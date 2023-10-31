Nicole Kidman’s Best Looks, from red carpet glamour to soft boho styling

While actress Nicole Kidman has undoubtedly turned out some of her best looks on screen, her off screen looks have been just as stylish. Whether gracing the red carpet or hitting the press circuit for her latest release, she turns out looks that steal the show.

A staple on the film scene since the early 90’s, narrowing down Nicole’s best looks wasn’t easy. One thing’s for sure however, as the 56-year-old has honed her craft on screen, she’s also become a pro at pulling together the perfect outfit for a myriad of events and occasions from glamorous award ceremonies to more formal workwear-inspired outfits. Plus, she's not afraid to take a fashion risk, dipping her toe into some of the biggest fashion trends with ease.

So, whether you’re looking for inspiration for your autumn winter wardrobe refresh, or, you just want to take a look at Nicole’s style evolution over the years, you've found yourself in the right place as we’ve pulled together 32 of her best looks. Get ready to save these to your Pinterest board.

Nicole Kidman’s best looks through the years

1. 95th Annual Academy Awards 2023

Possibly our favourite dress Nicole has worn, this black sequin style from Armani Privé has a real wow-factor thanks to the corsage embellishment and daring thigh split. She paired the look with ever classic black heels to let the dress do all the talking.

2. 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016

An iconic red carpet moment, Nicole Kidman took our best dressed spot at the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2016 thanks to this Gucci dress. Featuring an artistic design in punchy tricolour sequins, it was a real showstopper for all the right reasons.

3. Academy Of Country Music Awards 2023

Tapping into the 70’s trend, this embellished co-ord from Chanel gives off an effortless quiet luxury feel. Featuring a delicate diamante embellishment in a rich terracotta tone, it looks expensive without feeling over the top or showy.

4. Being The Ricardos Premiere Australia 2021

If we could borrow one dress from Nicole’s wardrobe, this would be high on our list. The bold geometric print looks eternally stylish while the contrasting green tones feel fresh and elegant making it one of her best midi dresses.

5. Moulin Rouge Photocall 2001

At the Moulin Rouge photocall in Cannes in 2001, Nicole drew inspiration from the film’s Asian influence, echoing its mood in this red cheongsam. Her dress features a pretty floral print on a nude base which screams opulence.

6. AFI Awards 1997

In the late 90’s slip dresses were a favourite of all the A-listers on the red carpet. This dusky blue style, which Nicole wore to the AFI Awards in 1997, fits the bill perfectly, giving off a soft lingerie-inspired feel thanks to its delicate lace trim.

7. The Northman Premiere Los Angeles 2022

To celebrate the Northman in 2022, Nicole looked to Prada for the perfect gown. Combining two types of embellishment in bold pink and yellow tones, is maximalist dressing at its best.

8. Mission Impossible Los Angeles Premiere 1996

In contrast to Nicole’s traditional red carpet style, for the Los Angeles Premiere of Mission Impossible, the actress opted for a white co-ord instead. The boat neck peplum style top feels elegant alongside her matching cropped trousers while white slingbacks finish the look.

9. Academy Of Country Music Awards 2019

There are so many reasons to love this pretty midi dress: the lace detailing, the oversized sleeves and not to forget the statement sequins which all come together to make this a real showstopper.

10. New York 2021

While a dress is Nicole’s usual outfit of choice, she occasionally dips her toe into the trouser suit trend with expert ability. This mint green trouser suit she wore while out in New York is a great example, paired with a simple knit and high shine silver loafers for an interesting contrast.

11. 94th Annual Academy Awards 2022

By 2022 Nicole had turned out many winning looks for the Academy Awards but that didn’t mean she was ready to play it safe or retire her style crown. This periwinkle blue dress from Armani Privé is another hit, featuring a puff ball peplum and sweeping train.

12. The Others World Premiere 2001

The sheer trend is one that can be tricky to master but Nicole pulled it off effortlessly at The Others premiere in 2001. Mirroring the haunted nature of the film, her black sheer gown grazes the floor in ghostly wisps while her dark smokey eye finishes the look perfectly.

13. The Met Gala 2023

At the 2023 Met Gala, in honour of the late Karl Lagerfeld, Nicole went vintage, re-wearing the gown which she wore in her iconic Chanel No.5 commercial in 2004. With an embellished bodice and sweeping feather train, it expertly shows Karl’s talent and creativity making it perfect for The Met.

14. 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022

Tapping into the dark academia trend, we wonder if Nicole looked to Wednesday Addams for inspiration for this look. The oversized collar breaks up her simple black column dress giving the look a fun, preppy feel.

