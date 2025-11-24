Jump to category:
Back To Top

These Penhaligon's deals made us double-take, with up to 39% off chic scents and festive sets

From iconic, premium fragrances to limited-edition gift sets, these Penhaligon's deals are too good to miss...

A collage of Penhaligon&#039;s perfumes including stock images of bottles of the Halfeti, Elisabethan Rose and The Bewitching Yasmine scents, arranged in a diagonal line pattern on a white and grey marble-effect template
(Image credit: Penhaligon's)
Jump to category:
Naomi Jamieson's avatar
By
published
in Features

While rare, Penhaligon's deals do spring up from time to time, especially around major sales events like Black Friday. And, as perfume buffs ourselves, we've gotten pretty well-versed at scoping out impressive savings on the luxury brand and its lineup of classical fragrances.

Touted for their storied and distinctive scents, Penhaligon's is home to some of the most long-lasting perfumes and best perfumes for women on the market. Each blend radiates a sense of opulence and history, with both timeless and more niche notes having been expertly crafted and poured into equally chic bottles. You're not just buying a new signature when you invest in one of Penhaligon's perfumes, but an entire persona and lifestyle, as each fragrance - from the iconic Halfeti to The Favourite - boasts an imaginative story and decorative packaging.

Where to shop Penhaligon's deals

Best Penhaligon's deals

Penhaligon's The Revenge Of Lady Blanche Eau de Parfum 75ml
Save 39% (£95.25)
Penhaligon's The Revenge Of Lady Blanche Eau de Parfum 75ml: was £245 now £149.75 at allbeauty.com (US)
Read moreRead less

Layering daffodil with orris and sandalwood, this scent radiates elegance and is currently an impressive 39% off over on All Beauty.

View Deal
Penhaligon's Portraits Bewitching Yasmine Eau de Parfum 75ml
Save 20% (£49)
Penhaligon's Portraits Bewitching Yasmine Eau de Parfum 75ml : was £245 now £196 at Sephora UK
Read moreRead less

Enjoy a £49 saving on one of Penhaligon's richest and spiciest scents. Bewitching Yasmine layers cardamom, coffee, incense, jasmine, vanilla, and heady oud to create a fragrance that is bold, distinctiv,e and perfect for winter wear.

View Deal
Penhaligon's Empressa Eau de Parfum 100ml
Save 20% (£43)
Penhaligon's Empressa Eau de Parfum 100ml: was £215 now £172 at Sephora UK
Read moreRead less

You can also save £43 on one of Penhaligon's most-loved scents, Empressa, with its luxe notes of blood orange, bergamot, peach, rose, pink and black pepper, frankincense, amber, musk, patchouli, and sandalwood.

View Deal
Penhaligon's The Favourite Eau de Parfum
Save 20% (£35)
Penhaligon's The Favourite Eau de Parfum: was £175 now £140 at Sephora UK
Read moreRead less

For powdery perfume fans, The Favourite boasts a beautiful blend of iris, violet leaf and musk that's perfect for everyday wear, and it can be yours for 20% off at Sephora. And for a cheaper option, the 30ml bottle is also on sale (£68 down from £85).

View Deal
Penhaligon's The Cut Eau de Parfum 100ml
Save 20% (£35)
Penhaligon's The Cut Eau de Parfum 100ml : was £175 now £140 at Sephora UK
Read moreRead less

Enjoy a 20% saving on Penhaligon's latest launch, The Cut, with its fresh and stylish blend of mint, fir balsam, lavender, and cypress.

View Deal
Penhaligon's Luna Eau de Toilette 100ml
Save 20% (£35)
Penhaligon's Luna Eau de Toilette 100ml: was £175 now £140 at Sephora UK
Read moreRead less

For fans of airy, citrus scents, Luna is definitely the Penhaligon's perfume for you, and right now it can be yours for £35 less. It boasts a fresh blend of bergamot, lemon, rose, jasmine, juniper berry oil, fir balsam, and musk and is housed in the most elegant bottle - complete with a sheer, white organza bow.

View Deal
Penhaligon's Solaris Eau de Parfum 30ml 
Save 20% (£17)
Penhaligon's Solaris Eau de Parfum 30ml : was £85 now £68 at Sephora UK
Read moreRead less

If you love scents that smell like summertime, Penhaligon's Solaris is a must-have, with its warm blend of blackcurrant, cedar, sandalwood and vanilla. And right now, a 30ml bottle is just £68 at Sephora.

View Deal
Penhaligon's Bluebell Eau de Toilette 100ml 
Save 20% (£28)
Penhaligon's Bluebell Eau de Toilette 100ml : was £140 now £112 at Sephora UK
Read moreRead less

Reported to have been a favourite of Princess Diana's, Penhaligon's Bluebell is a photorealistic interpretation of the delicate floral, combining elegant and dewy notes of citrus accord, hyacinth, and clove. Right now, it's 20% off at Sephora, along with a number of other best-sellers.

View Deal
Penhaligon's Halfeti Eau de Parfum Set
Save 15% (£37.50)
Penhaligon's Halfeti Eau de Parfum Set: was £250 now £212.50 at Sephora UK
Read moreRead less

Snap up a 15% saving on this festive Halfeti set, which is worth £283 and features a 100ml bottle of the famous Eau de Parfum as well as a matching 200g candle - ideal for gifting or for treating yourself.

View Deal

Does Penhaligon's ever go on sale?

While rare, Penhaligon's deals do pop up every now and then, especially around Black Friday and over the Cyber sales weekend. Retailers like Sephora, John Lewis and SpaceNK are known to boast discounts on a range of luxe fragrances, with the former currently offering 20% off selected Penhaligon's perfumes.

The brand itself has also historically taken part in Black Friday; in fact, this year, they're offering a free gift (a trio of 10ml fragrances, including Halfeti, Luna and The Tragedy of Lord George) with orders over £140 in store and online until December 2nd. Just use the code BLACK FRIDAY at checkout.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top