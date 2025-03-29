Want that 'your skin but better' look? Kate Winslet's go-to skin tint provides just that

Kate's makeup artist revealed the secret behind her natural-looking complexion and it's a glowy foundation alternative you can snap up online

Kate Winslet
(Image credit: River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By
published
Contributions from
in News

We love getting to peak behind the curtain and into our favourite celebrities' makeup routines - and we love it even more when the products they use are affordable enough for us to invest in them.

So of course we were delighted when we spotted the below post from last summer where Kate Winslet's makeup artist Lisa Eldridge revealed that she uses her brand's Seamless Skin Enhancing Tint on the A-lister. It's just £37, making it more affordable than some of the other lightweight foundations we love. Its flawless, radiant finish has a 'your skin but better' feel, making it ideal for everyday wear this spring.

Shop Kate Winslet's Skin Tint

Lisa Eldridge Seamless Skin Enhancing Tint
Lisa Eldridge Seamless Skin Enhancing Tint

While there are plenty of serum foundations and a host of incredible tinted moisturisers on the market that all offer sheer, glowly coverage, woman&home's digital beauty writer Naomi Jamieson says that the Kate-approved tint has some benefits that its competitors don't.

"Tints like Lisa Eldridge's Seamless Skin formula boast nourishing ingredients, like prickly pear and glycerin, to hydrate and protect your skin during wear - making them preferable to heavy and sometimes drying matte foundations and the like," she explains.

This is the main draw to the skin tint, with it promising a 'fresh and natural' finish that looks like your skin but healthier, blurred, more even and super glowy. Plus, the moisturising, soothing and plumping ingredients Naomi loves help to rejuvenate the skin.

With hundreds of five-star reviews, it's clear that it's not only Kate who adores the stuff. "This is such a beautiful product," one satisfied beauty lover said in a review. "Somehow it looks invisible while still offering coverage and evening out my redness-prone skin! Very 'my skin but better!'"

Another added, "It leaves a flawless, natural complexion – it’s so lightweight, you’ll forget you’re wearing it."

Naomi also loves how perfect the product is for when spring and summer roll around.

She says, "When the weather (finally) gets warmer, many of us tend to lean away from heavier, full-coverage foundations in favour of skin tints, which still offer light coverage but with more of a sheer and glowy-looking finish.

"They're also a great option if you prefer more natural and low-maintenance makeup, as they're quick to apply and work to enhance rather than mask."

Shop Kate Winslet's Makeup Staples

Lisa Eldridge Elevated Glow Highlighter
Lisa Eldridge Elevated Glow Highlighter

This liquid highlighter gives a gorgeous glow to the skin while also leaving it feeling soft and supple. Apply all over the face with your fingers or a brush for an instant smoothing and skin-firming effect that also delivers deep hydration and improves skin's elasticity.

Lisa Eldridge Baume Embrace Melting Lip Colour
Lisa Eldridge Baume Embrace Melting Lip Colour

A tinted lipbalm made with 87% natural ingredients, the Baume Embrace lip colour leaves a beautiful, sheer tint on the lips while also delivering a surge of hydration that helps to restore and protect dry, cracked lips.

Lisa Eldridge Seamless Skin Foundation
Lisa Eldridge Seamless Skin Foundation

For events when Kate wants a little extra coverage on the skin, this long-lasting, buildable foundation with a medium coverage and lightweight formula is her go-to. It has a similarly natural look to the skin tint but is just a little heavier.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

With contributions from
