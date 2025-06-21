Is latte the new mocha? Gwyneth Paltrow wears a lighter, softer take on 2025's trending tone at Max Mara show
Paltrow wears this year's favourite shade in a luxuriously lighter variation
Earlier this week, Paltrow was spotted at the Reggia Di Caserta in southern Italy for Max Mara’s anticipated resort 2026 show, wearing a softly pleated midi-skirt and embellished v-neck sweater in sumptuous soft brown tones.
Warm brown hues have dominated the fashion trends of 2025, aligning with Pantone's nominated colour of the year, mocha mousse; however, this lighter, softer variation feels like an elevated extension of the mocha trend. We'd call this tone 'latte' perhaps?
Paltrow's look echoed Max Mara's resort collection with a refined, neutral colour palette and romantic design details. She combined a pleated midi skirt paired with an embellished V-neck sweater, which was punctuated with sequins across the chest. To finish, she opted for chocolate brown slingbacks, complementing the warm undertones of the skirt and top.
Paltrow's look signals that soft browns aren't going anywhere, and we expect them to be heavily featured in 2026 collections to come. What's impressive about these shades is that they are extremely easy to wear, and once you've figured out what colour suits you and which undertone your skin suits, you can identify the correct shades of brown to invest in.
Not only is the colour a stand-out feature, but an outfit formula like this works for almost any occasion. From a late-summer garden party to a polished work dinner, a pleated midi skirt with a matching toned top feels both elevated and intentional. Add some leather slingbacks, and you've got an occasion-ready outfit.
Shop Gywneth's Latte Look
The star-studded front row not only featured Paltrow, Sharon Stone sat alongside her as the Resort show unfolded. Stone opted for a luminous, silky olive green dress which featured a maxiskirt and long, draping sleeves. Model Alexa Chung was also spotted in attendance, paying homage to Italy's long heritage of immaculate menswear tailoring, wearing a stand-out bronze trouser suit.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.