo are giving us a real Old Hollywood glamour feel, perfectly finished off with just a little mascara and a muted, barely-there red lip for the British Academy Film Awards back in 2009.

Half-up hair and ultra glossy lips

(Image credit: SGranitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Just look at those glossy, glossy lips; does it get more noughties than a half-up hairstyle lashings of lip gloss and minimal mascara? Unsurprisingly this pretty look is from 2001 – for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, to be precise.

Tousled waves

(Image credit: Arturo Holmes/WireImage via Getty Images)

Centre parted, mid length waves will always be a winning beauty look, making for a beautiful pairing with this sheeny rose shade of lipstick – as seen on Kate for a screening of Lee in New York in 2024.

Subtle sparkly eyes

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

With bright and sunny golden highlights, we love the texture in this ever-so-slightly tousled updo, framing Kate's features with two loose tendrils alongside just a hint of blusher for the 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Matte red lip

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

This slightly orange-toned red lipstick is perfection with Kate's features, making for a bold focal point to her makeup. A slick of liner finished the look alongside a voluminous blow dry for the European premiere of Divergent back in 2014.

Bronze liner and peachy lips

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

The antithesis to a tousled, voluminous updo (but by no means less chic), we love the way this sleek updo draws attention to Kate's defined blue eyes and the nude pink lipstick – as seen at the Governors Awards in 2024.

Sweeping side fringe

(Image credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Would you just look at this sweeping side fringe and voluminous blow dry? B-e-a-utiful. Kate paired this with fresh, peachy-toned makeup for the US-Ireland Alliance Pre-Oscar Gala Awards back in 2009.

Lengthy waves and glowing skin

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Ultra loose and tousled waves on shorter or long hair have stood the test of time because they just work, as Kate demonstrates here on her lengthy glowing blonde hair. A gown-matching sheeny lipstick was the perfect finishing touch for her look for the Divergent Los Angeles premiere in 2014.

Quiffed side bun

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

A modern take on the quiff but adding noticeable lift and height to her tousled updo, we love this swept-back hairstyle on Kate, not to mention the soft smokey eye and slightly flushed cheeks – all of which she wore to the BAFTA Television Awards in 2023.

Classic liner

(Image credit: Dave M. Benett/WireImage via Getty Images)

Among the many possible liquid eyeliner looks, from graphic creations to elongated wings, a simple line that defines the eyes will always be a timeless classic. Kate paired it with a peachy-pink lipstick for the UK premiere of A Little Chaos back in 2015.

Sleek pony and barely there makeup

(Image credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

We love a voluminous hairstyle as much as the next woman, but at the same time the power of a slicked down hairstyle – like this ponytail worn by Kate to a screening of Away We Go in 2009 – can't be denied.

Subtle smokey eye

(Image credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage via Getty Images)

This is one of those clever makeup looks that doesn't look like much eyeshadow involved, but the soft smokey grey is actually really defining the eyes alongside the sweep of mascara – seen on Kate when she attended the BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards in 2007.