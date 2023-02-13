The 18 best silk pajamas worth investing in this year

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The best silk pajamas for women will make a welcome addition to your nightwear collection offering not just an element of luxury but also comfort and style too.

The best silk and satin pajamas not only look and feel elevated, as a natural fiber, silk pajamas will also help to regulate your body temperature, making them some of the best pajamas for night sweats. Silk is also hypo-allergenic making silk pajamas a great sleepwear option for those with sensitive skin or allergies. Some of the best pajamas for women, silk iterations look incredibly luxe and thanks to the lustre of the fabric often feel a little more dressy than a pair of cotton or flannel pajamas.

Available in a range of silhouettes from classic collared, button-fronted designs, to more risqué nightdresses for a little more va-va-voom, the best silk pajamas aren't just for sleeping in, and can be worn as loungewear for relaxing at home in style. It is important to note however, that unlike cotton iterations, the best silk pajamas often have more difficult care instructions, including hand-wash or dry clean only so it's important to check the label before you invest. Satin pajamas are a great alternative to silk, as they often require less maintenance, but still give a similar look and feel to silk.

18 best silk pajamas for women

(Image credit: The White Company)

1. The White Company Piped Silk Pajamas Specifications RRP: $289 / £198 Size: XS-XL Material: 100% silk Care: Hand wash only Today's Best Deals View at The White Company (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Understated color can be worn year round + 100% silk for ultimate luxury + Classic design Reasons to avoid - Limited size range

Combining 19-momme silk, for a buttery soft feel, alongside chic mother of pearl buttons and stylish white piping, The White Company have spared no detail on these pajamas for a premium finish. Known for creating some of the best loungewear pieces, team these gorgeous PJs with a pair of the best cashmere socks for the ultimate in luxury.

(Image credit: All Saints)

2. All Saints Sofi Kim Silk Blend Pajamas Specifications RRP: From $219 / £129 Size: XS-L Material: 65% lyocell, 35% silk Care: Hand wash only Today's Best Deals View at All Saints (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fashion-forward print + Lyocell highly breathable fabric + Could be worn outside the home Reasons to avoid - Silk blend fabric

For silk pajamas with a stylish twist, look no further than this set from All Saints. Usually the place we head for the best leather jackets, All Saints have a great range of separates and nightwear too. Featuring a moody jungle inspired print, these pajamas are versatile, as the shirt can be worn with jeans, or the set could be styles with your best designer heels for a night out.

(Image credit: SilkSilky)

3. SilkSilky Spaghetti Strap Pure Silk Camisole Set Specifications RRP: $110 / £80 Size: XS-XL Material: 100% mulberry silk Care: Machine wash on gentle cycle Today's Best Deals View at SilkSilky (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Additional sizes coming soon + Machine washable + Good price point Reasons to avoid - Summer only style

Whether you're looking for the best Valentine's day pajamas or a gift for a loved one to show you care, these are some of the best silk pajamas to invest in as we head towards warmer months. The pastel pink shade give a feminine feel, ideal for the season of love, but there are also seven other colors available to suit all tastes and styles. Machine washable, these are also some of the most practical silk pajamas.

(Image credit: Asceno)

4. Asceno Aurelia Cream & Black Reef Silk Twill Pajamas Specifications RRP: $300 / £225 Size: XS-XL Material: 100% silk twill Care: Cold hand wash Today's Best Deals View at Asceno (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Matching shorts and night dress also available + Striking print + Shirt can be worn with jeans or trousers Reasons to avoid - Hand wash only

The great thing about silk pajamas is they're lightweight and breathable, making them ideal for hot nights. This reef printed set taps into the summer vibe while the neutral tones give a sophisticated feel. Ideal for capsule wardrobe for travel, the tropical feel means these are great for bed or for lounging, and you can easily slip the pants on over swimwear for a chic poolside cover-up. Wondering what to wear with black jeans? Try half tucking this printed silk blouse in for a fun twist to your look, giving this set excellent cost-per-wear potential.

(Image credit: Olivia Von Halle)

5. Olivia von Halle The Lila Sylva Silk Satin Pajamas Specifications RRP: $660 / £525 Size: XS-XL Material: 100% silk Care: Dry clean or hand wash only Today's Best Deals View at Olivia von Halle (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Unique print + Traditional silhouette + 100% silk Reasons to avoid - Higher price point

Nobody does nightwear quite like Olivia von Halle and when it comes to the best silk pajamas and the best nightgowns, if you want something truly special to slip between the sheets, there is no better place to look. At the higher end of the price spectrum, this bold floral style is sure to elevate your at-home dressing whether you're lounging on the sofa or catching up on sleep.

