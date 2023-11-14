Gwyneth Paltrow's best looks: from Oscar-winning gowns to cool daytime style

Gwyneth Paltrow's best looks have that rare quality of being either jaw-droppingly gorgeous and like something out of a movie, or stylishly laid back and accessible enough to emulate in everyday life. From her sleek gowns to chic knitwear, there's plenty in her wardrobe to be sartorially inspired by.

Since arriving on cinema screens in the 1990s, the actress - has frequently wowed on the red carpet. Whether it's a film premiere or successive Oscars ceremonies - Paltrow knows how to pick a winning ensemble. But while some of Gwyneth's best looks stem from red carpet appearances, since launching her wellness space, Goop, the star has shown off a more relaxed approach to fashion that befits her wholesome Californian lifestyle and channels what later became known as the 'Rich Mom' trend.

Paltrow's personal style is a lesson in cool daytime dressing and a masterclass in evening wear, so whether you want to jazz up your everyday looks, or pull out all the stops for a special event, this A-lister knows how to dress to impress.

Gwyneth Paltrow's best looks

1. The sweeping pink gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The baby pink dress that Paltrow wore to collect her Best Actress award for Shakespeare In Love at the Oscars in 1999 was the stuff of fairy tales. The actress paired her strappy Ralph Lauren ballgown with a sleek up do and sparkly jewels.

2. The sparkly feathered mididress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paltrow is certainly not one to shy away from making a sartorial statement and this frothy dress is certainly one of Gwyneth Paltrow's best looks. The star donned what can perhaps be considered a perfect party dress - sparkly, feathered, sheer couture from Ralph & Russo - at the Harper's Bazaar Exhibition during Paris Fashion Week in 2020.

3. The silky yellow PJs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In many of Paltrow's looks, comfort is key. This was a case in point at a Goop event in East Hampton City in 2022 when she wore bright yellow pyjamas - comprising of a silk bralette, shirt and trousers from Olivia Von Halle, who makes some of the best silk pyjamas. Paltrow finished the look off with green feathered slippers and minimal dewy make-up.

4. The cut-out striped frock

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can't go wrong with monochrome. Paltrow turned heads in a black and white striped look to celebrate Veuve Clicquot's 250th birthday in Beverly Hills in 2022. Her one-shouldered, cut-out dress - featuring a statement rosette - was by Carolina Herrera.

5. The velvet red suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Good tailoring never goes out of style - something Paltrow proved at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1996. Borrowing the look of the best tuxedos, she daringly pared her red velvet two-piece suit with a crisp blue shirt, along with burgundy heels and her hair styled into a loose up-do. We're taking notes!

6. The cosy knit and coat combo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paltrow's chunky cream jumper oozed quiet luxury during one of her Utah court appearances in 2023. She paired the off-white turtleneck by Loro Piana with a pair of wide-leg chocolate brown trousers and added a green coat and aviator sunglasses for true A-lister style.

7. The dressy long-sleeved crop

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Such is Paltrow's fashion know-how that she has even delved into the business herself. She wore a flesh toned long-sleeved crop top and wide-leg tailored trousers from her own G. Label by Goop to The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards in 2023.

8. The sheer black gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Making her pins look absolutely endless, Gwyneth goes for a shorter hemline to help balance the density of the top half of her outfit. The long-line tuxedo jacket hits at the same length as Gwyneth's LBD and her willowy frame is emphasised by the use of barely-there strappy heels.

9. The shimmery blue suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paltrow was a glamorous sight to behold at the 2020 Writers Guild Awards West Coast Ceremony held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Her sequinned turquoise suit, was designed by Ralph & Russo, and featured 1980s-style statement shoulder pads - it was quite a statement ensemble. She finished off the look with her icy blonde hair worn poker straight, the colour of which worked beautifully with the suit.

10. The polka-dot midi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At various Goop events over the years, Paltrow has shown that she's got a knack for stylish smart-casual dressing. Her short-sleeved polka dot midi dress, for a launch in 2019, was the epitome of perfect summer chic. She accessorised with a pair of elegant, monochrome heels.

11. The fuchsia jumper and skirt combo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paltrow has shown time and again that she's not afraid of colour. The star wore Barbiecore pink to stunning effect at a Goop launch in Santa Monica, California in 2023. Her oversized fuchsia jumper was carefully selected to match her silk midi skirt, and she styled the ensemble with a pair of strappy gold heels.

12. The green cargo playsuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At a Goop event held in Los Angeles in 2019, Paltrow looked like she meant business. Her khaki green cargo playsuit was from her own G. Label by Goop, and showed off the star's toned pins. Paltrow lengthened her legs further by adding a pair of black platform shoes from Stella McCartney.

13. The cream silky slip

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It turns out that Paltrow was a style queen all the way back in the 1990s when she made some of her first appearances on Hollywood red carpets. On one occasion, at the Paris Theatre in New York, she wowed in a cream silk slip dress with a matching shawl draped over her arms.

14. The Grecian-style white dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Every bit the fashion goddess, Paltrow looked stunning in a Grecian-style white gown at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter show as part of Paris Fashion Week in 2019. It featured a plunging neckline, as well as gold belt detailing, and she finished off the look with a chunky statement necklace, smokey eye and bouncy blow dry.

15. The off-shoulder black gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paltrow's approach to eveningwear is often disarmingly simple. The businesswoman wore her own G. Label by Goop brand to the Netflix premiere of The Politician in New York in 2019. The black, off-shoulder dress was complemented by a jewelled necklace and subtle make-up.

