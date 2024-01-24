32 of the best 50s hairstyles for a vintage feel
We revisit some classic 50s hairstyles as well as modern takes on popular looks
When you think of popular 50s hairstyles, a sense of vintage glamour no doubt comes to mind. In terms of fashion and beauty, the post-war era was one of intricate updos such as victory rolls and deep-set Hollywood waves and curls, seen on stars of the silver screen.
Whether you’re hoping to recreate a ‘50s beauty look or you simply fancy browsing through various vintage-inspired hairstyles, these looks from famous faces are sure to inspire you – from shorter cuts to updos and long hair styles.
The best 50s hairstyles seen on celebrities
1. The heavy side part
On longer hair, a heavy, coiffed side part with big, bouncy curls was extremely popular, particularly on film stars. Actress Lauren Bacall's look here is a great example – to recreate it, prep the hair with something to improve hold and style with one of the best curling tongs. If your hair drops easily, a little hairspray is also a good idea to set the style.
A great prep product, Pli is a "modelling" spray that adds lift and helps to create and hold styles, ideal if you are styling curls or waves into your hair and want them to last.
Blow dry bar chain Drybar also has a brilliant line of styling tools, including this curling iron – which is great for achieving waves and curls with that '50s Hollywood feel.
Hairspray is a great idea to set your style, particularly if you know it's likely to drop significantly throughout the day. Sachajuan's has a nice amount of hold without feeling heavy – if your hair really struggles to hold a curl, opt for the stronger hold option.
2. The Marilyn
Rollers were popular in the '50s and shorter-to-medium length hair was often worn in curls. Actress Marilyn Monroe often wore this hairstyle, to the point that this look is often referred to simply as "The Marilyn".
3. The short curls
Pixie cuts and crops were also super popular in the 50s. Featuring the go-to side parting with a finger-wave silhouette, iconic singer Ella Fitzgerald's shorter curls are a great example of another popular look.
4. The side parted bob
Another heavily side-parted look that's swept to one side, actress and Princess of Monaco Grace Kelly's coiffed and loosely curled bob is a great example of a short-to-mid-length style.
5. The fringed updo
Updos were big in the 1950s, taking on many different shapes and sizes including details such as victory rolls. Actress Audrey Hepburn, star of Breakfast at Tiffany's, often wore her hair up along with her trademark fringe.
6. The fringed pixie cut
It may not be her most recognisable look – arguably her signature hairdo was similar to Marilyn Monroe's go-to hairstyle – but actress Elizabeth Taylor really pulled off the pixie crop with a feathery fringe.
7. The ponytail
As well as an everyday go-to, ponytail hairstyles have long been a glamorous choice of updo. Here, Billie Holiday's is slicked back to accentuate her face shape while the lengths are styled in classic bouncy curls.
8. The vintage bob
Since its invention over 100 years ago, variations of the bob have continued to be popular through the decades. With the rounded ends, this hairstyle seen on actress Lily Collins feels very old Hollywood, with a real 1950s glamour vibe to it.
9. The deep-set waves
Another great example of a modern, vintage-inspired hairstyle, along with the classic side parting, these deep-set, S-shaped waves on actress Priyanka Chopra feel like such a classic Hollywood look.
10. The lifted updo
Elegant updos were a particularly popular hairstyle choice in the 1950s. With the added height and detailing on top, actress Sandra Oh's red carpet look here is a great example of a style that has a bit of '50s glamour to it.
11. The short curly bob
Styling a bob curly is always a winning hairstyle and one that's often seen on the red carpet. Here, actress Halle Berry's asymmetric-styled bob with finger waves at the roots has a definite vintage feel to it, perfectly complimenting her bone structure.
12. The long Hollywood waves
The side parting with a coiffed front section works on everything from chin length hair to longer styles. Actress Margot Robbie's look is a great example on particularly long hair, while still featuring that slightly slicked over side parting.
13. The rounded bob
While blunt and square bobs were popular '90s hairstyles, back in the '50s the shapes were mostly rounded and often styled in loose curls. At the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, actress Kerry Washington's voluminous, rounded bob with its soft side fringe has a vintage vibe.
