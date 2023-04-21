The best sustainable clothing brands - how to shop stylish fashion with a conscience

The best sustainable clothing brands prove great style doesn't need to cost the environment. As we become increasingly aware of the detrimental impact fast fashion shopping habits have on the world we live in, the demand for brands that put the planet before profit is growing.

It's now easier to shop more sustainably than ever as the industry rapidly grows due to consumer demand. While sustainable clothing used to carry a hefty price tag, it's becoming increasingly more price-accessible. Whether you're looking for luxe t-shirts, jeans, or even footwear all can now be updated with slow fashion and sustainable alternatives.

It's no secret that the fashion ecosystem has contributed to the ever-growing climate crisis while compounding existing environmental, labor, and social injustices. The fashion industry produces 10% of humanity’s carbon emissions, emitting more than international flights and maritime shipping combined. Not only this, fashion production is the second-largest consumer of the world’s water supply, and washing synthetic fibers causes microplastics to enter our oceans and harm marine life.

“Sustainability in the fashion industry is not just important, it's vital," says Charlie Bradley Ross (opens in new tab), Founder & Director of Offset Warehouse & The Sustainable Fashion Collective. That's why we always turn to the best sustainable clothing brands when shopping for new pieces to add to our closet.

The best sustainable clothing brands as chosen by our fashion team

“With systemic change, the fashion industry can lift millions of people out of poverty, providing them with decent and dignified livelihoods. It can preserve and restore our living planet. Fashion can be a powerful force for good - bringing people together as a source of joy, creativity, and expression.” says Bradley Ross. From up-and-coming labels to well-loved names, these are the very best sustainable clothing brands to shop now.

(Image credit: Everlane)

1. Everlane Best sustainable clothing brand for basics Specifications Sizes: XXS-XL RRP from: $31 / £23 Today's Best Deals View at Everlane (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Transparent supply chain + Timeless pieces you will wear for years + Reasonable prices for high quality

If you’re looking to create an eco-friendly wardrobe filled with the best basics, Everlane is your answer. Widely considered one of the best ethical clothing brands, the American clothing brand prides itself on an entirely transparent supply chain and partners with the best ethical factories around the world.

It aims to use recycled materials, address water use and chemical inputs, and invest in carbon-offset projects, whilst making chic clothing in the process. If you want to master how to dress simple but stylish without reverting to fast fashion, Everlane has you covered - this is your destination for quality basics with a conscience. Think cotton t-shirts, leather totes, smart trousers and the best sweaters with versatile, classic designs.

(opens in new tab) The ReLeather Sneaker View at Everlane (opens in new tab) RRP: $110 / £105 | Made from recycled leather, this shoe has all the feels of a vintage court sneaker. This range is created with ReLeather, an innovative long-lasting material that is made of recycled leather scraps that need no new tanning or dyeing and uses minimal water and waste - brilliant. (opens in new tab) Everlane The Way High Jean View at Everlane (opens in new tab) RRP: $98 / £94 | Denim can be a particularly tricky item to produce sustainably, but these jeans are made from organic cotton, uses cleaner chemistry, and have a reduced water consumption to up their eco points. Available in plus sizes too, there's nothing we don't love. (opens in new tab) Everlane ReTrack Crewneck View at Everlane (opens in new tab) RRP: $98 / £94 | Trade in the best cashmere sweaters for a graphic sweatshirt for new spring outfit ideas and wear your sustainability credentials on your sleeve (literally). Slouchy and comfortable, if you're looking for the best loungewear, this is your new go-to piece.

(Image credit: ASICS)

2. ASICS Best sustainable clothing brand for workout wear Specifications Sizes: XS-XL RRP from: $34 / £22 Today's Best Deals View at Asics (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Uses carbon and energy-saving methods + High quality sportswear + Classic and trendy pieces

ASICS is a brand that is very transparent about its sustainability credentials - always a good sign when shopping the best sustainable clothing brands. 90% of running shoes the brand manufactured in 2021 and 2022 contain recycled material, which is expected to grow in 2023.

ASICS has previously launched collections like the Earth Day pack, which focused on eco-conscious items including some of the best running shoes and workout leggings, including GEL-NIMBUS™ 23, GLIDERIDE™ 2, and GEL-LYTETM™ III shoes.

Not absolutely everything on the ASICS website is sustainable, however, they have a handy key system to let you know which items are produced ethically. Look out for the sunflower symbol to easily decipher which pieces are a sustainable buy.

