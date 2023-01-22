Best pajama brands to invest in for 2023

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The best pajama brands go hand in hand with a good night's sleep and a little bit of self-care and January is the ideal time to practice this. Comfort and style makes for a winning combo and whether you like sumptuous silks, traditional cuts or relaxed jersey designs, there is a pajama set to suit your needs.

The rise in working from home over the past few years has definitely led to an embracement of more casual and relaxed looks and part of this over-styled slow down has helped to push the best pajama brands to the fore. But the best pajamas brands cater to more than just sleeping and as boudoir style once again finds itself onto the runway as part of the fashion trends 2023, some of the best pajamas for women will work from AM to PM, with sumptuous silk varieties particularly popular for evening wear. For this season, swap grandad-style checks for the endless array of stylish fabrics, pretty prints and chic cuts that mean you'll look stylish all the time, even while snoozing.

“Beautifully tailored pajamas in elegant natural fibers should be a bedtime essential for everyone. Investing in yourself as an act of self care can benefit your sleep patterns just by simply having a bedtime routine" says Ella Ringner, Director of luxury sleepwear brand Yolke.

And as the average person sleeps for 229,961 hours over their lifetime investing in one of the best pajama brands certainly feels worthwhile.

7 best pajama brands to shop in 2023 for style, quality and fit

When it comes to selecting the best pajamas brands for women you should consider your individual needs in terms of style and comfort. Natural fibers such as silk and cotton are the most breathable, making for a comfortable night sleep, but they also can carry a higher price point. You may also need to consider how cold your home is, as these will also have a baring on the fabrics your choose.

As Soozie Jenkinson, Head of Lingerie and Sleepwear Design at Marks & Spencer says, “Cozy layers in fleecy fabrics are key in the chillier months when our instinct is to wrap up and hibernate”.

While many brands are opting to follow quite traditional, button-fronted silhouettes, if you're looking for pajamas that double up as the best loungewear, you may want to consider more sweatshirt and legging style designs to help you kick back and relax.



(Image credit: Derek Rose at Selfridges)

1. Derek Rose best for luxury pajamas Specifications RRP: from $172 / from £155 Size: US: 4-14 / UK: 8-18 Today's Best Deals View at Selfridges (opens in new tab)

Established in 1926 on Saville Row in London, British clothing brand, Derek Rose is steeped in history and tradition. Founded by Derek’s father Lou Rose who wanted to create a luxury product with a passion for timelessness and quality, Derek Rose pajamas are the pinnacle in terms of cut and quality, using the finest of high-quality materials such as silk and cashmere fabrics, alongside mother-of-pearl buttons.

Over the decades, the brand has dressed everyone from rock stars to royals however unlike most modern brands we see today, it’s admirably done in a non-flashy, discreet manner. The heritage brand has stayed within the family and is now run by Derek’s daughter Nancy. Her consistency in using designs that are unique to the label, allows the customer to invest in a piece they will treasure forever making them a great idea for when it comes to the best valentine's day pajamas, as a gorgeous gift.

(opens in new tab) Derek Rose Plaza Spotted Cotton-Poplin Pajama Set View at Selfridges (opens in new tab) RRP: $262 / £215 | This traditional navy set in a chic polka dot design will see you through the colder months in style, and ideal for a winter capsule wardrobe. The piping detail and pearlescent buttons adds that extra bit of luxury, making them well worth the investment. (opens in new tab) Derek Rose Ledbury Cotton-Poplin Pajama Set View at Selfridges (opens in new tab) RRP: $262 / £215 | We love the color clash going on here. The vibrant abstract print in pink and orange is universally flattering. The loose fit and elasticated waistband offer added comfort for relaxing, while the 100% cotton fabrication ensures breathability. (opens in new tab) Derek Rose Kate Polka Dot-Pattern Cotton Pajama Set View at Selfridges (opens in new tab) RRP: $262 / £215 | This gorgeous sage green makes you feel instantly relaxed, and the linear button-up top and straight leg bottoms will lengthen legs. We love the subtle spotted print against the opulent silk fabric. A great piece to add to a capsule wardrobe for travel.



