Gwyneth Paltrow's preppy take on pleats and a pea coat demonstrates the chicest way to wear navy
It's proof that swapping black for blue as we head into spring is the easiest and chicest thing you can do for your wardrobe
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Navy is spring, what black is to winter, and this deep and dark neutral is an ideal choice for a muted palette as the weather warms out. Stepping out in one of the chicest navy daytime ensembles I've seen, Gwyneth Paltrow's preppy take on springtime dressing is worth noting.
Spotted out in New York, Gwyneth wore a dark blue shirt and pleated skirt, which she layered underneath a pea coat, all in the same matchy-matchy navy tone, before finishing with a pair of mules in the same hue. Individually, the separates were understated, but when paired together, the preppy, colour-drenched outfit formula was just so chic.
Gwyneth was wearing a skirt and jacket from her very own label, Gwyn, and these spring capsule wardrobe buys looked amazing together, whilst also presenting plenty of opportunities to be worked into other spring outfit ideas. I've found similar styles below to help you recreate this elegant look.Article continues below
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The star's slip-on shoes added a contemporary feel to her look, and these twisted mules will do the job nicely. Wear them with a skirt or your favourite skinny jeans.
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Rachel Stevens wore this nautical-style jacket with barrel leg jeans and slip on flats a couple of weeks ago and it was a winning look for the weekend.
Navy is such a chic neutral that's so often underrated, largely because most people panic about what shoes to wear with navy. Gwyneth circumvents this by going for a colour-drenched outfit that only enhances its elevated finish.
With preppy styling, the pea coat, pleated skirt, and shirt offer a truly timeless, heritage feel, and this smart casual outfit will easily take you from the office to dinner, thanks to its combination of classic silhouettes.
Try doubling up on dark blue pieces like Gwyneth for a chic colour-drenched effect, or add fresh white or soft grey items for a crisp and smart feel. To make your blue coat really pop, try layering it over a bold raspberry or zingy orange top, adding gold jewellery to finish.
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Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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