(opens in new tab) Asics Glideride 2 Trainers View Asics (opens in new tab) RRP: $150 (US only) | Scientifically proven to save you energy over a long run and the brands' FLYTEFOAM® Technology provides lightweight cushioning. At least 20% of the primary material of the shoe's upper is made with recycled materials. (opens in new tab) Asics rePurposed Tights View at Asics (opens in new tab) RRP: $65 (US only) | Inspired by a 1992 ASICS apparel collection, these leggings channel '90s fashion trends with their bold stripe detailing. Made using sustainable methods, these sporty leggings help the brand lower its carbon footprint. (opens in new tab) Asics RePurposed Bra View at Asics (opens in new tab) RRP: $50 (US only) | Using leftover material this sports bra is both supportive of your bust and the environment. Kind to the planet as well as timelessly stylish, the racer-style front paneling feels fresh and modern for a bra that will last you well.

(Image credit: Levi's)

3. Levi's Best sustainable clothing brand for jeans Specifications Sizes: 24-34" regular, sizes 14-26 plus RRP from: $25 / £20 Today's Best Deals View at Levi (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Uses water-saving methods + Inclusive sizing + Staple pieces in limited collections

When you think of the best jean brands, the chances are you think of Levi's. The label has become well-loved for affordable jeans and high-quality denim. The purveyor of many of the best skinny jeans, and mom jeans on the market and always on the money when it comes to denim trends. But the brand transcends great-looking jeans; Levi's is at the forefront of sustainable fashion when it comes to denim production, with planet-friendly collections including WellThread, where 100% of materials are recyclable.

The brand strives to use recycled plastics, reduce landfill waste, and shrink its carbon footprint. Additionally, 50% of Levi's products are now made with the brand's Water<Less techniques, with more than 13 billion liters of water saved as of 2020. We also love that they keep collections small and always have their hero pieces available, tackling the fast fashion trend cycle that leads to significant overproduction and waste.

(opens in new tab) Levi's WellThread '70s Jeans View at Levi's (opens in new tab) RRP: $198 (US only) | Part of the WellThread collection, these trendy '70s style jeans are made with all recyclable materials. When sustainability looks this good, who are we to say no? (opens in new tab) Levi's Original Trucker Jacket View at Levi's (opens in new tab) RRP: $89.50 / £100 | Getting plus size sustainable clothing has often been a challenge, but not at Levi's. Available in plus, this is the brand's infamous trucker crafted with Levi's Water<Less technique. (opens in new tab) Levi's Wedgie Straight Leg Jeans View at Levi's (opens in new tab) RRP: $98 / £65 | Some of the best straight leg jeans, this pair is made from 15% organically grown cotton. Available in multiple leg lengths, we love the cropped hem for showing off shoes.

(Image credit: Patagonia)

4. Patagonia Best sustainable clothing brand for outdoor wear Specifications Sizes: XXS-XXL RRP from: $23 / £17 Today's Best Deals View at Patagonia (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Uses energy-saving manufacturing processes + Practical and trendy pieces + Reliable, high-quality brand

Brands like Patagonia really understand how to make great ethical outdoor clothing and make some of the best waterproof jackets amongst other stellar items. Once known as the go-to brand for Wall Street bros to stock up on vests (aka the 'Midtown Uniform'), Patagonia has evolved into one of the best sustainable clothing brands in the contemporary fashion landscape, with the climate crisis driving manufacturing practices, supply chain and marketing.

The American clothing brand aims to reduce carbon emissions and prioritize efficient use of resources by upcycling waste fabrics and old garments into new products that get reused multiple times. To meet these goals, it has spearheaded numerous programs including Worn Wear (opens in new tab), an initiative enabling customers to shop for used items in select stores and online.

(opens in new tab) Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece View at Patagonia (opens in new tab) RRP: $129 / £101 | One of the best fleeces for women, this jacket is a best seller. Each fleece is made of 100% recycled polyester and dyed with a low-impact process for enhanced sustainable credentials. When compared to traditional dyeing methods, Patagonia's approach is more energy-efficient, as it reduces the use of dyestuffs, energy, and water. (opens in new tab) Patagonia Yellow Ridge Sweatshirt View at Patagonia (opens in new tab) RRP: $79 / £75 | This casual mustard sweatshirt with a muted stripe will pair brilliantly with your favorite jeans at the weekend, but it's also hiding a genius design secret. Made from 100% recycled materials, it utilizes fabric scraps and recycled bottles, helping the brand to reduce its reliance on virgin materials. It is also Fair Trade Certified sewn - winning. (opens in new tab) Patagonia Long Sleeve Swimsuit View at Patagonia (opens in new tab) RRP: $179 (US only) | When it comes to the best swimsuits, there's no need to compromise on sustainability. This sleeved swimsuit is a great choice for sun protection and also features a higher, collared neckline. Made from soft and stretchy material, it is 83% recycled polyester and spandex and is an ideal and pretty swimsuit for those who want a little extra coverage.

