Keira Knightley's best ever hair and makeup looks

When it comes to famous British actors, Keira Knightley is definitely up there with some of the biggest names. After all, she has featured in some of the highest-grossing movies worldwide; her career has seen major roles in Bend It Like Beckham, Pirates of the Caribbean, Pride and Prejudice and Anna Karenina (to name but a few). In more recent years, she’s also moved into TV with a role in Netflix hit, Black Doves.

Naturally, such fame means many glamorous red-carpet moments, public appearances and fashion and beauty campaigns; Knightley was the face of Chanel’s iconic Coco Mademoiselle fragrance, one of the best perfumes for women, for 10 years. As such, her beauty archives are a great resource for inspiration, whether you’re looking for makeup ideas or hairstyle inspiration. Here are some of our all-time favourite looks of hers…

32 of Keira Knightley's best beauty looks

Flat wave bob

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

One of our favourite beauty moments from Keira Knightley is this look from the world premiere of Black Doves in London. Her hairstylist, Luke Hersheson, used a waving tool to create these flat waves on her centre-parted long bob, while MUA Lisa Eldridge kept her makeup bronzed and glowing with a smokey eye. If you love it as much as we do, here are a few makeup recommendations to recreate her look...

Ultra smokey eye

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

We love the pitch black shade in this smokey eye makeup look, contrasted with bright silvery grey, finished off with what looks to be a fluttery pair of the best fake eyelashes and a matte powder pink lipstick. Keira stepped out with this gorgeous makeup look and a wispy updo for the world premiere of Misbehaviour in 2020.

Extra long honey blonde

(Image credit: David Westing/Getty Images)

When we think of Keira Knightley, most of us would probably picture her brunette – but back in the '00s, she had a gorgeous honey blonde hairstyle for a while. For the premiere of Pride and Prejudice in 2005, she sported lengthy extensions with this pretty half-up hairstyle, paired with a pale pink lip and smokey eye.

Bright red lip and minimal eye makeup

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

With minimal makeup and fresh, flushed cheeks, we love the contrast of this bright red lipstick with Keira's features, paired with big barrel waves for the Chanel Cruise Collection 2020 photocall in Paris back in 2019.

Blonde wavy bob

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

This wavy bob looks timeless and is just as on-trend today as it was back in the '00s – and decades before that. Here, Keira accompanied her chic tousled waves and chin-length style with bronze eye makeup and lip gloss for the European premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest in 2006.

Muted coral lip and a sparkly smokey eye

(Image credit: JB Lacroix/WireImage via Getty Images)

With a defining sweep of liner, copper eyeshadow and a coral lip, this makeup ensemble is such a winning combination, worn by Keira with flat, slightly beachy waves to the ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration in 2018.

Messy updo

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The messy bun – in fact, messy updos in general – are one of the ultimate "lived-in chic" hairstyles and have been worn by many a celebrity on the red carpet, including our Keira Knightley. A worn brown smokey eye makeup look complemented her texturised hairstyle for the Atonement premiere during the 2007 Venice Film Festival.

Glossy waves

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Wavy hairstyles may be lived in, texturised and beachy or super polished and glossy, like this particular hairstyle on Keira (we love both kinds in equal amounts, of course!). Soft pink tones and a brown smokey eye finished off her red carpet look for the Paris premiere of Colette in 2019.

Old Hollywood-esque waves

(Image credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage via Getty Images)

With a deep-set side parting and sweeping, cascading waves, this hairstyle oozes old Hollywood glamour. Keira paired this with one of her go-to makeup looks, a brown smokey eye and a muted pink lip for the Annual Hollywood Film Awards in 2014.

Extra fluttery lashes

(Image credit: Antony Jones/UK Press via Getty Images)

There's so much to love about this look, from the standout spidery lashes to the pastel peach cheeks and accessorised soft waves – all making for an ethereal beauty look on Keira for the UK premiere of Atonement in 2007.

Face-framing ponytail

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

With plenty of added height, face-framing tendrils, and a ribbon as the finishing touch, Keira Knightley's polished ponytail hairstyle wasn't the eye-catching thing about her look for the 2006 Oscars – just look at that classic smokey eye, too!

Brown smokey eye

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

We love these soft, S-shaped waves through the mid lengths and ends of Keira's hair here, worn alongside smokey brown eyeshadow and a pale nude pink shade of lipstick to her A Life In Pictures event in 2018.

Full block fringe

(Image credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Many people have experimented with a fringe at some point in their lives, and celebrities are no exception; everyone from Kate Middleton to Naomi Campbell has sported one at some point, as has Keira Knightley. This lengthy block fringe and soft curls were her look for the premiere of Cheri during the 2009 Berlin Film Festival.

Heavy side fringed updo

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for A&E Network)

Soft and smokey taupe eyeshadow contrasted with a muted berry shade of lipstick? We love this look – and the heavily side-parted updo, worn by Keira to the Critics' Choice Movie Awards back in 2015.

Tousled half up

(Image credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

We're very much into this tousled, wavy half-up hairstyle on Keira Knightley (we know it's not technically hair and makeup, but that accessorised ear is gorgeous, too). A smokey eye and subtle coral lip were her makeup elements of choice for the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2015.

