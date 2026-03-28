Gwyneth Paltrow's preppy take on pleats and a pea coat demonstrates the chicest way to wear navy

Navy is spring, what black is to winter, and this deep and dark neutral is an ideal choice for a muted palette as the weather warms out. Stepping out in one of the chicest navy daytime ensembles I've seen, Gwyneth Paltrow's preppy take on springtime dressing is worth noting.

Spotted out in New York, Gwyneth wore a dark blue shirt and pleated skirt, which she layered underneath a pea coat, all in the same matchy-matchy navy tone, before finishing with a pair of mules in the same hue. Individually, the separates were understated, but when paired together, the preppy, colour-drenched outfit formula was just so chic.

Gwyneth was wearing a skirt and jacket from her very own label, Gwyn, and these spring capsule wardrobe buys looked amazing together, whilst also presenting plenty of opportunities to be worked into other spring outfit ideas. I've found similar styles below to help you recreate this elegant look.

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Next Navy N. Premium Military Pea Coat £44 (was £110) at Next This double-breasted pea coat features shiny buttons and looks just like Gwyneth's designer number but for a fraction of the price. Roman Pleated Elastic Waist Maxi Skirt £32 at Debenhams This pleated skirt has an elasticated waistband that will cinch in your middle while feeling very comfy to move around in. Next Navy Round Toe Twist Detail Low Heel Mules £16.50 (was £38) at Next The star's slip-on shoes added a contemporary feel to her look, and these twisted mules will do the job nicely. Wear them with a skirt or your favourite skinny jeans.

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Navy is such a chic neutral that's so often underrated, largely because most people panic about what shoes to wear with navy. Gwyneth circumvents this by going for a colour-drenched outfit that only enhances its elevated finish.

With preppy styling, the pea coat, pleated skirt, and shirt offer a truly timeless, heritage feel, and this smart casual outfit will easily take you from the office to dinner, thanks to its combination of classic silhouettes.

Try doubling up on dark blue pieces like Gwyneth for a chic colour-drenched effect, or add fresh white or soft grey items for a crisp and smart feel. To make your blue coat really pop, try layering it over a bold raspberry or zingy orange top, adding gold jewellery to finish.