32 of the best 50s hairstyles for a vintage feel

When you think of popular 50s hairstyles, a sense of vintage glamour no doubt comes to mind. In terms of fashion and beauty, the post-war era was one of intricate updos such as victory rolls and deep-set Hollywood waves and curls, seen on stars of the silver screen.

Whether you’re hoping to recreate a ‘50s beauty look or you simply fancy browsing through various vintage-inspired hairstyles, these looks from famous faces are sure to inspire you – from shorter cuts to updos and long hair styles.

The best 50s hairstyles seen on celebrities

1. The heavy side part

(Image credit: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

On longer hair, a heavy, coiffed side part with big, bouncy curls was extremely popular, particularly on film stars. Actress Lauren Bacall's look here is a great example – to recreate it, prep the hair with something to improve hold and style with one of the best curling tongs. If your hair drops easily, a little hairspray is also a good idea to set the style.

2. The Marilyn

(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Rollers were popular in the '50s and shorter-to-medium length hair was often worn in curls. Actress Marilyn Monroe often wore this hairstyle, to the point that this look is often referred to simply as "The Marilyn".

3. The short curls

(Image credit: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Pixie cuts and crops were also super popular in the 50s. Featuring the go-to side parting with a finger-wave silhouette, iconic singer Ella Fitzgerald's shorter curls are a great example of another popular look.

4. The side parted bob

(Image credit: Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Another heavily side-parted look that's swept to one side, actress and Princess of Monaco Grace Kelly's coiffed and loosely curled bob is a great example of a short-to-mid-length style.

5. The fringed updo

(Image credit: Bud Fraker/John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images)

Updos were big in the 1950s, taking on many different shapes and sizes including details such as victory rolls. Actress Audrey Hepburn, star of Breakfast at Tiffany's, often wore her hair up along with her trademark fringe.

6. The fringed pixie cut

(Image credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

It may not be her most recognisable look – arguably her signature hairdo was similar to Marilyn Monroe's go-to hairstyle – but actress Elizabeth Taylor really pulled off the pixie crop with a feathery fringe.

7. The ponytail

(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

As well as an everyday go-to, ponytail hairstyles have long been a glamorous choice of updo. Here, Billie Holiday's is slicked back to accentuate her face shape while the lengths are styled in classic bouncy curls.

8. The vintage bob

(Image credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Since its invention over 100 years ago, variations of the bob have continued to be popular through the decades. With the rounded ends, this hairstyle seen on actress Lily Collins feels very old Hollywood, with a real 1950s glamour vibe to it.

9. The deep-set waves

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Another great example of a modern, vintage-inspired hairstyle, along with the classic side parting, these deep-set, S-shaped waves on actress Priyanka Chopra feel like such a classic Hollywood look.

10. The lifted updo

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Elegant updos were a particularly popular hairstyle choice in the 1950s. With the added height and detailing on top, actress Sandra Oh's red carpet look here is a great example of a style that has a bit of '50s glamour to it.

11. The short curly bob

(Image credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Styling a bob curly is always a winning hairstyle and one that's often seen on the red carpet. Here, actress Halle Berry's asymmetric-styled bob with finger waves at the roots has a definite vintage feel to it, perfectly complimenting her bone structure.

12. The long Hollywood waves

(Image credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

The side parting with a coiffed front section works on everything from chin length hair to longer styles. Actress Margot Robbie's look is a great example on particularly long hair, while still featuring that slightly slicked over side parting.

13. The rounded bob

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

While blunt and square bobs were popular '90s hairstyles, back in the '50s the shapes were mostly rounded and often styled in loose curls. At the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, actress Kerry Washington's voluminous, rounded bob with its soft side fringe has a vintage vibe.

14. The twist

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Here, actress Emily Blunt's loose wavy hairstyle have a kind of vintage feel to them. In particular, the twist at the front feels reminiscent of the victory rolls hairstyle that was popular in the 1950s, slightly different to the usual slicked over look.

15. The side parted updo

(Image credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

Another excellent example of a glamorous updo with a '50s feel to it, featuring loose curls at the front, this side swept style on actress Michelle Yeoh is a really elegant one. A timeless red carpet look.