Long layered pixie cut

(Image credit: L. Cohen/WireImage via Getty Images)

Pixie haircuts vary hugely, from short and sharp to longer and layered, like this one on Keira Knightley, which complements her face shape and bone structure beautifully. She opted for a barely there nude lip and a generous application of blush for the LA premiere of The Jacket in 2005.

Well-lined eyes and a soft berry lip

(Image credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

We love a bit of tightlining to really define and enhance the eyes, a trick that Keira Knightley's makeup artist employed for this look, alongside a deep, rosy shade of lipstick. Her hair was styled in big and bouncy waves for the premiere of The Imitation Game at the 2014 Toronto Film Festival.

Curved bob

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

A blunt and curved bob will never go out of fashion and is a look that feels like a classic '90s hairstyle. Keira kept her makeup soft and minimal alongside this chic and simple hairstyle for the Golden Globe Awards in 2025.

Mega smokey eye and frosted lips

(Image credit: Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Serving up a grungy-meets-girly beauty look, we love the contrast of this intense smokey eye makeup with the pale pink frosted lipstick, alongside a simple, wispy ponytail. Keira stepped out with this look for the New York premiere of Pride and Prejudice back in 2005.

Classic flicked liner

(Image credit: David Buchan/WireImage via Getty Images)

Few will argue against the power of a classic flick of eyeliner – we certainly wouldn't, that's for sure – and it looks great on Keira. Alongside this staple makeup look, the star opted for big loose waves, fresh and peachy blush and a muted brown lipstick for the Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Dinner in 2015.

Headbanded updo

(Image credit: MJ Kim/Getty Images)

Reminiscent of Brigitte Bardot's iconic '60s hairstyle, this headbanded updo marries the bouffant feel with face-framing wisps. Keira suits this look down to a tee, pairing it with lined eyes and a pale, glossy lip for the British Independent Film Awards back in 2005.

Accessorised side parting

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

So many things about this look get ticks from us; the deep side parting and hair accessory, the loose curls, the rosy pink blusher and lipstick all work brilliantly together. Keira stepped out in this beauty ensemble for the world premiere of The Aftermath in 2019.

Feathery lashes and sheeny lips

(Image credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The subtle cat eye effect and feathery, velvety lashes perfectly enhance Keira's pretty brown eyes here, perfectly complemented by peachy pink blush, a rosy shade of lipstick and a chic updo for a screening of The Imitation Game back in 2014.

Bouncy loose curls

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

We love the slight ombré effect to Keira's hair colour here, which seems to caramelise towards the ends – and just look at that shine. Her hairstylist opted for bouncy curls while her makeup was kept soft and fairly understated for the Orange British Academy Film Awards in 2008.

Slicked bun and a red lip

(Image credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images)

This bright pink-toned red lipstick was the perfect accompaniment for Keira's slicked-down bun and otherwise androgynous chic look when she attended the premiere of Colette during the Sundance Film Festival back in 2018.

Modern crimping

(Image credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage via Getty Images)

Is it just us, or are these flat waves, which Keira wore to a 2019 premiere, a bit reminiscent of crimping? (But far cooler, of course.) Depending on your natural hair, you can recreate this look by leaving your hair to dry in small plaits or by feeding small sections of pre-smoothed hair through your best straighteners to clamp a flat 'S' shape.

Voluminous updo

(Image credit: Mirek Towski/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

There are so many options when it comes to updos, and we love the added height and texture of this one – no doubt created with the help of some good old backcombing. Keira paired this gorgeous 'do with a deep ruby shade of red lipstick for the LA premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest in 2006.

Long layers

(Image credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage via Getty Images)

Longer layers are a great way to try a feathered hairstyle without quite so much of a commitment – and it's a look that suits Keira down to a tee. She paired this lengthy hairstyle with peachy cheeks, a brown smokey eye and pink lipstick for the 2015 Writers Guild Awards.

XXL lashes

(Image credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

Sometimes, more is more when it comes to makeup – we certainly think so with this smokey eye and generous application of the best volumising mascara on Keira, anyhow. Pink lipstick and a sculpted updo finished off this look for the UK Gala premiere of A Dangerous Method in 2012.

Smokey liner

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Paired with a simple updo, a thick, slightly diffused sweep of intense black liner perfectly defined Keira's eyes for her appearance at the Paris Opera Ballet Gala during Paris Fashion Week in 2018. She finished off her makeup with a sweep of blush and pale pink lipstick. Gorgeous.

Super sleek hair and raisin lipstick

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

This brown-berry shade of lipstick works brilliantly with Keira's colouring, paired here with a generous application of liner and pretty pink blusher. Meanwhile, her hair was styled poker straight – no doubt with the help of the best straighteners – with a gorgeous shine for the 2014 Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 2014 Governors Awards.

Low bun and cool-toned red lip

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Channelling ballerina chic-meets rock 'n' roll makeup, Keira's smokey eye and cool, slightly blue-toned red lipstick made for an eyecatching ensemble for the UK premiere of Disney's The Nutcracker And The Four Realms in 2018.