15. Mission Impossible Premiere 1996

In the mid-90’s Nicole and then husband Tom Cruise regularly took to the red carpet together. While Tom usually kept things simple, Nicole took centre stage in the best red carpet gowns. Proof: this dark red sequin mini at the Mission Impossible Premiere in 1996.

16. The Killing of a Sacred Deer Red Carpet 2017

While The Killing of the Sacred Deer may not have hit the mark at Cannes, this dress, by Calvin Klein, certainly did. Rocking balletcore before it was a trend, the monochromatic satin and tulle dress transformed Nicole into a modern day ballerina.

17. GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019

Combining boho style with red carpet dressing, we can’t get enough of this dress from Russo Couture which Nicole wore to accept her award for Best Actress at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2019.

18. Batman Forever Los Angeles Premiere 1995

Proof that sequins never go out of style, this dazzling dress at the Batman Forever Premiere in 1995, would still look great if you're looking for Christmas party dress ideas this year. Featuring a sweetheart bandeau neckline and figure hugging shape, it exudes equal parts glamour and fun.

19. Dogville Premiere 2003

A bolder and brighter look for Nicole, this Pucci dress, which Nicole wore at the premiere of Dogville in 2003, makes a style statement in the best possible way. Her high ponytail effortlessly shows off the dresses embellished neckline while the matching cuffs mirror the dresses colourful print.

20. The 50th Annual CMA Awards 2016

2016 was a year for Nicole and great Gucci dresses, as this look proves. This dusty pink floor skimming style combined both elegance and whimsy showing of Nicole's fun side as well as looking ultra stylish.

21. 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala 2017

A statement tulle dress is one of Nicole’s favourite styles and this one, which she wore in 2017, is one of our favourites too. From Dior’s SS17 tarot-inspired collection, it features fun, romantic embroidery adding a fun twist to red carpet dressing.

22. Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2002

At the 2002 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Nicole opted for a soft pink ruffle gown by Chanel. Paired with a delicate layered necklace and matching pink clutch, she looked simple, elegant and just a little ethereal.

23. Special Ops: Lioness Photocall 2023

Sometimes keeping it simple is the way to go and this trouser suit ticks the box perfectly. Featuring a sleek lapelless blazer and straight leg trousers, it feels sophisticated and elegant.

24. Special Ops: Lioness European Launch Screening 2023

Black dresses needn’t be boring as this one proves. Featuring a daring cut out, elegant cape detail and delicate sheer fabric, it’s anything but simple however the neutral tone makes it feel more understated. A style win.

25. The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala 2021

Summer sequins don’t get much better than this floral bandeau style Nicole wore at The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in 2021. We love that she paired it with a matching bright lip and her loose curls for a beachy feel.

26. Huston Awards 1998

We told you the 90’s we're all about great slip dresses and here’s another one Nicole wore in 1998 which proves just how good they were. Wondering how to style the slip dress? Follow Nicole's lead and keep accessories minimal for an understated feel.

27. The Killing of a Sacred Deer Premiere Toronto 2017

Another premiere means another catwalk look for Nicole, this time in the form of this boho inspired Valentino dress. The folk inspired print is elevated thanks to chic fabrications and delicate cut outs which come together to create a winning look.

28. Boy Erased Premiere 2018

We have to applaud Nicole’s commitment to the sequin midi dress and she wore another great style for the Boy Erased Premiere in 2018. The pretty pastel shade works well to give the sequins a more muted feel while the sheer overlay adds a feminine twist.

29. Bombshell Screening 2019

Another great trouser suit from Nicole, this white style at the Bombshell premiere is perfect if you’re looking for interesting workwear outfit inspo. Rather than a simple white shirt, she opted for a monochrome stripe style which still feels formal yet not boring.

30. 8th Annual Critics Choice Awards 2003

Fresh from her award winning role in The Hours, Nicole pulled out all the stops at the Critics Choice Awards in 2003. Her nude and black lace co-ord would have been an iconic look in the late 90’s and early 00’s, tapping into both the lingerie trend and darker grunge movement.

31. Kering's 2nd Annual Caring For Women Dinner 2023

While this look won’t be to everyone’s tastes, we love that Nicole took a fashion risk. Featuring top-to-toe feathers alongside a waist cinching silver bow, this dress is definitely a bold choice. Paired with elbow length black gloves and a sleek low pony, Nicole exudes confidence.

32. 6th Annual InStyle Awards 2021

By now we’re pretty sure Nicole’s wardrobe is 75% sequins but we’re not upset about it. This bright purple peplum skirted dress from Armani Privé is a classic party ready style while her addition of a black blazer gives a chic exta layer.