32 of Sienna Miller’s most unforgettable looks

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sienna Miller’s style has continued to dramatically evolve over the years. Starting with a London It-girl aesthetic in her modelling years to more chic and refined red carpet glamour in more recent times. Sienna has worn it all.

Born in New York City and raised in London, it comes as no surprise that Sienna has urban dressing down to a tee and knows a thing or two about putting together the perfect boho capsule wardrobe. The British-American actress rose to fame as a photography model in Italian Vogue and later entered her acting career in late 2004 when she featured in the films Layer Cake and Alfie.

After taking a two-year acting hiatus, Sienna returned to the industry and rose to new levels of success. In 2023 alone she collaborated with Marks and Spencer for a bold autumn collection and made waves at the Vogue's World Show for her daring maternity outfit, proving that she knows how to turn heads.

There’s no denying Sienna Miller is a true representation of British fashion, from her start as a noughties city girl to being one of the leaders of the pack when it comes to bohemian style, we’ve been hooked on every look.

32 of Sienna Miller’s best looks

1. THE Controversial couture co-ord

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sienna stepped out for Vogue’s World Show during 2023 London Fashion Week and stoked a few fashion fires with her daring maternity outfit. Taking some inspiration from Rihanna’s revealing maternity fashion, Sienna went bump first in a fresh off the runway co-ord from Schiaparelli's 2023 Fall/Winter couture collection.

2. Her glamourous mesh gown with eye catching floral embellishments

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps one of Sienna’s most daring red carpet looks, this sheer corsetted gown wowed fans at The Lost City of Z premiere in 2017. Adorned with large feminine floral applique and paired with Christian Dior boxer shorts, Sienna was oozing cool girl glamour.

3. The refined yet relaxed pinstripe set of our dreams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This outfit is the perfect example of Sienna’s edgy yet feminine take on tailoring. At the photo call for the star-studded film The Lost City of Z, she wore a glittered pin-stripe co-ord that elongated her 5’5 frame. Finishing the look with short yet statement mustard heels, the outfit is a winner in our eyes.

4. Her mesmerising knitted stripe dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although not quite as glamorous as some of her red carpet looks, this understated Celine Knitted dress is still an absolute knockout. Worn in 2015 on the American talk show The Tonight Show, Sienna rocked the red, white and blue stripes with a loose wavy bob hairstyle.

5. The showstopping glitter tiered gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sienna proudly channelled Disney princess at the Hollywood premiere of the action-packed film Live by Night. Opting for the Gucci Lampshade gown, this statement look was well-received and finished perfectly with a bold red lip. Once again, Sienna showed how red carpet dressing is done.

6. Her timeless Marilyn-inspired centre-court jumpsuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wimbledon may be perhaps Sienna Miller’s most iconic fashion stomping ground, with several of her best looks being from the tennis competition. 2015 brought us this timeless white Galvan jumpsuit which was finished with a red lip and tortoise shell sunglasses. Serious Monroe vibes.

7. Her gold and glittering Met Gala sequin gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Where better to show off one of your best looks than the Met Gala? Sienna brought the glamour at the 2016 New York fashion event in a floor-length gold-glittering gown with a large statement bow. The sweetheart neckline perfectly complemented Sienna’s petite frame and paring the gown with platform heels was added perfection.

8. Her dazzling little black dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You really can’t go wrong with an LBD, especially if it’s covered in sparkles. This Gucci number is no exception to the rule, paired with black open-toe heels and a matching black clutch. But there's no denying that it’s Sienna’s statement necklace that really ties the look together.

9. Bright and beautiful yellow silk gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quite a difference from her usual earth-toned looks, this time Sienna is a vision in golden yellow silk. Walking the carpet for the 2019 Hollywood Film Awards, the dress allowed for a revealing yet chic style with an off-the-shoulder neckline as well as a thigh-high split. Letting the dress do its thing, Sienna wore minimal jewellery and a barely-there make-up look.

