These Penhaligon's deals made us double-take, with up to 39% off chic scents and festive sets

While rare, Penhaligon's deals do spring up from time to time, especially around major sales events like Black Friday. And, as perfume buffs ourselves, we've gotten pretty well-versed at scoping out impressive savings on the luxury brand and its lineup of classical fragrances.
Touted for their storied and distinctive scents, Penhaligon's is home to some of the most long-lasting perfumes and best perfumes for women on the market. Each blend radiates a sense of opulence and history, with both timeless and more niche notes having been expertly crafted and poured into equally chic bottles. You're not just buying a new signature when you invest in one of Penhaligon's perfumes, but an entire persona and lifestyle, as each fragrance - from the iconic Halfeti to The Favourite - boasts an imaginative story and decorative packaging.
Alas, with such a luxury and heritage British brand inevitably comes quite a premium price tag to match. That said, discounts on Penhaligon's array of parfums, body lotions, and candles do exist, and we've found some very tempting ones among the Black Friday beauty deals...
Where to shop Penhaligon's deals
- All Beauty: Save up to 39% off Penhaligon's best-sellers, but be quick - they sell out fast
- Harrods: Shop everything, from elegant scents like The Favourite to candles and limited-edition festive sets
- John Lewis: Enjoy a 15% saving on selected Penhaligon's fragrances, including Luna and Solaris
- Penhaligon's: Receive a trio of iconic 10ml scents when you spend over £140 with the code BLACKFRIDAY
- Selfridges: Shop an array of Penhaligon's most iconic scents, sets, and body buys
- Sephora: Snag 20% off selected Penhaligon's best-sellers, sets and new launches, like The Cut perfume
- SpaceNK: Treat yourself to luxe blends like The Favourite and candle sets
Best Penhaligon's deals
Layering daffodil with orris and sandalwood, this scent radiates elegance and is currently an impressive 39% off over on All Beauty.
Enjoy a £49 saving on one of Penhaligon's richest and spiciest scents. Bewitching Yasmine layers cardamom, coffee, incense, jasmine, vanilla, and heady oud to create a fragrance that is bold, distinctiv,e and perfect for winter wear.
You can also save £43 on one of Penhaligon's most-loved scents, Empressa, with its luxe notes of blood orange, bergamot, peach, rose, pink and black pepper, frankincense, amber, musk, patchouli, and sandalwood.
For powdery perfume fans, The Favourite boasts a beautiful blend of iris, violet leaf and musk that's perfect for everyday wear, and it can be yours for 20% off at Sephora. And for a cheaper option, the 30ml bottle is also on sale (£68 down from £85).
Enjoy a 20% saving on Penhaligon's latest launch, The Cut, with its fresh and stylish blend of mint, fir balsam, lavender, and cypress.
For fans of airy, citrus scents, Luna is definitely the Penhaligon's perfume for you, and right now it can be yours for £35 less. It boasts a fresh blend of bergamot, lemon, rose, jasmine, juniper berry oil, fir balsam, and musk and is housed in the most elegant bottle - complete with a sheer, white organza bow.
If you love scents that smell like summertime, Penhaligon's Solaris is a must-have, with its warm blend of blackcurrant, cedar, sandalwood and vanilla. And right now, a 30ml bottle is just £68 at Sephora.
Reported to have been a favourite of Princess Diana's, Penhaligon's Bluebell is a photorealistic interpretation of the delicate floral, combining elegant and dewy notes of citrus accord, hyacinth, and clove. Right now, it's 20% off at Sephora, along with a number of other best-sellers.
Snap up a 15% saving on this festive Halfeti set, which is worth £283 and features a 100ml bottle of the famous Eau de Parfum as well as a matching 200g candle - ideal for gifting or for treating yourself.
Does Penhaligon's ever go on sale?
While rare, Penhaligon's deals do pop up every now and then, especially around Black Friday and over the Cyber sales weekend. Retailers like Sephora, John Lewis and SpaceNK are known to boast discounts on a range of luxe fragrances, with the former currently offering 20% off selected Penhaligon's perfumes.
The brand itself has also historically taken part in Black Friday; in fact, this year, they're offering a free gift (a trio of 10ml fragrances, including Halfeti, Luna and The Tragedy of Lord George) with orders over £140 in store and online until December 2nd. Just use the code BLACK FRIDAY at checkout.