(Image credit: Lily Silk)

6. Lilysilk Pure Silk Nightshirt Specifications RRP: $159 / £135 Size: XS-XXL Material: 100% silk Care: Dry cleaning recommended Today's Best Deals View at Lilysilk (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Available in 12 shades + 100% silk + Good price point Reasons to avoid - Dry cleaning recommended

One of the best pajama brands for women, Lilysilk is unsurprisingly - given the name - a great place to shop for the best silk pajamas. With a range of silhouettes available, we love this longer length nightshirt which will ensure you will stay cool and feel unrestricted during sleep. Not only does this one from Lilysilk look great as it is but you can also customize is with monogramming for a personal touch.

(Image credit: Chelsea Peers)

7. Chelsea Peers Hot Pink Satin Oversized Pajamas Specifications RRP: $57 / £45 Size: XXS-XL Material: 97% polyester, 3% elastane Care: Unknown Today's Best Deals View at Chelsea Peers (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great cost-conscious option + Plus sizes available Reasons to avoid - Not natural fibers

While silk may be luxurious, unfortunately it's not always the most cost effective choice when it comes to nightwear. This satin set from Chelsea Peers is a great alternative, featuring a stylish oversized cut, designer inspired piped trim and soft satin fabric, it's an ideal choice if you want to keep your pajamas budget-friendly. One of the best pairs of pink pajamas we've seen, this hue is set to be one of the big fashion color trends for 2023. Also available in the brand's Curve edit, they're some of the best plus size pajamas too.

(Image credit: Quince)

8. Quince Washable Silk Pajamas Specifications RRP: From $49.90 / £40 Size: XS-XL Material: 100% silk Care: Washable Today's Best Deals View at Quince (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Mix and match styles to choose from great for selecting different sizes + Washable + Great price point Reasons to avoid - Top and bottoms sold individually

If you love the quality of silk yet don't want to commit to regular hand washing or dry cleaning, try Quince's washable silk pajamas. Made from 100% mulberry silk, they're soft and breathable, while also containing 18 amino acids to boost skin nourishment as you sleep. A cost-effective option that's easy to care for too, what's not to love.

(Image credit: Soho Home)

9. Soho Home Obie Sage Silk Pajamas Specifications RRP: $489 / £375 Size: S-L Material: 100% silk Care: Cool hand wash Today's Best Deals View at Soho Home (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Unique print + Timeless design Reasons to avoid - Limited size range

Soho Home's unique print on their Obie pajamas was originally hand painted by their in-house team, making these a truly unique piece you won't find anywhere else. If you're looking for one of the best robes for women too, these pajamas have a matching one, as well as a coordinating eye mask for a super luxe at home look, so you can relax in style from top-to-toe.

(Image credit: Intimissimi)

10. Intimissimi Silk Slip with Lace Insert Detail Specifications RRP: $89 / £74 Size: XS-XL Material: 100% silk Care: Machine washable Today's Best Deals View at Intimissimi (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great for spring and summer + Machine washable + 100% silk Reasons to avoid - Simple designs may not suit all tastes

Slip dresses are enjoying fashion currency right now and this lace trimmed, 100% silk design comes in under $100/£100 and is machine washable too. Crafted by lingerie specialist, Intimissimi, the brand's silk range has something for everyone. From delicate slip dresses to more traditional shirts and trousers as well as camisole tops and shorts, whatever your sleepwear desires, you'll find something here.

(Image credit: Their Nibs)

11. Their Nibs Warm Pink Peacock Print Pajamas Specifications RRP: $48 / £38 Size: XS-3XL Material: 100% recycled polyester Care: Machine washable Today's Best Deals View at Their Nibs (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Wide size range + Good price point + Machine washable Reasons to avoid - Satin fabric

In our opinion great pajamas also make the best loungewear too which means you want a set that are hard-wearing, feels great but is still easy to care for. Opting for a satin set, like these from Their Nibs, will mean you not only have all the style of silk pajamas but can also wash them easily giving even more opportunities to wear them. Available up to a size 3X, these are more inclusive than many styles we've seen too.

(Image credit: & Other Stories )

12. & Other Stories Silk Pajamas Specifications RRP: From $129 / £95 Size: XXS-L Material: 100% silk Care: Machine wash gentle Today's Best Deals View at & Other Stories (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Relaxed fit + Machine washable + Pants can be worn outside the home Reasons to avoid - One color available

Minimalist pajamas, like this set from & Other Stories, are eternally chic meaning they'll last in your wardrobe for seasons to come without feeling dated. The pants feature a lovely relaxed fit, with the elegant wide leg easily pairable with heels or a pair of the best loafers and teamed with a cashmere sweater for a chic daywear look. Or up your at-home game and team this set with the best slippers for women.