(Image credit: Reformation)

5. Reformation The best sustainable clothing brand for dresses Specifications Sizes: US: 0-12 / UK: 4-16 RRP from: $54 / £40 Today's Best Deals View at Reformation (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Uses deadstock fabric + Fashion-forward designs + Staple pieces you will wear for years

A cult destination for fashion editors, Reformation is widely considered one of the best sustainable clothing brands in the US and UK, beloved for its on-trend offering that delivers on ethical credentials. From party-ready midi dresses to bridesmaid gowns, every piece is made in Los Angeles, California.

Reformation partners with industry groups like the Fair Labor Association to oversee on-site social responsibility audits and champions workers' rights. To create a sustainable supply chain, the brand uses low-impact materials, rescued deadstock fabrics, and repurposed vintage clothing. They also list the impact each item has had through production on the website listing.

Although many of the pieces are on the pricier side, each item is a style staple that you can be sure to wear for years to come. And thanks to the sustainable materials, they will last you significantly longer than cheaper fast fashion pieces. Look no further for spring capsule wardrobe buys.

(opens in new tab) Reformation Emerick Dress View at Reformation (opens in new tab) RRP: $198 / £220 | One of this season's best dresses, we haven't been able to stop thinking about it since we saw it. With adjustable straps for a custom fit, this is the ultimate summer piece you will never tire of. Made sustainably saving water and carbon dioxide, you will feel as good inside as you look on the outside. (opens in new tab) Reformation Red Blouse View at Reformation (opens in new tab) RRP: $128 / £145 | This top might look cute but it also packs a scientific punch. Made from viscose rayon, a man-made cellulosic fiber made from wood pulp, Reformation only use forest-based products from sustainably managed forests. The floral print ensures you're ready for bright spring days too. (opens in new tab) Reformation Jumpsuit View at Reformation (opens in new tab) RRP: $198 / £235 | Another sustainable denim piece. This flattering jumpsuit uses organic cotton which restricts the use of chemicals and pesticides. The timeless brown hue will work beautifully for transitional weather thanks to the short sleeves, which can be layered over a roll neck in cooler climes.

(Image credit: Outerknown)

6. Outerknown Best sustainable clothing brand for everyday staples Specifications Sizes: XS-XL RRP from: $14 / £15 Today's Best Deals View at Outerknown (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + A pioneer in sustainable fashion + Great, luxe basics + Buy now and wear forever

Outerknown led the sustainable fashion bandwagon before it became trendy. Not surprisingly, the environmentally-friendly brand has a laundry list of bragging rights, which have earned our trust. It actively invests in employees through Fair Trade USA and guidelines put forth by The Fair Labor Association (FLA), which holds brands to strident and equitable international labor standards.

Outerknown sources organic, recycled, and regenerated fibers and materials, and promises to repair, replace, and recycle its S.E.A. Jeans to keep them out of landfills. Historically, the brand has promoted successful campaigns that further its mission, such as its debut of ECONYL clothing, a process of turning fishing nets into endlessly regenerative fibers.

(opens in new tab) Outerknown Blanket Shirt View at Outerknown (opens in new tab) RRP: $148 / £150 | The plaid shirt is a classic. Made with 100% organic cotton, which cuts out all the harmful synthetic chemicals from conventional cotton growth, this style staple can be worn as a jacket or layering piece this season. (opens in new tab) Outerknown Rewind Romper View at Outerknown (opens in new tab) RRP: $148 / £150 | A romper is the easiest thing to throw on in warmer weather and this piece is so versatile. Made from 57% recycled polyester, it is a truly sustainable purchase that you will reach for every summer without fail. (opens in new tab) Outerknown Sojourn Boy Tee View at Outerknown (opens in new tab) RRP: $58 / £49 | Made from 100% organic Peruvian pima cotton, which is considered some of the finest and softest cotton in the world. Sourced from 390 local farmers throughout Peru, the brand's supplier Bergman/Rivera is renowned for its farm-to-floor production process.

