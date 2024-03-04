Minimal mascara is the refreshingly pared-down makeup look celebs are loving for 2024

Minimal, subtly defined lashes - or no mascara whatsoever - is the latest adaption of the no-makeup-makeup trend we're seeing everywhere this season, on and off the red carpet...

While the beauty zeitgeist is ever-changing, some makeup looks never tire and are rightfully considered to be timeless. Natural, feature-enhancing makeup is one of those said looks, though the 2024 makeup trends have promised a few variations on the stripped-back finish - particularly where mascara is concerned. Indeed, this year it seems we'll be using our best mascaras very sparingly or focusing more on our best foundations, for an almost bare but fresh face.

So, if you're looking for guidance on how to nail this celebrity-approved no-mascara trend - whether you've got sparse lashes or just want to streamline your routine - we've quizzed a makeup artist on the subtle eye look.

Is 'no mascara' in for 2024?

While the best volumising mascaras will never be retired from our beauty arsenals, we have seen a shift away from very long, feathered lashes as of late, in favour of brown and burgundy formulas - that offer a softer effect - or barely-there eye looks. The effect is very clean and minimalistic and also very reminiscent of chic French-style makeup.

We've spied many famous names opting for a subtle lash on the red carpet, forgoing falsies and in some instances, mascara altogether. Or else, opt for very understated mascara coverage.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Michael Tran / AFP)

Meryl Streep for instance, has opted for a bare-eye several times in the last few months, while the likes of Tracee Ellis Ross and Léa Seydoux have stepped out with very subtle mascara looks - with more of a focus on eyeliner, glowy skin and nude eyeshadows.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter)

How to master the no mascara trend

Shiseido Eyelash Curler View at Cult Beauty RRP: £26 An eyelash curler is key for the perfect no mascara look as it can help to lift lashes, making them look elongated and your eyes look fresher. ILIA The Base Face Milk View at Naturisimo RRP: £58 Our woman&home beauty team have been loving this essence-moisturier hybrid for prepping the skin before makeup. It offers a natural, dewy glow whilst simultaneously hydrating, smoothing and strengthening the skin's barrier.

Glossier Cloud Paint Gel Cream Blush View at Sephora RRP: £22 For a natural flush, we'd recommend the Glossier Cloud Paint blushes as their buildable and blend seamlessly.

This trend is pretty self-explanatory, it effectively requires you to skip your mascara step or apply a very minimal layer but if you're looking to achieve a really elevated and chic finish, there are a few tricks to follow...

Focus on skin-prep: Makeup artist and former contestant on BBC's Glow Up, Belinda Chatterton says: "If you want that effortless, chic look that no mascara gives you, it’s best to pair it with beautifully glowing skin. We used to rely on mascara to look more awake but the same effect can be achieved with a beautiful glowy base."

Chatterton advises to, "Spend a little bit more time on your skin prep before you do your makeup and try not to use too many powders in your routine for the perfect canvas to complement this more natural look."

Try a pop of colour: Chatterton says blush can also be very transformative to this look: "My favourite way to wear no mascara is with a pop of colour on the cheeks, tinted lip balm, and a fluffy brow."

Add eyeshadow: "A sweep of eyeshadow around the eyes can really help to give you that definition as well," says Chatterton, before adding to, "choose a nude colour that is one shade darker than your skin tone and blend well."

A lash curler is your best friend: "A good eyelash curler is important in every makeup routine but especially this one! I like to curl my lashes and then set them in place with a clear mascara to really open up my eyes."

If you're not looking to completely skip mascara, instead opt for a brown, or a mascara with a thin wand, to apply just a wash of colour - rather than building length and volume. The ILIA Limitless Lash Mascara is a great choice for this, as it comes with a double-sided comb brush to evenly coat each lash.



Who should wear the no mascara trend

This au naturel look of course suits everyone and especially those who already favour a parred-down look. If you have very sensitive eyes or sparse and short lashes, you might also enjoy taking a break from lash-accentuating products - though there are some great mascaras for short lashes out there.

Chatterton adds: "This trend looks amazing on everyone but is especially good if you have sparse lashes, watery eyes or allergies."