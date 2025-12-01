Diptyque is rarely discounted – but we've found a handful of unmissable last-minute Cyber Monday deals

At this point, finding Diptyque deals is essentially a hobby of ours, but it's been a far easier task thanks to being in the midst of this year's Cyber sales. In fact, after scouring the virtual shelves of every retailer that stocks the chic French fragrance house's scents, we've found several tempting bargains. Whether you're an Orphéon woman or prefer the floral notes of Do Son, there's a saving for you.

The best Diptyque perfumes are easily some of the most sophisticated and long-lasting perfumes around. This Parisian boutique bears some of the most sought-after and distinctive fragrances on the market, as well as famous scented candles, luxurious body products and even stylish home accessories. So, if your idea of the best perfume for women is something unique, that sparks compliments and the flattering ask, "What perfume are you wearing?" Diptyque is most definitely a brand to invest in.

Of course, fragrant buys from such a heritage brand inevitably come with quite a steep price tag, but with Black Friday beauty deals still around on Cyber Monday, now is the best time to invest. Our fragrance-loving team has scouted out some impressive Diptyque discounts and shared their expertise on securing more...

Where to shop Diptyque deals

The best Diptyque deals to shop now

£6 off now Save 5% Diptyque L'Eau Papier : was £135 now £128.50 at allbeauty.com (US) Read more Read less ▼ One of Diptyque's addictive skin scents, L'Eau Papier combines white musk, blonde woods and mimosa for a scent that's cosy and moreish – and it has a small saving over at allbeauty now.

Can't find the Diptyque deal you want? Try these alternatives

We can appreciate just how rare it is to come across Diptyque deals, so our Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor, Aleesha Badkar, has selected alternative scents to a few of her favourite Diptyque perfumes for those who want to make a great saving on a special perfume.

Black Friday shopping advice

Below, we answer all of your Diptyque deal-related questions, from whether the luxe brand will be involved in Black Friday, to what products are worth the investment...

Does Diptyque go on sale?

While Diptyque deals are few and far between, there are several occasions where you can sometimes bag a money-saving deal, including both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The 2025 Black Friday and Cyber Weekend sales officially began on Friday 28th November and are expected to run through until the end of Monday 1st December. Flash discounts sometimes emerge ahead of the actual day and during the final hours, so keep checking back here, as we'll have all the details as soon as they are available.

When scouting out discounts, it's also worth checking stockists such as Fenwick, allbeauty, Net-A-Porter and Selfridges. These retailers often offer discounts, especially when you sign up for loyalty schemes and newsletters or shop via apps during these holiday sale events.

While there are sadly currently no discounts on Diptyque's website, the brand is offering some exclusive, complimentary gifts – namely a luxe, embroidered tote bag and set of matches with orders over £250 with the code: CELEBRATE2025.

When is the best time to buy Diptyque?

If you're hoping to find Diptyque discounts, sales events like Black Friday or Boxing Day are, without a doubt, the best time to shop. Not only can you enjoy savings on the luxury brand's products, but it also makes for the perfect time to shop for any gifts for loved ones. With Cyber Monday now well underway, keep a close eye on retailers like allbeauty, Space NK and Net-A-Porter (to name just a few) for any last minute deals.

Do Diptique have Black Friday and Cyber Weekend sales?

In both 2025 and 2024, Diptyque's Black Friday weekend offer was a complimentary gift with purchase (a very chic embroidered tote, we might add). However, if it's a money-off saving you seek, it is possible to snag deals on Diptyque fragrance and candles across beauty discounting sites, including allbeauty and Notino.

What's more, luxury department stores including Harrods and Liberty have also previously offered 10–15% discounts during Cyber Weekend to customers who signed up for loyalty schemes and email newsletters. We'll keep scanning the virtual shelves for any deals as they emerge, year-round.

Why Diptyque is worth buying

Known for using high-quality raw ingredients when crafting their products – more specifically the purity of wax used in their candles – Diptyque has built to icon status in the fragrance world. Few would be surprised that the brand's products are loved all over the globe, including by A-listers – and even royalty, as Harry and Meghan are rumoured to have used Diptyque products at their wedding.

Having taken time and care to perfect each of their fragrances, the brand's founders note that any new scents can take months to create. While Diptyque creates enduringly popular perfumes for women, they also offer some of the best men’s colognes on the market, catering to a wide fan base.

We can't discuss the brand's popularity without also crediting their chic aesthetics and design. Their Parisian-style, minimalistic jars and packaging are effortlessly timeless, making a luxury addition to any dressing table, which only heightens their popularity for shoppers on the hunt for similarly luxurious gifts.

Can you return Diptyque products?

Yes – although we can't imagine you'll want to. Diptyque Paris does offer free returns on any of their products within 28 days of the date of delivery. However, it's worth reiterating that the items must be unused and in their original packaging (as is standard).

Diptyque also states that they cannot offer exchanges, so if you wish to swap your item for something else, you'll have to return your item for a refund then purchase the new item in a separate order. If you're purchasing Diptyque products from a third-party retailer, then you will have to adhere to their individual returns policies.