16. The side swept waves

(Image credit: Lia Toby/Getty Images)

The tumbling loose curls of the hairstyles seen throughout the Golden Age of Hollywood have evolved to include slightly beachier waves in more modern takes on the looks – much like this style seen on actress Zoe Saldana, featuring the classic swept-over side parting.

17. The side fringed high ponytail

(Image credit: James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images)

High ponytails were super popular in the '50s and '60s and evolved to remain popular well into the time of '80s hairstyles. With a heavy and sleek side fringe, actress Gabrielle Union's look here feels like it could be straight out of Grease.

18. The loose waves

(Image credit: Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Very loose beachy waves like actress Sienna Miller's look here are a modern variation of a popular 50s hairstyle, while still retaining that vintage vibe. Using one of the best curling irons or wands, you can easily copy this hairstyle at home.

19. The front bun

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Another great example of an elegant updo, actress Thandiwe Newton's twisted front bun hairstyle has a real vintage 1950s vibe to it – and the sparkly accessory that matches her dress is a nice added touch to the look, too.

20. The crop with a quiff

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The quiff was a super popular hairstyle for men in the 1950s, but it also became a feature of both long and short hairstyles for women. It looks great on hair of any length, as actress Emma Thompson proves with this curled quiff on her cropped style.

21. The high ponytail

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

Another great example of a high ponytail with a '50s feel, actress and model Eva Longoria's glossy style looks super glamorous. Include a shine serum or spray in your haircare routine if you'd like to achieve a similar look.

22. The long bob

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

With its side parting and swept-over look, model and presenter Chrissy Teigen's thick mid-length bob has a real vintage feel to it. Styling with a hair dryer brush is great if you don't feel confident blow drying your hair with separate brush and can help to boost volume in hair that lacks this naturally.

23. The puff

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for La Fondation Prince Albert II de Monaco via Getty Images)

A style that saw a major resurgence in the '00s, the "puff" involved creating a bump at the front of the hair and was seen on longer hair or updos, like actress Helen Mirren's style here – but it really seemed to take inspiration from '50s hairstyles.

24. The subtle wave

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

These waves on actress Reese Witherspoon are very, very loose, but the hairstyle still features that signature heavy swept-over side parting that was seen on many a classic Hollywood waves hairstyle.

25. The side braid

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

In the '50s updos often featured some kind of detailing rather than being completely slicked down at the hairline and crown. This lengthy braid, seen on singer and actress Jennifer Hudson, is twisted over at the front, which gives it added height.

26. The heavy side parted bob

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Another vintage-inspired bob, the blunt edge and heavy side part of this curly bob on actress Viola Davis gives it a real Golden Age feel. Having the style sit at the chin length also means it perfectly compliments her face shape.

27. The side-pinned curls

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

With the slightly slicked-over roots and loose curls pinned to one side, actress Scarlett Johansson's half-up style looks very old Hollywood with that '50s feel, complimenting her face shape well.

28. The rounded layered bob

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

The layered bob with curved layers is a hairstyle that looks super glamorous, seen here on actress Alfre Woodard. This is a classic look with a similar silhouette to the curls seen in the '50s, though more softly curved.

29. The voluminous updo

(Image credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

While side partings were super popular in the 1950s, added height and swept-back looks were also popular. Here, actress Katherine Heigl's voluminous swept-over updo really exudes vintage glamour.

30. The detailed waves

(Image credit: P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Another strong case for Hollywood glamour and vintage waves being a red carpet staple, swept to one side, here actress Salma Hayek's loose curls also feature a plait incorporated into her look for extra detail.

31. The swept over updo

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Lots of updos have a slightly vintage vibe to them – and with a slightly undone feel to it, this elegant updo on actress Cate Blanchett is swept to one side with a little lift, giving a bit of a '50s feel to this modern bun.

32. The voluminous curls

(Image credit: Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

A particularly voluminous style, these big loose curls seen on singer and actress Jennifer Lopez make for a winning red carpet look every time. This style also features that classic side parting that was such a go-to in the '50s.