(Image credit: ABLE)

7. ABLE Best sustainable clothing brand for bags Specifications RRP from: $24 / £17 Today's Best Deals View at Able (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Supports vulnerable women + Beautiful classic designs + Offers clothing and accessories

Driven by a mission to make fashion an ethical environment with fair opportunities, ABLE is dedicated to providing training and employment for women to help them break out of poverty. Since launching, the Nashville-based brand has expanded from hand-woven scarves made by craftswomen in Ethiopia, into a full-scale lifestyle brand offering some of the best tote bags, apparel, shoes, and jewelry.

Every piece is made by partner communities in Mexico, Brazil, India, and Ethiopia as well as in-house in Nashville. You can find a lot of information about the brand's sustainable practices on its site, as well as its ethical supply chain and social impact. For timeless bags that are also extremely high quality, look no further.

ABLE Mamuya Tote View at Able (opens in new tab) RRP: $190 / £153 | The best-selling Mamuye Classic Tote - named after one of the women the brand works with - is made from 100% leather and comes in a large size. An interior pocket keeps valuables organized, while durable straps mean it will stand up to repeat wear. It comes in six gorgeous and versatile colorways. (opens in new tab) ABLE Liliana Backpack View at Able (opens in new tab) RRP: $260 / £209 | The best work backpacks for women are smart, chic and well made - and this Liliana bag certainly hits the mark. Featuring a padded back for comfort and support, a spacious interior with multiple pockets and sleeves large enough to fit a laptop, this bag is ideal for a busy day ahead. (opens in new tab) ABLE Aurora Crossbody View at Able (opens in new tab) RRP: $150 / £121 | A rival to the best designer crossbody bags in terms of both style and substance, this sleek crossbody will never go out of style. With two different shoulder strap designs, this is a customizable number that will suit all tastes. Complete with gold hardware, this is the perfect everyday luxury item.

(Image credit: Allbirds)

8. AllBirds Best sustainable clothing brand for running sneakers Specifications Sizes: US: 5-11 UK: 2-8 RRP from: $98 / £71 Today's Best Deals View at Allbirds (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Carbon neutral + Well tested styles + Shoes for every occasion

Dedicated to utilizing sustainable fabrics, AllBirds uses recycled bottles, castor bean oil, recycled cardboard and wool ethically sheered from merino sheep. It also uses BIO-TPU, an innovative renewable polyurethane. Not only this, the environmentally friendly clothes brand also measures, reduces, and offsets each product's carbon footprint meaning it's 100% carbon neutral. It has also pledged to cut its carbon footprint in half by 2025, taking it to zero by 2030.

(opens in new tab) Allbrids Tree Dashers Trainers View at Allbirds (opens in new tab) RRP: $135 / £125 | When it comes to running shoes, the Tree Dashers check all the boxes, made from renewable fabrics and offering a streamlined, comfortable fit. Featuring durable and breathable tree material uppers (FSC Certified eucalyptus trees to be exact), plus a dual-density sugarcane midsole that offers cushioning and stability. For greater support, the heel has a Merino wool lining to comfortably hold your foot in place. (opens in new tab) Allbirds Trail Runners Trainers View at Allbirds (opens in new tab) RRP: $140 / £135 | Not only do these look great but they feel great too. Allbirds rigorously road-tested The Trail Runner SWT over 2,000 miles with 100 runners of all ages, abilities, and body types, so you know that these shoes will actually do what they're designed for. Made from FSC-certified TENCEL Lyocell (eucalyptus tree fiber) and ZQ Merino Wool blend upper and recycled polyester ripstop, their sustainable credentials are top-notch too. (opens in new tab) AllBirds Wool Flyer Mizzles Trainers View at Allbirds (opens in new tab) RRP: $154 / £160 | For a little extra height, these mid-sole trainers tick all the boxes. Ideal for wet weather long-distance runs, thanks to the fluorine-free outer coating that repels water. These are sustainable sneakers that pack a punch too. Crafted with a SwiftFoam™ for a light and bouncy feel, these will easily become your go-to pick for style and practicality.

