Everyone’s wearing these low-maintenance berry lipstick shades this summer
Berry shades seem to be the muted take on a red lip for summer. Think effortless, low-maintenance and easy to achieve…
This summer, berry tones are the underrated lipstick shade for creating the illusion that you’ve made an effort without actually putting in a lot of effort – making them perfect for any upcoming occasion.
Finding a truly long-lasting lipstick can be a hard task, but when it comes to bolder shades, avoiding that dreaded faded look is even more of a challenge. After the best tinted lip balms made a case for themselves this year, we’ve been on the hunt for another effortlessly low-maintenance lippie for the summer – and we think berry shades are the answer.
After spotting these shades on numerous celebrities, from Sienna Miller and Kerry Washington to Viola Davis, naturally we've taken notes and are tapping into the trend ourselves...
Why we'll be wearing berry lipstick to every summer 2024 occasion
Although you might associate burgundy and magenta shades with autumn, this year they’ve arrived somewhat earlier, as berry hues seem to have become the underrated lipstick choice for all summer events.
Effortlessly chic, this fruity lipstick shade elevates any outfit with a sophisticated twist. Pair with a dramatic eyeshadow look and volumised lashes for a sultry evening look, or style with a glowy base, pink cream blush and the no mascara trend (which we’ve seen a lot on recent red carpets) for a fresh occasion look.
What's more, it's even easier to achieve the look at home with just a few staple lip products in your makeup kit...
Recreate the berry lip look
Sheer tint
RRP: £16
Boasting a moisturising and nourishing formula that aims to smooth and blur fine lines, this creamy balm from REFY enhances your natural lips with a subtle sheer tint.
High-shine
RRP: £12 (£20 for non-members)
For a high-shine look, opt for this deeper, richer berry shade from Beauty Pie, which includes a blend of oils and pH pigments for an opaque and plump finish.
Budget-friendly
RRP: £9
This satin lipstick is a great option for those on a budget. Infused with squalane and jojoba, its long-lasting, hydrating formula offers a bold and satin finish.
So, if you’re ready to invest in a new statement lip, or perhaps you’re loving the berry trend but you’re unsure as to which product is right for you, we’ve got you covered.
First things first, when creating a bolder lip look, a lip liner that complements your chosen shade is essential to keep your pout looking neat and picture-ready – we’d recommend Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat in Berry Naughty.
In terms of lipstick, for those who don't wish to make a statement but still want to get on board with this trend, opt for a more sheer product, like e.l.f's Hydrating Core Lip Shine. A lipstick such as Kosas' Weightless Lip Colour in Star Power, however, will offer a more pigmented, standout look. Alternatively, layer a tinted lip gloss over the top for an ultra-glossy finish.
