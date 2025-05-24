Turn up barrel leg jeans? Sarah Paulson ticked two of our favourite denim trends off the list in one go

When it comes to finding a new pair of jeans, there are many things to consider. You want them to flatter in all the right places while looking chic, and most importantly, they need to feel comfortable to wear all day. That’s already quite a tricky list, but when you consider the endless range of shapes, fits and lengths of jeans available, as well as factoring in the denim trends of 2025, it can feel very overwhelming.

If you're currently looking for denim but struggling with all of the above, then I’d suggest starting with barrel leg jeans. The fitted waist, looser fit at the thighs, and tapered ankle work to create a voluminous yet neat shape that will add a fashion-forward feel to any outfit while being very flattering on most body shapes.

It's a cross between a boyfriend and a straight leg jean, and won't cling anywhere or feel too rigid. The barrel leg is generally quite an easy style of jean to wear, and if you don’t believe me, take a look at Sarah Paulson’s gorgeous ensemble.

The actress rocked a wow-worthy pair of exaggerated barrel leg jeans at a Met Gala afterparty last year, and she styled them up to perfection with a white T-shirt and an oversized varsity jacket. She was one step ahead by turning them up at them hem too, since this is a huge trend for this year, according to Meryl Streep.

Shop The Look

River Island Blue Denim Seamed Barrel Jeans £45 at River Island - US The extra seam detail gives this bright blue pair a modern vibe while still feeling very classic. Wear them as they are or try rolling up the bottoms for a turn-up to give them a different feel. Sporty & Rich Vendome Corduroy Varsity Jacket £392 at Nordstrom A retro sports jacket like Sarah's is one of those items you can keep in the wardrobe and pull out season after season with ease. Wear with your denim or use it to add some edge to a floaty dress. Next Leather Point Toe Block Heel £49 at Next UK Pointed court shoes are always a good idea and these block heels will do the job nicely but with much less pressure on your feet than a traditional stiletto. They will keep you comfy all day and night. John Lewis And/Or Barrel Leg Jeans £79 at John Lewis These slouchy barrel leg jeans have a bit more of a boyfriend jean feel to them but still have the tapered fit at the ankle to stop you from being swamped in fabric. Frame Low Slung Barrel Leg Jeans £128.44 at Nordstrom A dark wash denim can sometimes look and feel a little more polished than a lighter shade of blue. Use this pair as a smart base for a crisp white shirt and loafers. H&M Barrel High Jeans £32.30 at H&M (US) This classic pair of jeans is available in a whopping 18 different colours - so if you really like the fit you can re-buy in other shades. This light wash will work well with a vest and chunky sandals.

It was a look that worked for her star-studded event, but when finished with your best white trainers instead of her shiny heels, it would easily sit well at the shops or for the school run.

When it comes to matching up your barrel leg jeans with other separates, the possibilities are endless, and you can wear them in the same way as your favourite skinny jeans or best wide leg denim.

To tick off key spring/summer fashion trends right now, I’d suggest wearing your pair with a butter yellow T-shirt or a floral blouse, but you really can wear them with anything.