(Image credit: Allkind)

9. Allkind Best sustainable clothes brand for boots Specifications Sizes: US: 7-11 / UK: 5-9 RRP from: $204 / £150 Today's Best Deals View at Allkind (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 100% vegan

Founded in 2020, Allkind is quickly becoming one of the best sustainable clothing brands in the UK, offering 100% vegan footwear made from leather alternatives including cotton, microfibre, and natural rubber. Committed to using only eco materials, the brand uses recycled and recyclable fabric at every opportunity, from soles to shoe boxes. It also partners with carbon neutral initiative, Ecologi to offset carbon emissions by taking part in tree planting programs and rainforest protection. Plus, 5% of profits are donated to PETA and The Rainforest Trust. Each covetable style is designed in Britain and handmade in Spain.

(Image credit: Olly Olly & Co)

10. Olly Olly & co. Best sustainable clothing brand for leggings Specifications Sizes: XS-L RRP from: $32 / £24 Today's Best Deals View at Olly Olly & Co (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Uses regenerated ocean waste + Coordinating sets

A premium activewear label with sustainability at its core, Olly Olly & co. uses regenerated ocean waste, such as discarded fishing nets, to make its luxe leggings and sports bras. The brand's strict ethos ensures every step of the manufacturing process is sustainably and ethically focused - nothing has been untouched, including its use of non-toxic dyes and stamps inside garments to reduce the fabric waste of clothing labels. Every piece is made in Portugal, in a factory that strictly adheres to European Standards of Labor.

Olly Olly & Co Pocket Leggings View at Olly Olly & Co (opens in new tab) RRP: $85 / £69 | With built-in pockets, these olive leggings are both trendy and practical. Made from BPA-free recycled plastic bottles that would otherwise end up in the ocean, the premium quality material will survive any type of workout you throw at it. Now all you need is a crash course on how to start running. Olly Olly & Co Y Sports Bra View at Olly Olly & Co (opens in new tab) RRP: $51 / £41 | Make it a matching sportswear set by adding the bra top. This is a high-quality activewear piece you will want to wear for every workout. Wire-free, sweat-wicking, and made from 77% recycled nylon, sustainable and comfortable activewear has never been easier to find. Olly Olly & Co Square Neck Top View at Olly Olly & Co (opens in new tab) RRP: $51 / £41 | The perfect basic, this longer line workout top will look just as good for casual weekend wear as it does for days at the gym. Double lined for extra coverage with a softer inner lining to glide smoothly against your skin, you won't want to take it off. Made with recycled nylon, it is kind to the planet too.

(Image credit: Ilk + Ernie)

11. Ilk + Ernie Best sustainable clothing brand for summer dresses Specifications Sizes: XS-XL Price from: $13 / £10 Today's Best Deals View at Ilk + Ernie (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Female-run label + Off-cut fabrics + Transparent, ethical supply chain

Based in Brighton in the UK, ILK + ERNIE is an ethical, female-led brand making a splash in the sustainable fashion arena. The sustainable fashion brand specializes in creating garments from off-cut materials from straight-to-market retailers, which would have otherwise ended up in landfills.

Every season, ILK + ERNIE purchase, recycle and re-use unwanted fabric and transform them into beautiful, fashion-forward pieces. Doing so saves on greenhouse emissions and the millions of liters of water usually used to produce fabric. If you’re looking to shop sustainably and invest in garments with longevity, then ILK + ERNIE is your one-stop-shop for quality, comfortable and sustainable clothes. The brand’s vision is to see every woman wearing clothes that not only turn heads but also positively affect the environment.

Ilk + Ernie Delilah Dress View at Ilk + Ernie (opens in new tab) RRP: $146 / £115 | Ethically made from thick surplus tartan cotton, the Delilah dress makes a beautiful summer statement piece. With a trendy oversized collar and cropped sleeves, this bold pattern is sure to turn heads in the sunshine. Ilk + Ernie Moon Jacket View at Ilk + Ernie (opens in new tab) RRP: $191 / £150 | Ethically made from 100% cotton twill with a little bit of stretch for extra comfort, the boxy shape makes for a relaxed fit. We especially love the friendship bracelet-style collar detailing for an added directional twist. The sun and moon print feels fresh too. Ilk + Ernie Alice Dress View at Ilk + Ernie (opens in new tab) RRP: $159 / £125 | A beautiful statement dress in the summer months. Blue gingham is a print we will never tire of, especially when it looks this good. The oversized frill collar taps into this season's fashion trends. But be quick as this one is selling fast!

