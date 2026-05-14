Forget navy, Gwyneth Paltrow just made a case for pairing red with sky blue, and it's surprisingly chic

A classic colour pairing, when it comes to spring/summer dressing, navy and red is a preppy combination you can always rely on. But Gwyneth Paltrow, style queen that she is, has made this chic tweak to a red and blue colour palette, and it's the perfect trending twist on this timeless combination.

Attending her daughter Apple Martin’s graduation from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, she wore a red collared jacket over her sky blue Tory Burch poplin tank dress. Swapping navy for sky blue, one of the biggest fashion colour trends for 2026, Gwyneth instantly updated a blue and red palette and gave it a very warm-weather feel.

The dress's elegant A-line skirt paired with the boxy silhouette of the jacket contrasted beautifully, and the red waist-length design balanced out the fuller shape of the skirt, highlighting Gwyneth's waist. The skirt was extremely elegant thanks to its fullness and ankle-length hem. Gwyneth finished off her outfit with red stilettos, colour blocking her outfit.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Recreate Gwyneth Paltrow's Blue And Red Look

If you’re looking for new colour combinations to make your wardrobe pop this spring, sky blue and red make for a super vibrant pairing. Gwyneth ensured the contrasting hues felt cohesive and directional by paying attention to balance, book-ending the colour with a red jacket and red shoes. No matter which contrasting hues you’re styling together, this is a great tip to follow.

The blue and red combination works especially well this season, as fire engine red is quickly becoming one of the biggest colour trends of the summer, as is sky blue, and it makes a welcome change to preppy and nautical-inspired navy and red palettes.

Despite its bold colour, red does often act like a neutral, pairing easily with other timeless hues, such as white, black or beige and Gwyneth's styling here only reinforces how versatile red is, as it pairs beautifully with sky blue too.

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