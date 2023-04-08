We've found the best affordable jeans for women for every size, height and taste

The search for the best affordable jeans can feel never-ending. Finding a pair of denim that not only fits perfectly and can be easily styled for all occasions, but also doesn't cost the earth, takes some serious searching. Luckily, we've done the hard work for you, rounding up the cheapest jeans that still deliver.

Your best jeans can be styled for a multitude of occasions, making them a lynchpin in your wardrobe. When it comes to selecting the best jeans for your shape, fit, cut and fabric are super important, as the denim will dictate how versatile and long lasting your jeans are. But finding a pair that delivers longevity and style at an affordable price point can be difficult.

When it comes to the cheapest jeans, you still want to look to jeans brands that have a history in clothing and denim production, as they will understand how to make quality clothing that also fits a budget. Stylish and affordable, we've rounded up the best affordable jeans on the market that sit on or below $50, so you can expand your denim wardrobe, without breaking the bank.

The best affordable jeans, chosen by our fashion team

(Image credit: ASOS)

1. ASOS DESIGN Curve Slouchy Mom Jeans Best affordable curve mom jeans Specifications RRP: $40 / £28 Sizes: US: 14-24 / UK: 18-28 Inseam: 30-34" Today's Best Deals View at ASOS (opens in new tab) $30 (opens in new tab) at ASOS (USA) (opens in new tab) $40 (opens in new tab) at ASOS (USA) (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Comfortable shape + Trendy + Easy to style Reasons to avoid - Sells out quickly

Finding that perfect slouchy fit in plus size jeans used to be somewhat of a mission, but these ASOS mom jeans are absolutely perfect for casual everyday wear. Available in five different hues, they are both affordable and versatile - just what we look for in the best cheap jeans. Although they aren't strictly petite friendly, the rolled hems make for an adjustable fit that could work for a range of leg lengths.

(Image credit: Zara)

2. Zara The High Rise Marine Straight Jeans Best high waisted affordable jeans Specifications RRP: $49.90 / £35.99 Sizes: US: 0-14 / UK: 4-18 Inseam: N/A Today's Best Deals View at Zara (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Sleek style + Range of colors available + High waisted fit + Easy to dress up or down Reasons to avoid - Not plus size friendly

The best Zara jeans are without a doubt the best affordable jeans that offer trendiness with a budget price tag. Made from 99% cotton and 1% elastane, these jeans contain a comfortable amount of stretch - but be aware that they do run small, so sizing up is recommended. If you're wondering how to style high waisted jeans, this is the ideal starter pair to experiment with as the deep blue hue will go with anything in your capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: Old Navy)

3. Old Navy High-Waisted Wow Loose Jeans for Women Best everyday affordable jeans Specifications RRP: $34.99 (US only) Sizes: 0-30 Inseam: Short, regular, long Today's Best Deals View at Old Navy (opens in new tab) $36.99 (opens in new tab) at Gap US (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Suitable for all heights + Versatile shape + Good size range Reasons to avoid - None!

Part of the Gap family, it's no surprise that American clothing brand, Old Navy has some great on-trend jeans, and the brand's cheap jeans offering is seriously impressive and full of chic styles we would love to have in our wardrobe.

Some of the best straight leg jeans on the market, this particular pair comes in a great range of sizes and leg lengths for day-to-day wear. Style these with the best white trainers or some heeled boots and a blouse for a chic smart casual outfit for the office.

(Image credit: Hollister)

4. Hollister Mid Rise Boot Jeans Best trendy affordable jeans Specifications RRP: $49.95 / £39 Sizes: US and UK: 000-20 Inseam: Short, regular, long Today's Best Deals View at Hollister (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Range of leg length + Trendy mid-rise style + Fit true to size Reasons to avoid - Mid rise may not be for everyone

With some of the best petite jeans as well as the best dresses for summer, Hollister is a great place to shop for affordable pieces, including high quality denim. Despite its popularity with a younger crowd, the brand actually offers a lot of timeless and more mature pieces that would appeal to all tastes and ages, so it's well worth a browse. These bootcut jeans come in a great range of sizes and are perfect for petites. Don't let the mid rise put you off if you usually go for higher styles, just team with a longer tee or sweater.

(Image credit: Mango)

5. Mango Skinny Push-Up Jeans Best affordable skinny jeans Specifications RRP: $49.99 / £29.99 Sizes: US: 1-22 / UK: 4-26 Inseam: 29.14" Today's Best Deals View at Mango (opens in new tab) $49.99 (opens in new tab) at Macy's (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Range of colors + Good size range + Versatile Reasons to avoid - Not for those who don't like the slightly cropped look

There's a lot of debate surrounding the best skinny jeans, but you always need one good pair you can rely on. With all the facets of staple skinnies, there's no going wrong with these affordable jeans from Mango. Made with added elastane for stretch and comfort, they will work whether you're on the go or sat at a desk all day. Just throw on with your best loafers and a blazer and you've got a chic look ready in seconds.

(Image credit: H&M)

6. H&M+ Bootcut Low Jeans Best low rise affordable jeans Specifications RRP: $27.99 / £19.99 Sizes: US: 12-26 / UK: 16-30 Inseam: 31" Today's Best Deals View at H&M (opens in new tab) $12.99 (opens in new tab) at H&M (US) (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great plus size range + Stretchy and comfortable + Budget friendly + On-trend style Reasons to avoid - Low rise not to everyone's taste

A mega denim trend for 2023, low rise jeans made a return to the runway thanks to the embracement of '90s fashion trends. Despite it being the type of jeans that many feel is not particularly easy to wear, the low rise jean, when well-cut can be styled with a number of tops. This pair from H&M is available in plus sizes and is extremely affordable too.

Available in two denim blues, they are a great everyday pair of cheap jeans that can be styled with the best cashmere sweaters in the evening or with a plain tank during the daytime.

(Image credit: Gap)

7. Gap High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans Best affordable jeans for all leg lengths Specifications RRP: $49.95 (US only) Sizes: W24-35 Inseam: Short, regular, long Today's Best Deals View at GAP (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Range of in-seam leg lengths + Perfect straight shape + Button fly Reasons to avoid - Short and long leg lengths sell out quickly

Gap is another retailer that consistently delivers some of the best affordable jeans. Offering a range of leg lengths, this pair of vintage inspired, straight legged jeans will work for everything. Crafted as part of the brand's water-saving Washwell program, this pair make for an environmental choice too - proving that sustainable clothing brands don't have to cost a fortune. We also love the button fly detail that adds a more refined touch that also won't dig in when you sit down.

(Image credit: Cotton:On)

8. Cotton:On Mom Jeans Best tapered fit affordable jeans Specifications RRP: $49.99 / £30 Sizes: US: 4-12 / UK: 8-16 Inseam: 71cm Today's Best Deals View at Cotton:On (opens in new tab) $34.99 (opens in new tab) at Macy's (opens in new tab) $44.99 (opens in new tab) at Macy's (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + On trend + Bright denim hue + Made using recycled cotton Reasons to avoid - Only one in-seam length

Ripped jeans are great for the warmer months when you might want a little more skin on show, and a touch more airflow too. Distressed jeans add an edge to any ensemble, pairing well with the best leather jackets for a rock and roll feel. This Cotton:On pair is both affordable and versatile. Thanks to the light blue hue, they also have an instantly spring season feel.

(Image credit: H&M)

9. H&M Curvy Fit Wide Ultra High Jeans Best wide leg affordable jeans Specifications RRP: $29.99 (US only) Sizes: US: 0-24 Inseam: 31" Today's Best Deals View at H&M (opens in new tab) $29.99 (opens in new tab) at H&M (US) (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Perfect for curves + Range of colors + Extra high waist Reasons to avoid - No petite option

Looking for the best jeans for curvy women? If you find waist gap a problem, and struggle to find jeans that fit your legs, bum and your waist, H&M's curve range is here to solve those problems. With more room around the hip and thigh and no gaping at the waist, you can expect a curve-loving fit.

For a leg lengthening and figure balancing silhouette, the best wide leg jeans are both comfortable and stylish, and these tick both those boxes. With a trendy raw hem and true denim hue, they are the ideal staple purchase.

(Image credit: Stradivarius )

10. Stradivarius Slim Fit Mom Jeans Best affordable slim fit jeans Specifications RRP: $35.90 / £22.99 Sizes: US: 0-12 / UK: 4-16 Inseam: Not stated Today's Best Deals View at Stradivarius (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Super high waist + Five pockets + Slim mom shape Reasons to avoid - More rigid fit

Although the best affordable jeans won't break the bank, you still want to ensure you are making a wise investment, as if you're replacing them too regularly, they're no longer cost-effective.

There's no going wrong with these slim fit mom jeans, as they're a shape for any occasion and provide a neutral base for styling up. An essential part of a minimalist capsule wardrobe, the tapered ankle adds a touch of sophistication for a great price.

(Image credit: Bershka)

11. Bershka Straight Fit Cargo Jeans Best affordable cargo jeans Specifications RRP: $49.90 / £35.99 Sizes: US: 00-12 / UK: 4-16 Inseam: Not stated Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) $25.50 (opens in new tab) at ASOS (USA) (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + On trend style + Comfortable slouchy fit + 100% cotton Reasons to avoid - Not as versatile

Nailed how to style cargo pants. Give cargo jeans a go. This straight fit style is perfect for tucking in oversized sweaters or a baggy tee for a trend-led look, while the pockets add a practical, utility feel to all outfits. With more interest than a standard pair of jeans, this cheap pair will be the first thing you reach for on weekends and as it's quite a trend-led buy, you won't want to invest too heavily. Channel the coat trends 2023 and style up with a leather biker.

(Image credit: Forever 21)

12. Forever 21 Stonewash Relaxed-Fit Jeans Best unique affordable jeans Specifications RRP: $29.99 / £33 Sizes: W23-34 Inseam: 32.5" Today's Best Deals View at Forever21 (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Eye catching style + Budget friendly + Great for dressing up Reasons to avoid - No plus sizes

We love the stonewash color and unique seam detailing on these jeans. The best affordable jeans for making a statement on a real budget, these answer the dilemma of how to wear cowboy boots as the slim leg is ideal for tucking into longer boot styles, or wearing over ankle cowboy boots. With a relaxed fit around the thighs but a tapered fit through the calf and ankle, these affordable jeans will be comfortable enough for evening-long wear. Style with a suede jacket and a plain tee to fully lean into the look.

(Image credit: Pull & Bear)

13. Pull & Bear Low Rise Boot Cut Jeans Best affordable boot cut jeans Specifications RRP: $49.90 / £35.99 Sizes: US: 0-14 / UK: 4-18 Inseam: 31.4" Today's Best Deals View at Pull & Bear (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Chic and timeless + Versatile + Contains stretch Reasons to avoid - Only one inseam length

Dark blue denim is our go-to when we want the classic look of jeans with a more sophisticated edge. With the perfect bootcut shape, these low rise jeans are the ideal base for any outfit. Nail how to dress simple but stylish by adding a boxy blazer and some pointed toe boots.

(Image credit: ASOS)

14. DTT Petite Emma Super High Rise Mom Jeans Best petite affordable jeans Specifications RRP: $50 / £30 Sizes: US: 2-10 / UK: 6-14 Inseam: Not stated Today's Best Deals View at Asos (opens in new tab) $33 (opens in new tab) at ASOS (USA) (opens in new tab) $33 (opens in new tab) at ASOS (USA) (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Cropped fit + Easy to style + Perfect petite length Reasons to avoid - Small size range

High rise and with a straighter leg fit, these petite jeans have a nice cropped length that is ideal for teaming with statement footwear. Whether you choose to style with the best Chelsea boots or some platform, sparkly heels, these cheap petite jeans will look good. Customers do note that these run small, so it's worth sizing up. The light wash colorway ensures these are ideal for more casual ensembles.

(Image credit: Kohl's)

15. Lee Legendary High-Rise Mom Jeans Best timeless affordable jeans Specifications RRP: $48 (US only) Sizes: US: 4-18 Inseam: 28.5" Today's Best Deals View at Kohls (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Available in multiple hues + Classic mom fit + Would work for petites Reasons to avoid - May be slightly cropped on some

Lee is one of our favorite denim brands for style and quality on a budget. Makers of some of the most comfortable jeans, this classic mom style has multiple five-star reviews from customers and comes in a range of denim hues for all tastes. If you're looking for mom jeans outfits inspo, this dark blue provides the ideal base for spring outfit ideas, pairing well with neutrals or pastel hues.

Is there a difference between cheap and expensive jeans?

As with most clothing, the difference between expensive designer jeans brands and cheap jeans tends to be the quality of fabrication, stitching and cut. Although jeans can get pretty pricey, we do find that expensive jeans usually last better, have stronger stitching and more precise cut. Jeans with a high price tag are usually made from higher quality materials, and may be made more ethically made too, which is always something we look for. But this isn't always the case and with an increased use of organic cotton across the market, brands at all price points are looking to create more sustainable denim production techniques. Equally, just because your jeans aren't designer, doesn't mean they won't last. Buying jeans is so personal, so invest in the denim that works best for you, but do look for strong stitching and rivet detailing that reinforce pockets.

The best way to get the most out of your jeans is to go for a style that you love and know you will get significant wear out of, regardless of the price tag. If you can find your dream pair of jeans for an affordable price, don't be put off by the lower cost. Even cheap jeans can last you very well if you take care of them properly by learning how to wash jeans and keeping on top of any rips or snagged stitching.