The best-ever BAFTAs red carpet looks, from Angelina Jolie’s chic suit to Elizabeth Taylor's statement coat dress

Forget the Oscars and Golden Globes - the best-ever BAFTAs red carpet looks are some of the most memorable in the history of awards season fashion. The revered London-based event, which celebrates the movers and shakers of the film industry over the past year, is often frequented by A-listers from around the globe who step out in the most stunning ensembles.

The glittering annual ceremony has been held by BAFTA - which stands for British Academy of Film and Television Arts - since 1949. In the intervening decades, Hollywood icons - including Elizabeth Taylor and Audrey Hepburn - have graced its red carpet. While the focus may be the prized gongs, there have also been numerous famed-style moments. From Renée Zellweger's pink Prada dress to Angelina Jolie's sleek Saint Laurent suit and Florence Pugh's orange Nina Ricci gown, there are almost too many to choose from.

So, if you're looking for a masterclass in jaw-dropping eveningwear - look no further than the pristine BAFTA red carpet, and its history of head-turning ensembles. From dresses and tailoring to accessories and make-up, here's some winning sartorial inspiration fit for the stars...

Best ever BAFTAs red carpet looks

1. Angelina Jolie in tailored Saint Laurent

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie wore one of the more memorable BAFTA red carpet looks in 2014. The actress stepped onto the red carpet in a chic black trouser suit by Saint Laurent, which she paired with a classic white shirt, an undone black bow tie and black classic heels. She elevated the tailored look with dramatic eye makeup and voluminous hair.

2. Margot Robbie in lacy Chanel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Margot Robbie may have been the driver behind Barbiecore, but the actress opted for chic black ensemble for the BAFTAs in 2020. She exuded elegance in a lacy short-sleeved Chanel gown with a cut-out back and a full skirt, and finished off her look with a relaxed up-do and nude make-up.

3. Gwyneth Paltrow in a sparkly co-ord

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow ripped up the red carpet rulebook at the BAFTAs in 1999. The actress turned up in a sparkly black embellished co-ord, which featured a strappy crop top and full-length skirt. She finished off the edgy look with her hair up at the sides and a pashmina slung over her arms.

4. Naomi Campbell in silver Roberto Cavalli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All eyes were on Naomi Campbell at the BAFTAs in 2014. The model stunned in a sweeping silver gown by Roberto Cavalli, which featured daring cut-out detailing and a full skirt. She accessorised with sleek locks and dewy make-up.

5. Emily Blunt in a shimmering one-shoulder gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily Blunt sparkled at the BAFTAs in 2008. The actress looked every bit the leading lady in a blue sequinned one-shoulder gown by Marc Bouwer. She wore her hair in a sleek up-do, and finished off the ensemble with statement jewellery and a black clutch bag.

6. Elizabeth Hurley in a halter-necked frock

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having shot to fame for her daring Versace 'safety pin' dress in 1994, Elizabeth Hurley attended the BAFTAs two years later in 1996 in a similarly head-turning look. The model - who accessorised her black halternecked dress with a small black handbag and strappy black heels - attended the event with her then-partner, the actor Hugh Grant.

7. Nicole Kidman in silky Emanuel Ungaro

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman looked chic in an Emanuel Ungaro design at the BAFTAs in 2003. The actress channelled old school Hollywood glamour in the strapless dress, which featured elegant draping and a subtle side split. She added a splash of colour with a pair of statement purple earrings.

8. Kate Moss in elegant vintage

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No one quite pulls off red carpet style as effortlessly as Kate Moss. The model wowed in an all-black vintage ensemble at the BAFTAs in 2018, which comprised of a long black silky slip dress and a sheer cover-up with silver detailing. She amped up the glamour further with silver jewellery.

9. Elizabeth Taylor in statement coat dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elizabeth Taylor turned heads when she attended the BAFTAs in 1967 alongside then husband Richard Burton. The actress wore a sequinned coat dress with voluminous furry detailing on the cuffs and hem. She accessorised the luxuriously stylish ensemble with statement jewels.

10. Keira Knightley in pleated Valentino

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We loved Keira Knightley’s metallic look for the BAFTAs in 2008. The star shimmered in a strapless silver Valentino gown, which featured a fitted bodice and a pleated skirt. She kept the rest of her look simple, with smokey eye make-up and wavy locks.

11. Renée Zellweger in pink Prada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the BAFTAs in 2020, Renée Zellweger commanded attention in a pretty pink look as she picked up the best actress award. The star accessorised her off-shoulder column gown, designed by Prada, with a sweeping up-do and glowy make-up.

12. Sienna Miller in floral Alexander McQueen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the BAFTAs in 2005, Sienna Miller stood out in a pretty Alexander McQueen design. Her strappy gown, which featured floral detailing, channeled her iconic ‘boho chic’ dress sense. She accessorised the floaty dress with long layered necklaces and her hair worn up at the sides.

13. Monica Bellucci in black Azzedine Alaïa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Monica Bellucci proved that you can’t go wrong with a sleek black dress. The star was the epitome of understated style in a black long-sleeved Azzedine Alaïa gown for the BAFTAs in 2015, which featured a peplum finish on the cuffs and hem. She finished off the chic look with silver drop-down earrings and a nude lip.