10. Pretty and playful blue knitted dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Channeling Alice in Wonderland, Sienna looked as pretty as a princess in this powder blue knitted midi dress. With balloon cuffs and a delicately feminine sweetheart neckline, this look oozes sophistication. Sienna’s edge can still be seen through the mid-drift cut-out and on-trend barely there sandal heels.

11. Her sultry it-girl black satin mini

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sienna has never been known to shy away from a sultry and sexy outfit, and this little black dress is the proof. Styled with see-through patterned tights, this cut-out strapless mini dress is designed with a party in mind. Sienna keeps the edge with her messy yet glossy hair and natural yet glowing makeup.

12. Keeping it casual but chic in Daisy Dukes and sandals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A far cry from the glitz and glamour of the red carpet, Sienna is still showcasing her cool-girl, boho capsule wardrobe when walking the streets of NYC. We love this casual yet coordinated look, with a billowing white blouse and cut-off daisy duke shorts this is the perfectly edged-up summer look we’ve come to love from Sienna.

13. Her ultra-feminine navy ballgown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once again proving that glitter is the way to go, Sienna donned a floor-length navy laced Oscar de la Renta gown at the 87th Annual Academy Awards. With feminine accents of velvet bows and silk straps, this could be perhaps one of Sienna’s most refined and timeless looks to date.

14. Her perfect teal glittering party dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This might be one of our favourite bold looks from Sienna, with both maximum sparkles and colour this dress is definitely a show stopper. Both the asymmetrical design and the mini cut of the dress provided an extremely flattering fit for her slender frame. With minimum jewellery and a subtle iridescent eye look, the dress really was the centre of attention.

15. Cosy yet chic knitted ensemble

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another casual yet chic look from Sienna, at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, with a super wearable black knitted roll-neck sweater and matching cream maxi skirt. Of course, this is where the simple dressing ends as she pairs the outfit with a crumpled sheepskin and brown shearling Chanel bag.

16. Her Old Hollywood-inspired form fitting gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sienna exudes old-school Hollywood glamour in this gold glittering gown with its deep V-neckline and figure-hugging shape at the premiere of Roadside Attraction's American Woman. Pairing the dress with understated gold heels and simple gold hoops means once again the dress is the main focus of the look. Sienna knows that when it comes to the red carpet, less is more!

17. Her statement pleated Dior golden dress with bold 50s style up do

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We’re absolutely obsessed with this 1950s-inspired look. With a clean up do and statement headband it’s hard to give Sienna’s Dior gown the attention it deserves. The dress was from Dior's 2018 collection and features dazzling gold pleats. With a wide feminine neckline, the look really does make the most of Sienna’s decolletage.

18. Cool but comfy pinstripe linen suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sienna is the picture of quiet luxury at the 2023 Wimbledon championships, and this may be perhaps the most casual and comfortable way to rock a tailoring co-ord. With both the blazer wrap top and the trousers being light and flowy, it's the perfect ensemble for a day at the tennis. And pairing it with cat eye sunglasses and black patent platform heels? Genius!

19. Her strapless noughties gown with dazzling diamond choker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Appearing for the Venice Film Festival premiere of her hit 2005 film Cassanova, Sienna wore a strapless silk gown in a greyish taupe colour. Although the dress is somewhat simple in design, adding a layered diamond choker completes the look and adds an extra layer of wealthy glamour.

20. The bell sleeved dark romance dress of our dreams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another nighttime TV appearance from Sienna, this time she sported a dark romance-inspired bell-sleeved dress with pink ribbon accents and a simple statement choker. The dress, with a milkmaid ruched neckline, is on first glimpse understated however when looked at closer, it has a lot of delicate detailing. A long-sleeved black dress like this is the perfect addition to your capsule winter wardrobe.

21. Her satin gown with maximalist eye-catching accessories

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yet another ultra-glamorous look, this time Sienna used accessories to her advantage. With statement black lace gloves and a cleavage-length statement necklace, this satin cream gown is in great company. What really elevates the look is the red bold lip and simple yet chic straight hair.

