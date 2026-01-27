The unique perfume Davina McCall wears 'every single day' that always gets her compliments
Blending with your skin to create a unique scent, the presenter's go-to perfume is equal parts minimalist and chic
Maybe we're a bit nosey, but we're always intrigued as to what celebrities smell like – and by that we mean their go-to perfumes. Thankfully, from time to time, we get an insight into the blends that are favoured by household names.
When it comes to finding your signature scent from the lineup of best perfumes for women, many people search for a fragrance that will leave a positive lasting impression on others – because what is a better compliment than someone saying you smell good? So, it's only natural that you might settle on a long-lasting perfume that will leave a trail of aroma behind you with every room you walk in, causing others to ask you what perfume you're wearing.
Speaking of which, if you currently find yourself sitting in this exact boat, Davina McCall has just the recommendation for you. Her minimalist perfume of choice boasts a slow-releasing scent that blends with your skin to create a unique fragrance – and is often hailed for its ability to frequently garner compliments from others.
Davina McCall's signature scent that always gets her compliments
One glance at the list of 2026 fragrance trends and you'll find that experts have predicted niche perfumes to top the charts this year. These aromas are centred around storytelling, often utilising unconventional notes to create truly unique perfumes. In fact, Davina's signature scent is one of the most well-known niche perfumes on the market, with shoppers hailing its ability to garner a plethora of compliments from others – even when you no longer smell it on yourself.
Davina's signature scent
RRP: £85-£215 | Notes: Iso Super E | Refillable options? Yes
Captivate the senses of others thanks to Escentric Molecules' Molecule 01, a slow-releasing perfume that blends with your skin to create your own unique fragrance. Boasting one sole note of the Iso Super E aroma molecule, this modern cedarwood scent is the epitome of a minimalist fragrance that may appear to vanish and reappear to the wearer.
As for how we gained this rare insight into Davina's fragrance arsenal, the presenter made the revelation on episode 11 of her podcast with Michael Douglas, Making The Cut, she says: "Today, I'm going to tell you about a scent called Molecule 01."
Detailing her love for the scent, McCall reveals: “I put it on every single day, almost without fail.” Not only does Davina hail its 'subtle' blend, but also notes how it always leaves a lasting impression on others: “If I get into a lift or something like that, people will actually stop me or people say to me all the time ‘you smell amazing’"
Despite the fragrance leaving a trail of aroma everywhere she goes, McCall adds: "What's really weird about Molecule 01 is that I can't smell it on myself, it's really nice to wear a fragrance that doesn't make you feel like you're overly smelly."
Unsurprisingly, Davina isn't the only celeb who favours Escentric Molecules' Molecule 01 scent, in fact, this fragrance is also Ruth Langsford's perfume of choice. However, as McCall notes: "I feel like it smells different on everybody."