14. Florence Pugh in orange Nina Ricci

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bolder is often better when it comes to the best red carpet dressing. Florence Pugh didn’t hold back as she attended the BAFTAs in 2023. The actress wore a bright orange Nina Ricci design, which featured a voluminous taffeta neckline and a dramatic fishtail train. She finished off the look with her hair in a statement up-do.

15. Jodie Comer in tailored Boss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jodie Comer looked like she meant business at the BAFTAs in 2022. The star picked up the best actress award in a black tuxedo-inspired Boss dress. The sharp ensemble featured a deep V neckline, button detailing and a front split. She accessorised with a simple silver necklace and black open-toed heels.

16. Kate Winslet in one-shouldered Antonio Berardi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking every bit the film star, Kate Winslet stunned on the BAFTA red carpet in 2016. All eyes were on the actress as she stepped out in a black one-shouldered Antonio Berardi dress - which came complete with a dramatic fishtail train. She finished off the glamorous ensemble with red lipstick that perfectly matched her clutch bag.

17. Léa Seydoux in yellow Prada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Léa Seydoux was a ray of sunshine at the BAFTAs in 2015. The star wowed in a lemon-yellow cap-sleeved gown by Prada, which featured a sweetheart neckline, cut-out detailing and a full skirt. She wore her hair in a bouncy blow-dry and added a glossy red lip.

18. Jennifer Lawrence in off-shoulder Dior

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We loved Jennifer Lawrence’s look for the BAFTAs in 2018. Her chic black Dior grown was elevated with a structured corset-style bodice and off-shoulder neckline. She accessorised with emerald green jewellery and a bright red lip.

19. Jessica Chastain in blue Roland Mouret

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain wowed in silky cobalt blue at the BAFTAs in 2013. The actress stepped out in a one-shouldered Roland Mouret gown, which featured a geometric neckline. She wore her trademark red locks wavy and added a red lip.

20. Saoirse Ronan in sheer Chanel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love it when A-listers mix things up with their red carpet looks. Saoirse Ronan wore the perfect party dress to the BAFTAs in 2018, with her black Chanel long-sleeved frock featuring a high neck and a sheer skirt. She finished off the edgy ensemble with a relaxed up-do and black platform heels.

21. Audrey Hepburn in a sweeping gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Audrey Hepburn is the definition of old school Hollywood glamour. At the BAFTAs in 1955, the iconic actress wore a sweeping strapless gown - featuring a voluminous skirt - and finished off the look with long white gloves and a clutch bag.

22. Thandiwe Newton in voluminous Valentino

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thandiwe Newton stood out at the BAFTAs in 2020 in a sweeping black Valentino gown. The star’s dress featured spaghetti straps, a fitted bodice and a voluminous skirt featuring white ruffled detailing. She kept the rest of her look simple, with glossy make-up and a pair of statement drop-down earrings.

23. Penelope Cruz in metallic Versace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While she may not have been attending the Oscars, Penelope Cruz looked as though could have been channeling the Hollywood ceremony's iconic award when she attended the BAFTAs in 2017. The star's shimmering gold Atelier Versace dress featured dramatic batwing sleeves and elegant draping.

24. Emma Watson in monochrome Oscar de la Renta

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Watson was seriously chic at the BAFTAs in 2022. The actress wowed in a black and white Oscar de la Renta dress, which featured a plunging neckline and white taffeta high-low skirt. She accessorised with her hair styled with bobby pins, as well as a quilted white clutch bag and strappy black heels.

25. Helena Bonham-Carter in Dolce & Gabbana print

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All eyes were on Helena Bonham Carter at the BAFTAs in 2021. The star dazzled in a black and white polka dot print gown by Dolce & Gabbana, which featured a scoop neckline and a tiered skirt. She wore her hair up in a relaxed up-do and accessorised with sunglasses and a red lip.

26. Emma Stone in sparkly Chanel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Stone sparkled in Chanel Couture at the BAFTAs in 2017. The actress looked every bit the cool film star in the quirky short-sleeved jumpsuit, which featured embroidered detailing. She finished off the elegant ensemble with a pair of silver heels and a pearl anklet.

27. Cate Blanchett in embroidered Alexander McQueen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We loved Cate Blanchett's dress for the BAFTAs in 2016. The A-lister stunned in a short-sleeved gown by Alexander McQueen, which featured a colourful embroidered bodice and a feathered black skirt. She wore her hair in a sleek up-do and accessorised with drop-down diamond earrings.

28. Zoe Kravitz in gold Saint Laurent

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Kravitz turned heads on the red carpet of the BAFTAs in 2020. The star shimmered in a long-sleeved gold sequinned Saint Laurent gown, with an elegant high neckline and form-fitting silhouette. She finished off the stunning look with red drop-down earrings and a coral lip.

29. Duchess of Cambridge in floaty Alexander McQueen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As usual, there was royalty in attendance at the BAFTAs in 2019. The Duchess of Cambridge, stunned in a floaty white one-shouldered Alexander McQueen gown, which featured elegant ruching at the waist and a princess-like full skirt. She accessorised with a sleek up-do and a white clutch bag.

30. Lupita Nyong’o in green Dior

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong’o brightened up the BAFTA red carpet in 2014. The actress wowed in an emerald green strapless gown by Christian Dior Couture, which featured a full skirt and was cinched in at the waist with a gold belt. She finished off the striking look with gold cuffs on each wrist.