You can now buy an affordable version of the posh pyjamas David Beckham gifts Victoria at Christmas
M&S x Olivia von Halle landed online and in selected stores today - prices start from £40
I remember reading that David Beckham gifts Victoria Beckham Olivia von Halle silk pyjamas at Christmas, and thinking it was so romantic. I spent years dreaming of getting my hands on a pair of my very own, until eventually I did.
I am now the proud owner of a pair of silk leopard print PJs, and boy, were they worth the wait. Just think for a moment how long you spend in your pyjamas (for me it's a lot), and it really is worth treating yourself to a fancy pair to team with your best slippers. It's the ultimate treat!
Sadly, there is one big reason I don't have a pair of OvH pyjamas every day of the week: the designer price tag. The silk pyjamas will set you back around £620, and the cashmere options go up to a whopping £2,450. Cue Olivia von Halle's collaboration with one of the best British clothing brands - none other than M&S - to brighten your nights in for as little as £40.
M&S x Olivia von Halle collection
One of the best things about the M&S version of Olivia von Halle's iconic printed pyjamas? You can wash them. These are going to make you feel very fancy indeed. They're almost too good to save for bed!
Animal prints like this is something Olivia von Halle does really well, so if you know any cat fans, this is the perfect gift. The sugary sweet pink colour is super pretty, and a wrap will elevate any pyjamas you already own.
Picture yourself waking up in these floral pyjamas. They're spot on for holidays or even just warm nights back home, plus blooming beautiful florals will always be on trend.
I love a nightshirt, and reading between the lines, I think this will be sold out by tomorrow. The fabric is so silky soft, and I'm seriously impressed with the quality.
Available in sizes 6 to 22, this particular style is flying off the virtual shelves. Look closely and you'll notice the branded buttons too.
There are three key prints - pink stripes, cats inspired by Ancient Egypt and classic florals. They're available in various cuts, and the silky soft pyjamas even come complete with a matching eye mask.
Keeping in mind that the last collaboration Olivia von Halle did was with jewellery brand Jessica McCormack, and one particularly special pair of pyjamas featured diamond and ruby buttons. They cost £16,650 - so £55 at M&S feels like an absolute steal.
Olivia von Halle said of the collection: "When I was a child, my mother hated shopping - with the exception of M&S. It was the one place she would go to and as a fashion hungry teenager I looked forward to our visits with huge excitement.
"From those very early childhood trips, to being fitted for my first bra, a trip to M&S has preceded many exciting milestones in my life and so it was an honour to collaborate with them on this limited-edition capsule collection. They are an icon of the British high street, and I feel so privileged to be able to play a small part in that ever-evolving legacy.”
M&S is really on a roll right now, and you'll no doubt have seen the viral suede loafers that were recently restocked - and almost immediately sold out again. So if this collection is calling to you, don't wait to head to the checkout. This is not just nightwear, it's M&S nightwear...
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, but now lives in London. Outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