16. The white shirt and trainers combo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is rare to catch sight of Paltrow away from a red carpet and outside of a Goop launch - so heads turned when she stepped out in New York in 2022 with her daughter Apple. Her edgy, all-white look featured a cut-out collared shirt, three-quarter-length trousers and sneakers. She added a pop of colour in the form of an orange crossbody bag.

17. The ruched brown gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paltrow was the epitome of elegance at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in 2020. Making the unusual choice to wear her necklace under her dress, rather than over, Gwyneth showed off her style prowess in a sheer, floor-length brown Fendi gown. The ruching through the skirt of the dress and the neckline added curve-creating detail.

18. The relaxed Breton knit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A master at the Quiet Luxury trend, Paltrow's Breton striped knit is a timeless capsule wardrobe staple. Leaning into a more androgynous and sporty style, Paltrow paired her funnel neck knit with longline shorts and monochromatic trainers.

19. The caped white gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite it being one of the trickiest colours to wear, white is one of Paltrow's go-to shades. She looked like a superwoman in a dress and matching cape, designed by Tom Ford, at the Oscars in 2012. Paltrow finished off the look by styling her locks into a sleek low ponytail and wearing a statement diamond cuff bracelet.

20. The sleek black suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While many celebrities feel that event dressing requires the best dresses, Gwyneth is not afraid to don a two-piece for a big occasion and is a fan of the a sleek tuxedo for women. At the opening of 1 Hotel West Hollywood in 2019, Gwyneth kept it simple, opting for a plunging blazer neckline with nothing underneath, finishing the look with a pair of strappy black heels.

21. The white crop and flares

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There is no denying Paltrow's toned frame and the health and wellness business owner is not afraid to flash her abs. Understanding how to balance her frame is one of Gwyneth's greatest style strengths and at a Goop event in 2020, the star showed off how to wear wide-leg trousers. Pairing the wide leg with a figure-flaunting crop top, the star showed off her trim waist and endless legs.

22. The sparkly minidress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paltrow looked every bit the Hollywood star at the premiere of Disney and Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War in Los Angeles in 2018. She sparkled in a long-sleeved minidress by Retrofete, featuring a velvet tie at the waist, which she accessorised with a pair of metallic heels.

23. The one-sleeved pink gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Oscars is one of the events in the A-list calendar where Paltrow impresses the most. At the glitzy awards ceremony in 2015, she stunned in a baby pink, one-sleeved gown by Ralph & Russo. The form-fitting, floor-length look also featured beautiful rosette detailing on one shoulder.

24. The lemon-yellow collared frock

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An ice-cream queen, Paltrow looks utterly divine in this pastel lemon dress, worn to the Met Gala in 2019. The Chloé dress features a ruched collar and yoke, giving Paltrow the most delicate of capped sleeves. Fluid through the body, despite Gwyneth's naturally svelte frame, the style of the dress made her look even longer and leaner. Her bold earrings and smokey eye finished the look off perfectly.

25. The white strapless dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The fishtail fluted hem teamed with a strapless fitted bodice helps Gwyneth to create hourglass curves. Giving a classic white dress a chic twist, the star opted for directional body jewellery to elevate her event style.

26. The satin silver frock

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paltrow stunned in Prada at the Met Gala in New York in 2012. Her silver, satin minidress featured a halter-neck design as well as sequin detailing, and the barely. She accessorised with statement silver earrings and peep-toe metallic heels.

27. The red fishtail gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the Oscars in 2007, Paltrow donned an elegant rust-red gown by American designer, Zac Posen. The beautiful, cap-sleeved design featured a sheer, diamond shape at the chest and two sheer panels at the side of the dress, alongside intricately ruched elements. The dress created the ultimate, Hollywood hourglass silhouette for Paltrow, who finished off the ensemble with sleek hair swept to one side and a glamorous red lip.

28. The navy knit and leather skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tonal dressing always looks luxurious and Paltrow showcased the style perfectly in a chic all-navy ensemble at a shop opening in the Pacific Palisades, California in 2018. Pairing a silky blouse with a leather midi skirt in almost identical shades, Gwyneth opted to wear her hair in undone waves, which mimicked the floaty blouse beautifully.

29. The one-sleeved floral midi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rarely spotted in a print, this floral frock made a delightful change for Paltrow back in 2018. Attending an event at the London Design Museum, Paltrow paired the one-sleeved midi dress with a pair of white strappy heels and an elegant black watch.

30. The sheer velvet frock

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If there is one A-lister who can pull off a pair of big knickers on show then it's Paltrow. She wowed in Italian clothing brand, Gucci at Elle magazine's 30th anniversary party at Circulo de Bellas Artes Club in Madrid, Spain in 2016. Her statement green and red velvet frock featured large sheer panels on the skirt, showing off the star's incredible figure to great effect.

31. The sparkly green gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking every bit the leading lady, Paltrow stunned in green sequins on the red carpet for the Bambi Award ceremony in Wiesbaden, Germany in 2011. A fan of a plunging neckline, Paltrow looked absolutely sensation in the floor-length gown that was complemented by a statement diamond necklace and glossy mid-length locks.

32. The shiny silver dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paltrow was certainly dressed to impress in a sleek metallic number at the Oscars in 2011. Her silver, Calvin Klein ensemble featured yet another plunging neckline, along with a gold brooch at the hip, showcasing her svelte figure.