14. The twist
Here, actress Emily Blunt's loose wavy hairstyle have a kind of vintage feel to them. In particular, the twist at the front feels reminiscent of the victory rolls hairstyle that was popular in the 1950s, slightly different to the usual slicked over look.
15. The side parted updo
Another excellent example of a glamorous updo with a '50s feel to it, featuring loose curls at the front, this side swept style on actress Michelle Yeoh is a really elegant one. A timeless red carpet look.
16. The side swept waves
The tumbling loose curls of the hairstyles seen throughout the Golden Age of Hollywood have evolved to include slightly beachier waves in more modern takes on the looks – much like this style seen on actress Zoe Saldana, featuring the classic swept-over side parting.
17. The side fringed high ponytail
High ponytails were super popular in the '50s and '60s and evolved to remain popular well into the time of '80s hairstyles. With a heavy and sleek side fringe, actress Gabrielle Union's look here feels like it could be straight out of Grease.
18. The loose waves
Very loose beachy waves like actress Sienna Miller's look here are a modern variation of a popular 50s hairstyle, while still retaining that vintage vibe. Using one of the best curling irons or wands, you can easily copy this hairstyle at home.
19. The front bun
Another great example of an elegant updo, actress Thandiwe Newton's twisted front bun hairstyle has a real vintage 1950s vibe to it – and the sparkly accessory that matches her dress is a nice added touch to the look, too.
20. The crop with a quiff
The quiff was a super popular hairstyle for men in the 1950s, but it also became a feature of both long and short hairstyles for women. It looks great on hair of any length, as actress Emma Thompson proves with this curled quiff on her cropped style.
21. The high ponytail
Another great example of a high ponytail with a '50s feel, actress and model Eva Longoria's glossy style looks super glamorous. Include a shine serum or spray in your haircare routine if you'd like to achieve a similar look.
22. The long bob
With its side parting and swept-over look, model and presenter Chrissy Teigen's thick mid-length bob has a real vintage feel to it. Styling with a hair dryer brush is great if you don't feel confident blow drying your hair with separate brush and can help to boost volume in hair that lacks this naturally.
23. The puff
A style that saw a major resurgence in the '00s, the "puff" involved creating a bump at the front of the hair and was seen on longer hair or updos, like actress Helen Mirren's style here – but it really seemed to take inspiration from '50s hairstyles.
24. The subtle wave
These waves on actress Reese Witherspoon are very, very loose, but the hairstyle still features that signature heavy swept-over side parting that was seen on many a classic Hollywood waves hairstyle.
25. The side braid
In the '50s updos often featured some kind of detailing rather than being completely slicked down at the hairline and crown. This lengthy braid, seen on singer and actress Jennifer Hudson, is twisted over at the front, which gives it added height.
26. The heavy side parted bob
Another vintage-inspired bob, the blunt edge and heavy side part of this curly bob on actress Viola Davis gives it a real Golden Age feel. Having the style sit at the chin length also means it perfectly compliments her face shape.
27. The side-pinned curls
With the slightly slicked-over roots and loose curls pinned to one side, actress Scarlett Johansson's half-up style looks very old Hollywood with that '50s feel, complimenting her face shape well.
28. The rounded layered bob
The layered bob with curved layers is a hairstyle that looks super glamorous, seen here on actress Alfre Woodard. This is a classic look with a similar silhouette to the curls seen in the '50s, though more softly curved.
29. The voluminous updo
While side partings were super popular in the 1950s, added height and swept-back looks were also popular. Here, actress Katherine Heigl's voluminous swept-over updo really exudes vintage glamour.
30. The detailed waves
Another strong case for Hollywood glamour and vintage waves being a red carpet staple, swept to one side, here actress Salma Hayek's loose curls also feature a plait incorporated into her look for extra detail.
31. The swept over updo
Lots of updos have a slightly vintage vibe to them – and with a slightly undone feel to it, this elegant updo on actress Cate Blanchett is swept to one side with a little lift, giving a bit of a '50s feel to this modern bun.
32. The voluminous curls
A particularly voluminous style, these big loose curls seen on singer and actress Jennifer Lopez make for a winning red carpet look every time. This style also features that classic side parting that was such a go-to in the '50s.
