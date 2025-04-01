The viral M&S suede loafers are finally back in stock in chocolate brown - they're super comfy so don't miss out

This is not an April Fool - the £55 shoes are online now

This is not a drill - or an April Fool. The M&S suede loafers you've seen everywhere are finally back in stock!

If you're looking for an alternative to the best white trainers for spring, M&S has got you covered. These suede loafers went viral thanks to their resemblance to this £820 pair by Saint Laurent, and as the proud owner of the taupe version, I can confirm they are incredibly comfortable. I'm wearing them as we speak!

They landed online this morning, but don't expect them to still be there this afternoon. They're available in half sizes so you can find your perfect fit, and you can wear them with everything from the best jeans for your body type to tailoring and even dresses.

Shop M&S suede loafers

Suede Loafers
M&S Collection Suede Loafers

Wondering if these are as good as they look? Don't just take my word for it - the reviews are glowing. One happy customer wrote: "After seeing these loafers on many different social media platforms being championed by many, I was delighted when I managed to purchase a pair in my size.

"I can 100% confirm that they live up to the hype. Not only do they look stunning, they are so comfortable too. Quality and fit both fab. Stunning shade of chocolate brown. A great addition to my wardrobe. These loafers are very versatile.

"They can be dressed up or down and can be styled with many different colour ways. Well done M&S, you have done it again. Absolutely slaying it."

Caroline Parr wearing M&S loafers

I wear the taupe version with everything at the moment!

(Image credit: Caroline Parr)

The heel is nicely cushioned, and as someone who often finds that new shoes give me blisters, these were a dream to wear from the get-go.

Am I adding a second pair to my collection? Try and stop me!

Shop more M&S bestsellers

Bow Flat Ballet Pumps
M&S Collection
Bow Flat Ballet Pumps

Ballet flats are one of the big shoe trends 2025, and the little Mary Jane twist to these bow detail beauties will set you apart from the crowd. They're also available in white. The red version has sold out!

Suede Trim Loafers
M&S Collection
Suede Trim Loafers

If you miss out on the viral loafers, these chain-trim flats are a chic alternative. Wear them with jeans, a white T-shirt and a sharp blazer to exude Quiet Luxury.

Leather Loafers
M&S Collection
Leather Loafers

Yet another example of the British clothing brand's brilliance, these are a leather version of the suede loafers. Don't they look like they should cost hundreds?

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Fashion Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

