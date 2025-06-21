Is latte the new mocha? Gwyneth Paltrow wears a lighter, softer take on 2025's trending tone at Max Mara show

Earlier this week, Paltrow was spotted at the Reggia Di Caserta in southern Italy for Max Mara’s anticipated resort 2026 show, wearing a softly pleated midi-skirt and embellished v-neck sweater in sumptuous soft brown tones.

Warm brown hues have dominated the fashion trends of 2025, aligning with Pantone's nominated colour of the year, mocha mousse; however, this lighter, softer variation feels like an elevated extension of the mocha trend. We'd call this tone 'latte' perhaps?

Paltrow's look echoed Max Mara's resort collection with a refined, neutral colour palette and romantic design details. She combined a pleated midi skirt paired with an embellished V-neck sweater, which was punctuated with sequins across the chest. To finish, she opted for chocolate brown slingbacks, complementing the warm undertones of the skirt and top.

Paltrow's look signals that soft browns aren't going anywhere, and we expect them to be heavily featured in 2026 collections to come. What's impressive about these shades is that they are extremely easy to wear, and once you've figured out what colour suits you and which undertone your skin suits, you can identify the correct shades of brown to invest in.

Not only is the colour a stand-out feature, but an outfit formula like this works for almost any occasion. From a late-summer garden party to a polished work dinner, a pleated midi skirt with a matching toned top feels both elevated and intentional. Add some leather slingbacks, and you've got an occasion-ready outfit.

Shop Gywneth's Latte Look

Mango Pleated Flared Midi Skirt £76.24 at Mango The pleated flared shape of this midi-skirt will add elements of texture and movement to your outfit. Team with a soft brown blouse or button-up shirt and add either heeled mules or slingbacks to finish. Mango Soft Brown Sweater £35.99 at Mango A classic you’ll reach for on repeat, this short-sleeved sweater can be worn all year round. The soft brown shade makes it versatile in terms of styling options, and the knitted design feels luxurious and expensive. Charles & Keith Pointed-Toe Kitten-Heels Dark Brown £65 at Charles & Keith Perfect for special occasions, these kitten heels won't disappoint. With a small elevated heel, they offer extra height without the discomfort of a stiletto, ideal for all-day wear. COS Asymmetric Cotton Midi Skirt £95 at COS This midi skirt plays with proportions with an asymmetric waist that wraps across the front. Style with tucked-in blouses or tops. It is also made from pure cotton, meaning that it is breathable and soft. Reiss Evi Cotton-Blend Open-Knit Polo Shirt £98 at Reiss This tan coloured shirt features a beautiful knitted material for a breathable, textured finish. It also features a classic polo collar that gives it a refined yet laid-back look. Pair with denim, tailoring, or even lightweight linen. Franco Sarto Racer Slingback Pump £91.50 at Nordstrom These chocolate brown heels feature a practical slingback strap and slightly curved heel. They are designed with comfort in mind an ergonomic, cushioned footbed for added ease.

Max Mara Resort Show 2026: Joey King, Gwenyth Paltrow, Sharon Stone (Image credit: Getty Images)

The star-studded front row not only featured Paltrow, Sharon Stone sat alongside her as the Resort show unfolded. Stone opted for a luminous, silky olive green dress which featured a maxiskirt and long, draping sleeves. Model Alexa Chung was also spotted in attendance, paying homage to Italy's long heritage of immaculate menswear tailoring, wearing a stand-out bronze trouser suit.