(Image credit: People Tree)

12. People Tree The best sustainable brand for separates and dresses Specifications Sizes: US: 2-14 / UK: 8-16 RRP from: $15 / £10 Today's Best Deals View at People Tree (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Supports artisan skills + World Fair Trade Organization awarded + Timeless and staple items

Respecting people and the planet are at the heart of People Tree, the first fashion company to be awarded the World Fair Trade Organization product label in 2013. Not only are their pieces high quality, but also ethically made.

As well as creating timeless pieces in lust-worthy prints, collections are made using organic cotton, TENCEL, Lyocell, and responsible wool with traditional artisan skills and low impact dyes. It also has an admirable moral compass by being a huge advocate for fair wages, good working conditions, and gender equality as well as creating employment in rural areas thanks to utilizing niche skills in designs, such as hand weaving and block printing.

(opens in new tab) People Tree Tyra A-Line Dress View at People Tree (opens in new tab) RRP: $95 / £75 | A black dress is a total wardrobe essential, so it's worth investing in one you know will last. Made from fairtrade certified organic cotton stretch jersey, it is comfortable as well as extremely chic. The A-line silhouette delivers a flattering fit. (opens in new tab) People Tree Brooklyn Denim Dungarees View at People Tree (opens in new tab) RRP: $209 / £155 | Made from 100% GOTS certified organic cotton, People Tree's denim collection saves up to 90% of water during the production process compared to conventional denim production. Versatile and trendy, these can be styled so many different ways. (opens in new tab) People Tree Catrina Denim Skirt View at People Tree (opens in new tab) RRP: $104 / £69 | A short denim skirt is so versatile, and is wearable for casual and more party-ready occasions. Made from 100% organic cotton, this denim collection also saves up to 90% of water compared to conventional production processes.

(Image credit: Baukjen)

13. Baukjen Best sustainable clothing brand for loungewear Specifications Sizes: US: 2-14 / UK: 6-18 RRP from: £19 (international shipping available) Today's Best Deals View at Baukjen (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Offers rental service + Carbon neutral + Great selection of pieces

Baukjen has long been on our fashion radar for its classic, relaxed styles, but it's the brand's use of sustainable practices that we really rate it for. As well as 85% of its collection is made from responsible fibers (a percentage it is intent on growing), the brand uses plastic-free, biodegradable packaging, and offsets its carbon emissions.

In fact, it currently captures more carbon than it emits. It even offers a rental service for customers to loan products for a period of two weeks to reduce the desire for fast fashion. Plus, it donates at least 10% of its profits to charity each year and operates with a strict code of conduct across its supply chain.

Baukjen Daniella Top View at Baukjen (opens in new tab) RRP: £59 (international shipping available) | A Breton top will never not be trendy, but we love the bardot silhouette that adds a little something extra to the look. Made from all sustainable materials, this is a spring staple. Baukjen Noa Mini Dress View at Baukjen (opens in new tab) RRP: £129 (international shipping available) | Crafted in Lenzing Ecovero jersey for all-day comfort, this dress is the ideal piece to take you into spring. The ruffle detailing and pretty floral print instantly cheer us up. Pair with any of the best white trainers. Baukjen Tammy Dress View at Baukjen (opens in new tab) RRP: £149 (international shipping available) | A dress that will take you anywhere, the Tammy is both beautiful and sustainable. The cutout back makes this an ideal occasion outfit, whilst the organic cotton fabric will keep you cool.

(Image credit: Omnes)

14. Omnes Best sustainable brand for on trend pieces Specifications Sizes: US: 2-16 / UK: 6-20 RRP from: £10 (international shipping available) Today's Best Deals View at Omnes (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Competitive prices + Manufacture in ethical audited factories + Trendy designs

Having only launched in 2020, Omnes might be the new kid on the block, but it's certainly not one to be ignored. Named after the Latin word for ‘all’ (because we are all responsible for protecting the planet together), the brand focuses on creating thoughtfully made clothing with style-factor. With pieces hitting under £100, it's one of the best affordable sustainable clothing brands around.

Pieces are made using quality fabrics that are grown, sourced, and manufactured responsibly. For the brand's launch collection, everything was made using FSC (The Forest Stewardship Council) certified viscose - a renewable plant-based fabric that fully biodegrades. Omnes is also exploring upcycling off-cuts of fabric and deadstock into accessories to avoid anything going to waste.

Packaging is made from recyclable cards and even the clothing labels are made from recycled plastic that has been removed from the ocean. With digestible, transparent information detailed on its website, Omnes is an up-and-coming brand that takes sustainability seriously.

