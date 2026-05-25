Jessica Alba leans on 90s-inspired nostalgia to give her barrel-leg jeans a summer refresh

Jessica Alba looked relaxed as she went shopping in LA, wearing a laidback outfit consisting of barrel leg jeans, a pink off-the-shoulder sweater and silver heels.

One of the biggest denim trends 2026, this loose-cut jeans style continues to be a firm favourite thanks to its flattering curved outer hem that skims thighs, ballooning at the knee before tapering back in towards the ankle. If you're wondering how to style wide-leg jeans such as these, it's important to think about balancing your silhouette - wider bottoms look best with a fitted top or one that finishes at the waist to create definition.

The actress not only helped to add length to her legs but also elevated her off-duty slouchy look by adding silver pointed court shoes to create a fresh, smart casual outfit idea that's easy to replicate this summer. She complemented the high shine shoes with other matching accessories in the form of silver hoop earrings, a necklace and even silver aviator sunglasses.

KEEP IT CASUAL IN BARREL LEG JEANS THIS SUMMER

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If you're wondering what should I wear today?, make sure a pair of barrel leg jeans is part of your summer capsule wardrobe. This versatile style can easily be dressed up with a silky camisole top and heels if you're looking for date night outfit ideas or worn with your best white trainers and a t-shirt for casual days.

While much of Jessica's outfit is laidback and relaxed, we can't help but spot the actress's Marc Jacobs handbag - The Daisy Dual Bag is sold out, but many of the brand's other designs are some of the best affordable designer handbags, with prices under £1000.

Although Jessica's outfit is casual, her carefully considered accessories are a masterclass in dressing up even the simplest of outfits, from her designer handbag to her carefully selected jewellery. Hoop earrings are a great way to instantly add a touch of glamour to everyday outfits, and they act as a clever optical illusion, drawing attention towards the face.

To create a pulled together look, take a tip from Jessica's styling - she's cleverly selected silver hoop earrings, a matching necklace and even Aviator glasses in the same metallic hue. Aviator frames are some of the most universally flattering. With these stylish tips, you're sure to look cool this summer - whatever the weather.