(Image credit: Anorak)

2. Anorak best for sustainable pajamas Specifications RRP: from $96.05 / from £79 Sizes: US: 2-16 / UK: 6-20 Today's Best Deals View at Anorak (opens in new tab)

Anorak’s ethos is to bring the outside in, based around the idea of the great outdoors and camping. Known primarily for its soft furnishings such as bedding and bath towels, they’ve recently branched out to day and nightwear making them one of the best pajama brands to watch. Using distinctive prints of animals, sea-creatures, florals and woodland designs, the pajamas are fun, bright and make dressing for bedtime a breeze.

Anorak is one of the most sustainable pajama brands out there too. Anorak believe in using long lasting products keeping items out of landfill for longer, which we all know is a great thing. The brand focus on using high spec fabrics such as Lenzing™ EcoVero™ which is a sustainable type of viscose made from trees. Anorak also use REPREVE® nylon, recycled polyester, 100% organic cotton and REACH compliant eco-friendly dyes, making them one of the best sustainable clothing brands to watch out for this year. All this is packaged up in a 100% biodegradable plastic alternative. Meaning you can shop conscientiously and with style - what’s more to love?

Anorak Sunflower Cotton Jersey Pajamas View at Anorak (opens in new tab) RRP: $96 / £79 | Nothing says easy mornings like a joyful sunflower print. We love the clashing tones and soft jersey fabric, for an all-round brilliant wear. Giving the best joggers a run for their money, these offer a more fitted finish. Anorak Ecovero™ Nostalgic Flower Pajamas View at Anorak (opens in new tab) RRP: $103 / £85 | This set is made from EcoVero™ sustainably sourced wood allowing you to be sustainably minded, even whilst asleep. With a soft pastel retro floral print, these will make you want to climb into bed whatever time of day or night. Anorak Ecovero™ Zebra Printed Pajamas View at Anorak (opens in new tab) RRP: $103 / £85 | Get a sense of adventure in this safari-inspired pajamas. The burnt orange adds a sense of warmth and coziness to the cold nights, and we love the color clash with the hot pink drawstring. Definitely one for the wild ones!



(Image credit: ASOS)

3. ASOS Specifications RRP: from $10.50 / from £12 Sizes: US: 00-26 / UK: 2-30 Today's Best Deals View at ASOS (opens in new tab)

Finding the right fitting pair of pajamas is no mean feat but when it comes to body shape, ASOS has it covered. Great for selling mix and match items, you can add a certain level of customization to the ASOS sleepwear looks, making them one of the best pajama brands for women, particularly if you find you're a different size on the top or bottom, or want create varied sets featuring long sleeves, short sleeves, camisole, shorts, long pants etc. We loved the range of styles and cuts available at ASOS, from cute and cheeky graphic prints, to more sumptuous styles, so that everyone can find something they like whatever their body shape and taste. Looking for a more directional take on loungewear and pajamas? Check out the Topshop range available on ASOS.

(opens in new tab) ASOS DESIGN Petite Mix & Match Satin Pajama Pant View at ASOS (opens in new tab) $21 (opens in new tab) at ASOS (USA) (opens in new tab) $24 (opens in new tab) at ASOS (USA) (opens in new tab) RRP: $22 / £18 | With five different mix and match items in the range, this lightweight set is ideal to add to your collection as we head towards the spring/summer season. The empire line of the camisole is super flattering too. Gaining a big style tick from us. (opens in new tab) ASOS DESIGN Satin Star Shirt & Pants Pajamas View at ASOS (opens in new tab) $42 (opens in new tab) at ASOS (USA) (opens in new tab) RRP: $44 / £36 | If anything says busy snoozing then it's star prints and this is one print trend that never dates. This soft champagne color is super flattering, while the pop of lilac alongside the yellow piping detail elevates them in the style stakes. (opens in new tab) ASOS DESIGN Celestial Baroque Pajama Set View at ASOS (opens in new tab) RRP: $49 / £40 | Made from a satin style fabric, this smooth set will send you off to the land of nod in no time. The relaxed fit, elasticated waist and wide leg means these are a great option for those opting for a looser style. Size up if you like them extra baggy.



(Image credit: Nordstrom)

4. Nordstrom Specifications RRP: from $39 / from £34.47 Size: US: 00-28 / UK: 4-32 Today's Best Deals View at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

American clothing brand and luxury department store Nordstrom is pajama heaven. With nearly 2000 styles to choose from, you'll be spoilt for choice when it comes to what to pair with your best slippers. Nordstrom also stocks plenty of plus size options, in a range of silhouettes, meaning that this pajama brand has one of the widest and most varied selections for cuts and colors.