22. Her summery and bold Dolce and Gabbana patterned midi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sienna sure knows how to dress up for a day at the polo! Here she is the epitome of a Mediterranean summer with bright bold colours and patterns. The dress, designed by Italian clothing brand, Dolce and Gabbana, is adorned with images reminiscent of southern Italy where the two designers of the fashion powerhouse grew up. Styled here with a dark red lip and gold Cartier bracelets, it's a sure thing in our eyes.

23. Her '70s inspired clean cut casual look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another casual success from Sienna, this time with a '70s-inspired high-waisted pair of wide-leg jeans and a billowy white shirt. Sienna paired the timeless outfit with gold jewellery and a dark brown tote bag, finishing the look with open-toed matching shoes. This is a really chic and elevating styling idea if you're wondering how to style jeans.

24. Her fully feathered black Met Gala gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sienna brought the drama at the 2023 Met Gala, celebrating the late fashion great Karl Lagerfeld. With head-to-toe feathers, there was no denying that the Alfie actress lived up to the theme of the night. She finished the look perfectly with multiple diamond accessories and elongating pearl drop earrings.

25. An All-American girl monochrome look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yet another dreamy understated but timeless look from Sienna, with a monochrome base consisting of a black roll neck vest and white pleated skirt. To take this simple look to the next level, the actress successfully livened it up with a red lip and a light brown tortoiseshell pair of sunglasses. This look really does shout: all-American woman.

26. Her barely there diamante golden slip dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This may be our most iconic throwback look yet. Sienna in the height of her it-girl years, wore a slinky barely there mini dress to the global fragrance launch in 2007. She paired the diamante number with black opaque tights and some slinky heels.

27. Her daring rose-covered sexy jumpsuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sienna wore a jaw-dropping rose-patterned jumpsuit in a 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show. With a large bold print and a bold lip to match, it wasn’t just the pattern that stole the show, the extreme v in the front of the jumpsuit was also eye-catching. She finished the look with sleek black pump heels that featured a large buckle detail.

28. Her Primary-colour backless Valentino gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arguably one of Sienna’s most eccentric looks, this kite-inspired gown is a Valentino couture piece at the Cannes Film Festival premiere for The Sea of Trees. The primary colour palette is balanced well with her neat icy blonde hair and minimal accessories. The backless gown is artistic on its own and needs no flashy additions to help it stand out.

29. Her boho multi-tiered lacey mini dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a woman who’s known for her boho aesthetics, this dress worn at the LA premiere of The Lost City of Z is certainly the perfect example of that. It’s a multi-layered lace and mesh cream mini dress with vintage scalloped hems. The eye-catching dress is wonderfully paired with cream and gold accessories, giving the look an overall feminine and dainty feel.

30. Her monochrome silk strappy gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

By now we know that Sienna is no stranger to a monochrome look, but this one is perhaps the most Hollywood of them all. Appearing at the London Live by The Night premiere, It has an interesting false double layer that almost makes the dress seem as though it’s peeling off to reveal a black satin dress underneath. The dress is finished with an on-trend floral embellishment.

31. Her playful rust gown with artistic straps and charms

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sienna stunned in a rust-coloured Christopher Kane dress with waist cut-outs and attached metal charms. She paired the cut-away dress with a simple chrome strappy heel which perfectly complemented the silver additions to the gown. Her hair is tied up, allowing all the delicate strap detailing to be seen.

32. Her shimmering mixed-metal gown with oversized blush fur coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Appearing at the In America: A Lexicon of Fashion Met Gala, Sienna brought the glamour once again with this golden outfit of dreams. The drama however came from the oversized blush feathered coat that trailed behind her as she ascended the star-studded staircase. The dress adorned with silver diamante straps was paired wonderfully with her delicate silver jewellery and shoes.