(opens in new tab) Omnes Astrid Tea Dress View at Omnes (opens in new tab) RRP: £75 (international shipping available) | Made from Ecovero Viscose which is derived from certified renewable wood sources, this dress doesn't just look good, it's planet-friendly too. We love this playful lip print that has a real summery feel. (opens in new tab) Omnes Ambretta Top View at Omnes (opens in new tab) RRP: £39 (international shipping available) | We love how affordable the pieces from Omnes are, and this gorgeous shirt is just one example. Ideal as a summer cover up or a layering piece on cooler days, this is a no-brainer purchase. (opens in new tab) Omnes Stella Skirt View at Omnes (opens in new tab) RRP: £39 (international shipping available) | This is a real bargain piece considering it is made using 100% recycled polyester. Available in four colorways, this slip maxi skirt is an essential in any minimalist capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: Mother of Pearl)

15. Mother of Pearl Best sustainable clothing brand for investment pieces Specifications Sizes: XS-XL RRP from: $150 / £95 Today's Best Deals View at Mother of Pearl (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Organic fabrics + High-end designs + True luxury feel

A leader in luxury sustainable fashion, Mother of Pearl is a British clothing brand that has been praised for its ongoing commitment to take accountability for its fashion footprint while creating modern designs that have longevity.

Using organic and natural materials, social responsibility, respect to animals and low environmental impact are at the forefront of the brand. Transparency is also key, and the sustainable attributes of each piece are clearly labelled on the brand's website, with an option to filter products in accordance with what eco-responsible element is most important to you.

Mother of Pearl Parker Shirt View at Mother of Pearl (opens in new tab) RRP: $413 / £250 | Using 100% organic cotton, the Parker oversized shirt has been given a contemporary finish thanks to the gold cuff poppers. Wear it with tailored pants for the office, or pair it with smart jeans and trainers for off-duty wear. You can even pair it with cigarette pants and heels for the evening. Mother of Pearl Ellen Dress View at Mother of Pearl (opens in new tab) RRP: $578 / £350 | The most gorgeous floaty summer dress - the Ellen is an extremely versatile piece that is ideal for layering. Made with Tencel and recycled nylon, it has a romantic fit that is loose and comfortable for warm weather. Contrast this dress with some chunky black boots and gold jewelry for the evening. Mother of Pearl Wren Coat View at Mother of Pearl (opens in new tab) RRP: $817 / £495 | We know the time for the best winter coats is coming to an end, but if you want to get ahead of the game for next season, then this coat is one to nab while you can. Traceable from field to final and made of natural fibers, it's guaranteed to turn heads. Wren is the brand's most sustainable coat yet.

(Image credit: Girlfriend Collective)

16. Girlfriend Collective Best sustainable clothing brand for athleisure Specifications Sizes: XXS-6XL RRP from: $42 / £31 Today's Best Deals View at Girlfriend Collective (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 100% recycled packaging + Inclusive size ranges + High quality pieces

In the market for ethical activewear? Girlfriend Collective is passionate about making confidence-boosting athleisure from sustainable fabrics. For example, its best sports bras and compressive leggings are made from recycled polyester and nylon, and t-shirts are made from cupro - a fiber made from waste the cotton industry leaves behind. All of the brand's packaging is 100% recycled and recyclable, too.

Girlfriend Collective also sells a filter that attaches to your washing machine to capture the tiny pieces of microfiber plastics before they enter water streams and the ocean and cause harm to marine life. The brand also carries products up to a 6XL, making them extremely inclusive and one of the best plus size clothing brands to do sustainable products too.

(opens in new tab) Girlfriend Collective Compressive Legging View at Girlfriend Collective (opens in new tab) RRP: $88 / £67.28 | Each product lists how it helped or diverted items from landfills. For example, these impressive compression leggings diverted 25 water bottles from landfills, saved 3.11 gallons of water and 18.61 lbs CO2 were prevented. And the fact they look and feel great makes them a real winner. (opens in new tab) Girlfriend Collective Cropped Cotton Tee View at Girlfriend Collective (opens in new tab) RRP: $42 / £35.29 | Made from recycled and organic cotton, with a comfortable boxy fit, this basic tee will take you anywhere this summer. We love the muted sage hue that is ideal for styling with a denim skirt or some white jeans outfits. (opens in new tab) Girlfriend Collective Paloma Bra View at Girlfriend Collective (opens in new tab) RRP: $46 / £35.17 | Try this racerback, longline sports bra available in sizes XXS to 6XL and made from recycled plastic bottles. A comfy and sustainable addition to your gym bag, or work from home uniform that will never be off trend. Don't forget to grab matching leggings or shorts too.

