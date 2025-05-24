Turn up barrel leg jeans? Sarah Paulson ticked two of our favourite denim trends off the list in one go
Her tapered leg style is universally flattering and very versatile
When it comes to finding a new pair of jeans, there are many things to consider. You want them to flatter in all the right places while looking chic, and most importantly, they need to feel comfortable to wear all day. That’s already quite a tricky list, but when you consider the endless range of shapes, fits and lengths of jeans available, as well as factoring in the denim trends of 2025, it can feel very overwhelming.
If you're currently looking for denim but struggling with all of the above, then I’d suggest starting with barrel leg jeans. The fitted waist, looser fit at the thighs, and tapered ankle work to create a voluminous yet neat shape that will add a fashion-forward feel to any outfit while being very flattering on most body shapes.
It's a cross between a boyfriend and a straight leg jean, and won't cling anywhere or feel too rigid. The barrel leg is generally quite an easy style of jean to wear, and if you don’t believe me, take a look at Sarah Paulson’s gorgeous ensemble.
The actress rocked a wow-worthy pair of exaggerated barrel leg jeans at a Met Gala afterparty last year, and she styled them up to perfection with a white T-shirt and an oversized varsity jacket. She was one step ahead by turning them up at them hem too, since this is a huge trend for this year, according to Meryl Streep.
Shop The Look
It was a look that worked for her star-studded event, but when finished with your best white trainers instead of her shiny heels, it would easily sit well at the shops or for the school run.
When it comes to matching up your barrel leg jeans with other separates, the possibilities are endless, and you can wear them in the same way as your favourite skinny jeans or best wide leg denim.
To tick off key spring/summer fashion trends right now, I’d suggest wearing your pair with a butter yellow T-shirt or a floral blouse, but you really can wear them with anything.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
-
-
It's official: Andie MacDowell just mastered a wearable approach to a smokey eye at Cannes Film Festival
We're taking notes for all our upcoming events...
-
We want to ditch foundation this summer, but is Merit's new tinted sunscreen a good enough lightweight alternative? Our beauty team finds out
Offering broad spectrum protection and sheer, buildable coverage, here are our team's honest thoughts on the skin-first tinted sunscreen
-
Heidi Klum just wore the tailored outfit I always rely on to feel together and polished
This two-piece look is the kind of outfit that works for almost every dress code
-
Want catwalk style for less? This high street collaboration with a Kate Middleton-approved designer is one not to be missed
Full of bright and bold colours, this designer collaboration collection is perfect for the summer social season
-
Move over ditsy florals, Joanna Lumley's tropical take on this ever-lasting spring/summer trend has us ready to go bold
Teaming a maximalist print with pared-back separates ensured that Joanna Lumley's outfit was truly memorable
-
Helen Skelton's high street dress is such a bargain - here's how I'm styling her cherry-red midi
With its gorgeous silhouette and fabulous scarlet colour, this dress is perfect for the season and I already know what I'd wear it with.
-
Sienna Miller found the most flattering and comfortable way to wear white jeans – her simple look is so easy to recreate
This is the only way we're wearing white jeans this summer
-
Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb's adorable Chelsea Flower Show reunion has me missing Gavin & Stacey all over again
The stars crossed paths in London five months after the beloved BBC drama came to an end and they did it in style.
-
I'm shopping Kate Middleton's luxe linen shirt at 25% off and adding these other summer essentials to my wardrobe too
We all love getting something high quality for a fraction of the cost. This British brand's Bank Holiday offer has started, and it's one not to be missed
-
Alex Jones made me realise I need a light-wash pair of the trending summer jeans I can't stop wearing
The One Show host loves a bit of light-wash denim and her turn-up style pair feel contemporary and cool.