Due to the fact that Nordstrom retail both own brand and external brands, it has a sliding scale in terms of price, so whether you're looking to push the boat out and bag one of the best robes for women at the same time, or just fancy a little treat, you can snap up sets from around $39/£35.

(Image credit: HUSH)

5. Hush Specifications RRP: from $35 / from £29 Sizes: US: 2-14 / UK 4-18 Today's Best Deals View at Hush (opens in new tab)

Hush is a cool lifestyle brand with a laid-back approach to fashion. The founder, Mandy Watkins, who originates from Australia, set up the brand after experiencing a cozy (read freezing) winter in the Northern Hemisphere. The brand has an off-duty urban feel, think chic weekend dressing, some of the best dresses and wardrobe staples at a mid range price point.

Cut to a relaxed fit, Hush pajamas fit perfectly within the brand’s laid-back aesthetic. Their bright colors and cool prints bring an instant mood-boosting hit of dopamine dressing. The lounging onesies are ideal for snuggling up on the sofa, but they sell out fast, so snap one up when you get the chance.

(opens in new tab) Hush Isla Printed Cami Pajamas View at Hush (opens in new tab) RRP: $66.95 / £55 | Full of cheer, a cami pajama top is great for those who run warm, or like their arms out when they sleep. The pretty sweetheart neckline offers a flattering feminine style, while the drawstring pants come in two leg lengths, offering a more personalized fit, making them a super comfy option. (opens in new tab) Hush Liv Cotton Flannel Pajamas View at Hush (opens in new tab) RRP: $30.42 / £59 | 100% cotton is breathable and offers the softest of textures to sleep in. Natural textiles like cotton are great for all the year as they behave as some of the warmest pajamas as well as the coolest. The button up top with long sleeves means you can pair this set with the best sleep bras too. (opens in new tab) Hush Isla Printed Cotton Pajama Set View at Hush (opens in new tab) RRP: $30.42 / £59 | If all out prints aren't your thing, then this subtle leopard style could be the one. The printed cotton comes in six different colorways, from scattered stars to tropical jungle there's a style for everyone. Available in regular or long lengths, we love the additional pink trim for a more fashion-forward feel.

(Image credit: Sleeper)

6. Sleeper Specifications RRP: from $190 / £190 Sizes: US: 0-18 / UK: 6-18 Today's Best Deals View at Sleeper (opens in new tab) $21.67 (opens in new tab) at Eneba US (opens in new tab)

Founded in 2014 by two fashion editors, Sleeper is the super cool fashion brand that has been exciting fashion fans across the globe. Producing high-quality, high-fashion garments designed to make you feel amazing whether you’re out on the town or in your own home, this fancy sleepwear brand has a host of celebrity fans including Lena Dunham, Katy Perry and Kourtney Kardashian, to name just a few.

Perhaps Sleeper's most iconic style is their silky pajamas with a feathered trim, offering a new take on dressing for round the house, or switching your best cocktail dress for something a little more stand out. Sleeper are masterful at playing with piping and texture, and whether you’re saving them for bed or pairing with your best designer heels for a night out, you’re sure to feel a million dollars whilst wearing them.

One of the more expensive pajama brands on this list, the versatility of AM to PM wear is where Sleeper truly shines, with many shoppers purchasing sets with no intention of wearing them between the sheets. However, the feather trims are detachable, so if you literally want to go out, then roll into bed, removing the frothy detail, then Sleeper pajamas are the ultimate piece of partywear to invest in.

(Image credit: H&M)

7. H&M Best affordable pajama brand Specifications RRP: from $12.99 / from £8.99 Sizes: XXS-4XL Today's Best Deals View at H&M (opens in new tab)

One of the best pajama brands for affordability, H&M is a regular on most avid shopper’s radar. Whether you're stocking up on wardrobe essentials or sprucing up your home with a stylish bargain, the Scandinavian clothing brand usually fits the bill. When it comes to pajamas, H&M has an extensive range to choose from, with prices starting from just under $13 / £8.99, so it's ideal if you're looking for an inexpensive update or just a little treat.

From something small and silky to more covered up and cozy iterations; H&M has sleepwear solutions up to a size 4X, making it great for plus size shoppers too. Check out the brand's range of robes, eye-masks and slippers for a more considered bedtime look.