The viral M&S suede loafers are finally back in stock in chocolate brown - they're super comfy so don't miss out

This is not a drill - or an April Fool. The M&S suede loafers you've seen everywhere are finally back in stock!

If you're looking for an alternative to the best white trainers for spring, M&S has got you covered. These suede loafers went viral thanks to their resemblance to this £820 pair by Saint Laurent, and as the proud owner of the taupe version, I can confirm they are incredibly comfortable. I'm wearing them as we speak!

They landed online this morning, but don't expect them to still be there this afternoon. They're available in half sizes so you can find your perfect fit, and you can wear them with everything from the best jeans for your body type to tailoring and even dresses.

Shop M&S suede loafers

M&S Collection Suede Loafers £55 at M&S Wondering if these are as good as they look? Don't just take my word for it - the reviews are glowing. One happy customer wrote: "After seeing these loafers on many different social media platforms being championed by many, I was delighted when I managed to purchase a pair in my size. "I can 100% confirm that they live up to the hype. Not only do they look stunning, they are so comfortable too. Quality and fit both fab. Stunning shade of chocolate brown. A great addition to my wardrobe. These loafers are very versatile. "They can be dressed up or down and can be styled with many different colour ways. Well done M&S, you have done it again. Absolutely slaying it."

I wear the taupe version with everything at the moment! (Image credit: Caroline Parr)

The heel is nicely cushioned, and as someone who often finds that new shoes give me blisters, these were a dream to wear from the get-go.

Am I adding a second pair to my collection? Try and stop me!

Shop more M&S bestsellers

M&S Collection Bow Flat Ballet Pumps £29.50 at M&S Ballet flats are one of the big shoe trends 2025, and the little Mary Jane twist to these bow detail beauties will set you apart from the crowd. They're also available in white. The red version has sold out! M&S Collection Suede Trim Loafers £55 at M&S If you miss out on the viral loafers, these chain-trim flats are a chic alternative. Wear them with jeans, a white T-shirt and a sharp blazer to exude Quiet Luxury. M&S Collection Leather Loafers £55 at M&S Yet another example of the British clothing brand's brilliance, these are a leather version of the suede loafers. Don't they look like they should cost hundreds?