(Image credit: SKIN)

13. SKIN Tamsyn Printed Silk-blend Satin Pajamas Specifications RRP: $477.68 / £469.49 Size: 0-5 Material: 92% silk, 8% spandex Care: Dry clean only Today's Best Deals View at Net-a-porter (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Designed for movement + Chic print + Has stretch Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Designed with comfort at the forefront, SKIN's navy printed pajamas combine ultra-soft silk with spandex, making these the best silk pajamas if you like a little stretch in your nightwear too. The top and bottoms feature a fluid shape that doesn't constrict movement for easy-wearing and a restful nights sleep.

(Image credit: Lunya)

14. LUNYA Washable Silk Tee Set Specifications RRP: $255 / £206 Size: XS-L Material: 100% silk Care: Hand wash only Today's Best Deals View at Revolve (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Four shades available + Relaxed t-shirt silhouette + Can be worn on vacation Reasons to avoid - Sold as a set - so can't pick different size top and bottoms

While silk pajamas may conjure up imagery of smart, button-fronted styles, this set from LUNYA offers a more relaxed design. The oversized t-shirt features drop sleeves for ease of movement while the shorts have an elasticated waistband for extra comfort. Wear with your best seep bra for the best sleep ever.

(Image credit: H&M)

15. H&M Satin Nightslip Specifications RRP: $27.99 / £18.99 Size: XS-XL Material: 100% polyester Care: Machine washable Today's Best Deals View at H&M (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordable price + Machine washable Reasons to avoid - Satin fabric

H&M is our go-to for simple pieces that deliver on quality and the Scandinavian clothing brand's nightwear offering is no exception. While this slip may be satin rather than silk, making it machine washable, it's still ultra-soft while the lace detailing gives a high-end feel. Pair with the matching robe for added sophistication.

(Image credit: Gilda & pearl)

16. Gilda & Pearl Backstage Signature Silk Pajamas Specifications RRP: $475 / £450 Size: S-L Material: 97% Silk, 3% Elastane Care: Unknown Today's Best Deals View at Gilda & Pearl (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Classic colorway + Ideal for brides + Has some stretch Reasons to avoid - Limited size range

Brides to be, if you're looking for the best silk pajamas to wear on the morning of your big day this set from Gilda & Pearl should be considered. Made from ivory silk with chic gold piping, they offer timeless style that will look great in pictures for years to come.

(Image credit: Skims)

17. Skims Silk Sleep Tank Specifications RRP: From $118 / £118 Size: XXS-4XL Material: 95% Silk, 5% Spandex Care: Hand wash or dry clean only Today's Best Deals View at Skims (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Inclusive size range + Has some stretch + Great for warm sleepers Reasons to avoid - Hand wash or dry clean only

Skims may have gained a reputation for making high quality underwear and the best shapewear but they also do nightwear too. Available in mix and match styles, its silk pajamas come in a cami top or night shirt alongside shorts or pants so you can tailor the fit to suit your style. A combination of silk and elastane, they offer breathability and stretch for the best night's sleep.

(Image credit: Mommesilk)

18. Mommesilk Classic Silk Pyjamas Specifications RRP: $286.99 / £232 Size: XS-XXL Material: 100% silk Care: Hand wash or gentle machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Mommesilk (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Available in eight shades + 100% silk Reasons to avoid - Available in plain colors only

Giving a nod to WGSN's Color of the Year 2023 - digital lavender, this is a great silk set to invest in for those looking for a trend-worthy iteration. But if you're wondering what color suits me, have no fear, as this silk pajama set comes in seven other shades, from classic black to deep forest green so there really is something for everyone.

Are silk pajamas worth it?

Silk pajamas are definitely an investment however, while they do have a higher price tag, there are many benefits to wearing them. Silk is a breathable fiber known for regulating body temperature, ideal if you find yourself getting hot or cold throughout the night. It also feels exceptionally gentle on the skin meaning a comfortable and restful nights sleep.

Is silk the best sleepwear?

There are many reasons to choose silk for your next sleepwear purchase: it's breathable, comfortable and feels luxurious on the skin. Finding the best sleepwear for you will depend on your needs and style, however silk is a great all-round option that will suit most tastes and sleepwear needs. It is best if you are looking for cooling nightwear to tackle night sweats, however often designs are not machine washable, which can make them difficult to care for.

What's better satin or silk pajamas?

Whether you opt for silk or satin pajamas will depend on many things including your budget, style and nightwear needs. Silk is a natural fiber making it more breathable and fluid, however, with it often comes a higher price tag. In comparison satin offers a similar look to silk yet tends to feel heavier and is often crafted from synthetic fibers for a cheaper option to silk. When satin is made of synthetic fibers it is not breathable, which means synthetic satin can create some of the warmest pajamas, but they are not breathable. Satin however will be cheaper, so if you don't mind the lack of breathability, they are a good way of getting the look without the price tag. You can get natural fiber silk pajamas, these would be preferable to synthetic styles and deliver the same benefits as the best silk pajamas.