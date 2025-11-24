These Penhaligon's deals made us double-take, with up to 39% off chic scents and festive sets

While rare, Penhaligon's deals do spring up from time to time, especially around major sales events like Black Friday. And, as perfume buffs ourselves, we've gotten pretty well-versed at scoping out impressive savings on the luxury brand and its lineup of classical fragrances.

Touted for their storied and distinctive scents, Penhaligon's is home to some of the most long-lasting perfumes and best perfumes for women on the market. Each blend radiates a sense of opulence and history, with both timeless and more niche notes having been expertly crafted and poured into equally chic bottles. You're not just buying a new signature when you invest in one of Penhaligon's perfumes, but an entire persona and lifestyle, as each fragrance - from the iconic Halfeti to The Favourite - boasts an imaginative story and decorative packaging.

Alas, with such a luxury and heritage British brand inevitably comes quite a premium price tag to match. That said, discounts on Penhaligon's array of parfums, body lotions, and candles do exist, and we've found some very tempting ones among the Black Friday beauty deals...

Where to shop Penhaligon's deals

Best Penhaligon's deals

Save 20% (£35) Penhaligon's Luna Eau de Toilette 100ml: was £175 now £140 at Sephora UK Read more Read less ▼ For fans of airy, citrus scents, Luna is definitely the Penhaligon's perfume for you, and right now it can be yours for £35 less. It boasts a fresh blend of bergamot, lemon, rose, jasmine, juniper berry oil, fir balsam, and musk and is housed in the most elegant bottle - complete with a sheer, white organza bow.

Save 15% (£37.50) Penhaligon's Halfeti Eau de Parfum Set: was £250 now £212.50 at Sephora UK Read more Read less ▼ Snap up a 15% saving on this festive Halfeti set, which is worth £283 and features a 100ml bottle of the famous Eau de Parfum as well as a matching 200g candle - ideal for gifting or for treating yourself.

Does Penhaligon's ever go on sale?

The brand itself has also historically taken part in Black Friday; in fact, this year, they're offering a free gift (a trio of 10ml fragrances, including Halfeti, Luna and The Tragedy of Lord George) with orders over £140 in store and online until December 2nd. Just use the code BLACK FRIDAY at checkout.