(Image credit: Veja)

17. Veja Best sustainable clothing brand for cult trainers Specifications Sizes: 35-48 RRP from: $142 / £105 Today's Best Deals View at Veja (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Transparent supply chain + Vegan styles available + Super on-trend

Beloved by the Princess of Wales French footwear brand Veja has reached cult status thanks to its signature sneakers that hit high on sustainability and style factor. And as it is an ethical brand too, you can have no guilt when indulging.

From material to supply chain, every element of a Veja sneaker is done with the planet's well-being in mind. For example, the rubber soles used for each design are bought at twice the market price to help protect the Amazon rainforest, which is where the material is derived from. Recycled plastic bottles, cotton and polyester are used to create uppers, and innovative leather alternatives are used in the brand's vegan range.

Veja V10 Mesh Trainers View at Veja (opens in new tab) RRP: $175 / £130 | The v-10 style stands for 10 years of love, as the brand hopes customers will wear and love them for at least a decade and if you look after them, you will hopefully get even longer. Team with everything from floral midi dresses to jeans this summer. Veja Alveomesh Trainers View at Veja (opens in new tab) RRP: $205 / £160 | Alveomesh is a technical fabric made out exclusively of recycled polyester and the rest of the shoe packs a pretty impressive punch too. With a 54% sugar cane midsole and an outsole that uses 29% rice waste, this is fabric tech at its finest. VEJA X MARNI MARSALA View at Veja (opens in new tab) RRP: $270 / £220 | This limited edition Veja x MARNI collaboration fuses luxury fashion with high-end innovative sustainable footwear. The burst of print in a messy style teamed with Veja's incredible material creativity makes this a winner on all counts.

Why is it important to shop sustainably?

Have you ever thought about how your jeans might impact the environment? They might be an essential, but denim is one of the planet’s worst offenders using an average of 1,800 gallons of water per individual pair thanks to the thirsty raw cotton material, not to mention the synthetic chemical-laden dyes.

“For years, manufacturers have been producing fabrics and garments irresponsibly: disposing of carcinogenic chemicals, toxic fertilizers, pesticides, and dyes into the rivers and the earth," says Bradley Ross.

“The raw materials and resources we use far supersede the rate at which we can replace them. To put it into context, by 2025, 1.8 million people will be facing absolute water scarcity. Coupled with the devastating environmental effects of irresponsible fiber production, we're talking about the destruction of biodiversity and ecosystems affecting millions of animals and people worldwide.”

Amid dire circumstances, it can seem overwhelming to take action. Investing in better quality clothes that last longer, shopping second-hand pieces via the best online vintage stores, repairing old clothes or recycling by learning how to sell clothes online, and borrowing pieces using dress rental services are all ways we can help lessen our fashion footprint. But another really big step is to shop from environmentally friendly clothes brands that are actively operating in a better way.

Luckily this has also become a high-priority issue for some of our favorite mainstream fashion brands too, with many looking at their own carbon footprint, particularly jeans production.

What makes a fashion brand sustainable?

When it comes to clothing brands, 'sustainable' is often used as an umbrella term that encompasses several aspects. However, broadly speaking, it means approaching design, fabrics, sourcing, manufacturing, and packaging in a way that doesn't harm the environment.

This often also goes hand in hand with ethical practices which encompass social justice, like labor rights, women’s empowerment, fair wages, and working conditions. If a brand is considered sustainable, its values will often naturally overlap with ethical practices.

“A sustainable or responsible brand seeks to minimize its negative environmental and social impact. Every aspect of the supply chain from raw material, to shop floor, to how the garment is cared for once in the customer's hands can be considered," explains Bradley Ross.

Which fashion brands are sustainable?

The past few years have seen a surge in stylish brands making strides in protecting the planet, including independent labels and slow-fashion retailers such as Everlane, Omnes, and Reformation.

Brands aren't always honest with their efforts, though, and greenwashing - a term used to describe the marketing spin a brand may use to convey misleading environmentally friendly claims - can often deceive customers into believing it is an ethical and sustainable business. When in reality, it may not be.

Authentically sustainable brands will have information about their methods and practices on their websites and offer clear insights into the actions they are taking to produce in a responsible way. Look for brands that do the following: