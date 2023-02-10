Best designer jeans to invest in for 2023

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The quest for the best designer jeans is over! If there’s one item guaranteed to be found in everyone’s wardrobe it’s jeans; we love them. But when splashing out on a hefty price tag, where to start in finding the right pair? Fear not, we have it covered. From the iconic campaigns of the Eighties by the likes of Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren, the desire for designer denim was huge; and still is today. If you think how often you wear jeans as part of your everyday outfit, then taking the time to find the right pair is key. Yes, premium jeans have a higher price point, but as CEO of 7 For All Mankind, Francesca Toninato advises, "Buy well, buy less!" she continues, "We've been producing some of our signature fits for decades; they're classics that never go out of style".

Think of jeans shopping as a long-term investment, a high price point usually means better quality and longer durability so it’s worth making sure you find the best jeans for your body type and spending that bit more on an item you wear the most. Whether you're after the best skinny jeans, the best mom jeans or just the best fit jeans overall, we'll show you the best designer jeans to invest in and for all the die-hard denim fans, where to begin in finding that perfect pair.

11 BEST DESIGNER JEANS TO SHOP IN 2023 FOR STYLE, QUALITY AND FIT

(Image credit: Mother)

1. MOTHER The Roller Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans Specifications RRP: $260 / £295 Size Range: US: 23-32 / UK: 23-32 Today's Best Deals View at Net-a-porter (opens in new tab) View at NET-A-PORTER (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Wide cut balances out pear shape figures + Local production reduces carbon footprint + Machine washable Reasons to avoid - Limited sizing

Super cool LA-based brand Mother draws its inspiration from the seventies with its laid-back nature of California. The fun, indie spirit associated with Mother is all about not taking life too seriously. Its wide range of fits ranges covers everything from the denim trends 2023 to classic cuts, making them appeal to a wide range of customers. The wash of the denim has a retro feel, with these ‘Roller’ jeans have been designed to have that lived-in feel. With a good amount of stretch, this style is super comfortable, making them the ideal choice for everyday wear. The size 25 has an inside leg measurement of 31.5cm and the brand recommends taking one size smaller as they do stretch.

Mother jeans are a big hit in the celebrity world, from the likes of Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes, J-Lo and Reese Witherspoon all fans of the brand. If you’re wondering how to style straight leg jeans, this relaxed slightly wider pair can be worn with a simple white T-shirt and leather biker jacket or blazer to achieve an effortless pulled-together look.

(Image credit: Frame)

2. FRAME Le Jane Crop Jeans Specifications RRP: $260 / £245 Size Range: US: 23-34 / UK: 23-34 Today's Best Deals View at Frame (opens in new tab) View at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) View at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 100% premium cotton + Comes in 7 washes + Ideal for spring Reasons to avoid - Limited sizing

Frame was founded in 2012 by two Swedish entrepreneurs who wanted to create the perfect pair of jeans. The brand's first pair of jeans was called “Le Skinny de Jeanne,” and was instantly worn by the likes of Kate Bosworth, Mirander Kerr and Lily Aldridge. Crafting some of the best skinny jeans, if skinnies are your denim of choice then Frame is a good starting point. As the brand developed, it introduced a wider range of cuts. The Le Jane fit, is an on-trend crop length - equally flattering with a black ankle boot or a strappy sandal. The raw hem finish is key to that relaxed off-duty vibe, worn best with a cool sweatshirt or chunky knit. The cropped style suits petite frames who don’t want to be swamped in length.

The brand centers around cutting-edge fabrics and is conscious of reducing its impact on the planet. Teaming up with a company called thredUP, you can order a Clean Out Kit for your closet which exchanges your old clothes into Frame shopping credit.

(Image credit: (Image Credit) Rag & Bone)

3. RAG & BONE Wren High-Rise Straight Jeans Specifications RRP: $255 / £265 Size Guide: US: 23-34 / UK: 23-34 Length / Inseam: 27” Today's Best Deals View at Rag & Bone (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Introduction to new straighter styles + Machine washable + If they're made wrong, they'll fix it Reasons to avoid - Limited Sizing

The brand is a favorite amongst celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Laurence and Kate Beckinsale, who have all been spotted in its different types of jeans. The Wren High-rise Straight style is the perfect choice if you’re looking to break out of skinnies but not ready for a wide leg and the high-rise cut offers one of the most flattering jeans styles. This faded grey wash looks great teamed with a sharp white shirt and structured bag

Rag & Bone originated in New York City with the belief in doing things the right way, even if it meant setting itself apart from the mainstream. Guaranteed quality and innovative design is at the forefront of its ethos, so much so that if a pair of jeans hasn’t been made properly, lasting a reasonable amount of time, then they’ll fix them to ensure longevity – reassuring when you’re splashing out a lot of money on one pair.

(Image credit: Khaite)

4. KHAITE The Danielle Stretch Jeans Specifications RRP: $420 / £350 Size Range: US: 23-32 / UK: 23-32 Today's Best Deals View at Khaite (opens in new tab) View at SSENSE (opens in new tab) View at Farfetch (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Free shipping worldwide + Pre-orders available on new styles Reasons to avoid - Runs small

If Khaite doesn't sound familiar to you, then cast your mind back to the media frenzy when Katie Holmes stepped out in a cashmere bra and matching cardigan set - that, was Khaite. Founded in 2016 with a desire to add some '90s inspiration to new-age sportswear, Khaite (pronounced ‘Kate’) provides denim with a modern twist. The Danielle Stretch Style has a stovepipe cut that runs straight from the hip to the knee, then again straight from the knee to the ankle, with no taper or flare making them a great choice for those who want to elongate their legs and bag the best straight leg jeans in the process.

From a chic blouse to a masculine shirt, the tailored look of this super straight pair of jeans creates a premium edge to your look. Nail a polished look by pair investing in some stylish tops to wear with jeans, adding some luxe gold jewelry to finish. This brand certainly has the celebrity seal of approval from the likes of Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez seen out and about regularly wearing its denim.

(Image credit: Citizens of Humanity)

5. CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Paloma High Rise Baggy Wide Leg Jeans Specifications RRP: $228 / £191.19 Size Range: US: 23-32 / UK: 23-32 Today's Best Deals View at Bloomingdales (opens in new tab) View at NET-A-PORTER (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Wide leg flatters most body types + 100% organic cotton + Machine washable Reasons to avoid - Limited sizing

LA-based premium brand Citizens of Humanity brings a sense of elevated style to its denim with the aim to provide women with a sense of comfort as well as confidence. Each pair of jeans takes up to 50 steps to produce and passes through the hands of 40 skilled artisans before being hand-inspected prior to completion. This level of detail and care makes them well worth the price tag. What’s more, the brand's environmentally conscious ethics means it uses recycled water and planet-friendly process’ to create the best product with minimal impact on the world.

The precise cut and wash of these Citizens of Humanity make them a smarter jean, and one that’ll take your relaxed denim look up a level on the style barometer. Worn with a black long-sleeve top and one of the best trench coats, you’ll have a timeless but on-trend look that'll work 24/7. This wide leg cut is one of the best jeans for curvy women, the flared bottom balances out wide hips, while the fitted high rise helps to contour your middle.

(Image credit: Marina Rinaldi )

6. MARINA RINALDI Istinto Cuff Straight Leg Jeans Specifications RRP: $485.00 / £418.43 Size Range: US: 8-24 / UK: 10-28 Today's Best Deals View at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) View at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) View at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good range for plus size + Cuffed detail adds interest + 100% cotton Reasons to avoid - Limited washes

Marina Rinaldi makes some of the best plus size clothing. The brand quite rightly believes fashion should be available to women of all shapes and sizes. With a focus on day-to-night wardrobe, celebrating every woman, at every size, it's no surprise this Italian power house also sells some of the best designer jeans. Available up to a US 24, Marina Rinaldi ensures that high-quality jeans are available for all. In 2017, the brand enlisted plus size model Ashley Graham, creating a collection with the runway sensation, which included denim with a strong directional style.

The casual cuffed hem of the Istinto style draws the eye down making them a great option if you're looking for slimming jeans. This shorter cropped style looks great with a heeled boot, lengthening your legs and making your frame appear taller. A suede waterfall jacket or a longline top would work brilliantly with the figure lengthening look.

(Image credit: Paige)

7. PAIGE Stella Straight Jeans Specifications RRP: $239 / £271.99 Size Range: US: 23-34 / UK: 23-34 Today's Best Deals View at PAIGE (opens in new tab) View at Farfetch (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Longest leg length + Extra stretch + Super comfortable Reasons to avoid - May not like distressed detail

Co-founder Paige Adams-Geller previous role as a denim fit model has clearly helped to shape the label. Further influences include sunny Los Angeles and the latest denim trends, all of which are evident in the brand's collections. Designed to be worn from “morning to moonlight” each item is meticulously designed, washed and wear tested. Known for high-waisted styles, PAIGE jeans are ideal for athletic or tall figures. The skinny jeans are particularly good at adding curves to your frame, while the straight-leg jeans help to streamline figures.

At a few hundred dollars, they may seem expensive but as Paige Adams-Geller, Co-Founder and Creative Director of PAIGE says, "Designer denim is always a worthwhile investment. Each item that we create at PAIGE is meticulously designed, washed and wear-tested to ensure that it is comfortable, flattering, high quality and will stand the test of time".

The Stella straight style is ideal for tall people as it has a slightly longer 29” inseam. The vintage wash has been perfected to take out the work in breaking in your favorite pair of jeans to the just-right shade, it’s no surprise Gwen Stefani and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are fans. PAIGE prides itself in the comfort level of its denim making it one of the most popular designer maternity jeans brands.

(Image credit: Ralph Lauren)

8. RALPH LAUREN Tompkins Skinny Jeans Specifications RRP: $198 / £179 Size Range: US: 24-34 / UK: 24-34 Today's Best Deals View at Ralph Lauren (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Two choices of length + Specific branded detailing + Free online returns and exchanges Reasons to avoid - Limited sizing

Ralph Lauren has been anchored in American fashion history since the beginning of the 1970s. From its well-known preppy polo shirts, it went on to expand into denim and general apparel. With a distinctly American aesthetic Ralph Lauren is not just one of the best American clothing brands, it's a lifestyle.

The Tomkins Skinny jean is Ralph Lauren’s signature skinny fit, it comes in two leg lengths, short and regular ensuring the customer get that perfect leg length. If you’re looking for a timeless pair of skinny jeans in a traditional wash then look no further. Try rocking a denim shirt tucked in, or alternatively break up the look with a sleeveless knitted sweater over the top. For the evening, a silk shirt with some barely-there heels add a touch of luxe.

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham)

9. VICTORIA BECKHAM Alina High-Rise Flared Jeans Specifications RRP: $417 / £390 Size Range: US: 24-31 / UK: 23-32 Today's Best Deals View at Harrods (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Emulates retro styles + Look the worth of their price-tag + Slimming high-waisted cut Reasons to avoid - Limited length options

Victoria Beckham began her interest in denim long before showcasing it within her own label, with several collaboration collections under her belt, before debuting her own fashion line in 2008. Alongside the label's chic tailoring and color-block dresses, there’s also a selection of clothing for every day and evening wear which is where her denim collection comes in.

The Alina jeans have an obvious '70s influence with their sharp flared cut, high rise and front detail pockets. If you’re unsure how to style high waisted jeans, one thing to remember is to tuck in your top, as this helps to balance your shape and highlight your waist. Look for tops that tuck neatly inside for a flattering finish. If fully tucking in feels a bit daunting for you, then go for a light sweater that can tuck in just at the front (known as a ‘French tuck’) and allows the sides and back to drape down.

(Image credit: Re / Done)

10. RE / DONE '90s Boyfriend Jeans Specifications RRP: $295 / £295 Size Range: US: 23-32 / UK: 23-32 Today's Best Deals View at Matches (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Super sustainable + 100% cotton + Ideal retro jeans Reasons to avoid - No stretch

One for vintage fans. As the name suggests, Re/Done began in 2014 after founders Jamie Mazur and Sean Barron realized their female friends were buying men’s vintage jeans and altering them. The label took retro Levi’s styles, reworked and updated them to give them a modern aesthetic, over time, expanding to create its own cult denim collection with sustainability at the core.

The '90s boyfriend jean are made from tough denim with a true indigo wash. The boyfriend cut sits high-waisted but has a straight leg cut that gives a nod to the current '90s trend. A traditional Breton striped top and tan boots would complete this look perfectly. This one-of-a-kind idea makes the jeans a hit with celebrities such as Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Circular fashion is at the forefront of Re/Done’s designs providing a product that is reworked and re-worn winning them a well-deserved place in our edit.

(Image credit: 7 For All Mankind)

11. 7 FOR ALL MANKIND Bootcut Flared-Leg Mid-Rise Stretch-Denim Jeans Specifications RRP: $230 / £220 Size Range: US: 23-32 / UK: 23-32 Today's Best Deals View at Selfridges (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Curved yoke at back for flattering look + Hemmed detail adds interest Reasons to avoid - Limited sizing

7 For All Mankind is a well-established Californian denim brand and arguably, one of the best designer jeans brands. Its name comes from the idea that everyone should own seven pairs of jeans - one for every day of the week. 7 For All Mankind made jeans into a premium item, fusing laid-back with luxury. The recognizable little red tab on the back pocket quickly became a must-have piece, with everyone wanting a pair of ‘Sevens’. Counting the likes of Jessica Alba and Kim Kardashian this designer jeans label can easily be described as a cult brand.

This bootcut mid-rise style is 95% cotton and 5% elastane, giving them a super stretchy and comfortable fit, that still has the firmness you need from a pair of jeans. The ‘decade’ wash harks back to the '90s with its pale color, tapping into current styles. A thin roll neck or ribbed knit with flat boots is the ideal pairing for a smart but easy to wear ensemble. 7 For All Mankind managed are high quality whilst still maintaining maximum comfort.