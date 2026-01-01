The 2026 fragrance trends are in and span everything from evolved gourmands to textural blends

A new year poses the perfect opportunity to expand your scent collection or discover new notes that have yet to make it into your repertoire. And from the outset, the 2026 fragrance trends promise plenty of modern and niche blends - as well as a few returning favourites.

While scent is very much subjective and thus, can't really feel outdated, our tastes do tend to change. As with everything, from your music to your makeup routine, boredom can set in, or you might yearn for a brief change of pace. Absence makes the heart grow fonder, as the saying goes, and in our experience, this can definitely be true even with your favourite long-lasting perfumes. This is where insights into the trendiest and most in-demand blends can come in handy, as perhaps you want to contrast your timeless signature with something more seasonal - like a solar perfume - or embrace a niche note like matcha.

This year, there's definitely no shortage of options, with everything from textural blends and whisper-soft skin scents to jammy berry perfumes set to garner interest. So, if you're keen to kickstart 2026 with a new fragrance - to ward off fatigue around your trusted favourites - these are the 14 themes to explore...

The 14 fragrance trends we'll be scenting everywhere in 2026

(Image credit: Future | Products: Maison Crivelli/ Maison Margiela/ Jouissance and Chanel)

Perfumes, no matter if they're rose perfumes or juicy cherry perfumes, are, for all intents and purposes, timeless. If you love it, then that's that. But there is something to be said for following seasonal shifts, and occasionally, the crowd. Fragrance trends, for one, can help to inform your investment, if you're buying online without smelling, are searching for gifts for a perfume lover, or simply want a popular scent that feels cool and modern.

As for last year's roundup, we saw a shift towards tea-inspired blends, like matcha perfumes, as well as a higher demand for skin-scents and nutty notes of pistachio. That's not to say, though, that perfumes that didn't fall into these categories were dated. The trends, like with our manicures and wardrobes, simply reflect the mood, demand, and themes of the season, which you can either follow or observe from a distance.

In 2026's case, though, you may want to follow them, as the predictions are all incredibly chic and intriguing - and that's coming from a self-proclaimed perfume buff. Indeed, there are 14, in particular, that fragrance experts have cited that promise a very good-smelling new year...

Our 2026 fragrance trend matches

Having picked the brains of six leading fragrance founders and experts, I've rounded up three blends to peruse straight away, which I think perfectly reflect the themes and notes of the year - and there's plenty more where they came from.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Maison Margiela Replica Afternoon Delight Eau de Toilette $80 at Macy's $80 at Sephora $89 at Sephora Check Amazon RRP: from £62 for 30ml | Notes: Almond essence, angelica root essence, Madeleine Accord, carrot heart, ambrette absolute, sandalwood, Madagascar Vanilla Pod and musks. Photorealistic and yet simultaneously unlike any gourmands I've worn before. It doesn't overwhelm with its notes of madeleine accord, almond, vanilla and ambrette, nor is it sickly sweet. There are facets of warmth and woody-musk that add new layers to what might once have been a very edible but one-dimensional, patisserie perfume. Jouissance La Bague d’O Eau de Parfum View at Liberty RRP: £180 for 50ml | Notes: steel chains, pink pepper, orange flesh, geranium, jasmine, rose, violet, amber, animalic, musk and patchouli With storytelling and the concept of niche, textural notes like metal being woven into this year's trends, a nuanced fragrance like this one from Jouissance is definitely one to consider. It blends steely notes with pink pepper, rose, and other classic florals, with a rich and animalic base of musks. It was inspired by an erotic French novel by Anne Desclos, and is designed to create a sense of sensuality and empowerment. A confident, intriguing signature to blaze into 2026 with. Jouissance's Les Cahiers Secrets Eau de Parfum is also a lovely option for those who love powdery blends. Maison Crivelli Hibiscus Mahajad Extrait de Parfum View at John Lewis RRP: £205 for 50ml | Notes: spearmint, cinnamon, Damask rose, hibiscus, leather, vanilla, ambrette and musk For those seeking a distinctive and niche perfume, Maison Crivelli's Hibiscus Mahajad is one that always springs to mind for us. It's flowery and juicy all at once, with hints of ruby rose and pomegranate swirling over rich and warming notes of leather, ambrette, and musks. It is multifaceted and seriously long-wearing, with just two sprays enough to trail you with a modern and incredibly chic reimagining of a floral fragrance.

1. Mature & intelligent gourmands

While gourmands already had quite the revival last year, Floral Street’s Founder, Michelle Feeney, predicts that the genre will take a more mature and sophisticated turn.

"Gourmands are going nowhere - those good-enough-to-eat scents remain irresistible - but in 2026 they’re evolving. We’re seeing them merge with florals to create fragrances with unexpected depth and sophistication. Our Wild Vanilla Orchid is the perfect example: fresh jasmine elevates the sweetness of vanilla, transforming it into something elegant, modern, and utterly luxurious. It’s indulgence, but with a grown-up twist."

Founder of Iggywoo, Richard Saint-Ford, on the other hand, believes we'll see a more textural approach: "The trend I am really passionate about for next year is something I call 'intelligent gourmands’ - sweet notes will become more subtle, more textural, and more adult. Expect vanilla, tonka, and caramel to be dialled down and reconstructed with woods, resins, spices, and florals rather than sugar. Amber will be softened and made luminous by silky, milky lactones rather than layering more sweet tones."

Susan Wai Hnin, Gabar co-founder, adds that, "Modern gourmands are moving away from sugary, syrupy sweetness and leaning into edible-but-not-dessert notes - think roasted sesame, smoked nuts, and even warm chilli pepper. These modern gourmands are textured, savoury and sophisticated."

Embrace the trend with... Commodity Milk Expressive Eau de Parfum RRP: £130 for 100ml | Notes: cold milk accord, skin musk, marshmallow, roasted sesame, mahogany wood and tonka bean Deliciously creamy and warm, Commodity's Milk is the perfect modern gourmand to try this year. It's sweet but cool, with a musk base that ensures that its lactonic notes soften against the skin, for a subtle but chic signature.

2. Whisper-soft skin scents

Sheer and soft skin scents will float onto the scene in 2026. As Almira Armstrong, founder of Atelier Lumira, explains: "People are gravitating toward scents that feel like an extension of themselves rather than something worn on top. Think soft musks, subtle woods, airy florals - fragrances that whisper rather than shout. These 'you but better' compositions are becoming the new luxury."

Embrace the trend with... NISHANE Meant to Be Seen Extrait de Parfum Check Amazon RRP: from £210 for 50ml | Notes: Bergamot, violet, orris butter, moxalone, civet, sesame, sandalwood, ambrettolide and akigalawood As the name suggests, this scent is both seen and unseen. It's all sensual softness and powdery florals that linger impressively, but they do so intimately. They cling to your skin, rewarding only those who cross your path with its chic, musky, and nutty notes. It's nuanced and cosy, with hints of orris butter, sesame, sandalwood, and ambrettolide lending themselves to its elegant, delicate nature. I would recommend it as a natural progression for Glossier You wearers, as it boasts a similar closeness and musky appeal.

3. Juicy & jammy berries

Last year, we saw strawberry perfumes and raspberry blends have a real moment, and from the looks of it, this appreciation of jammy berry notes isn't waning in 2026.

Feeney says, "Berries are having their moment – playful, vibrant, and full of life. They bring a tangy sweetness that instantly lifts the mood," and recommends Floral Street's Wonderland Peony, as a lovely option for those wanting to embrace the berry movement. Detailing the blend, Feeney describes how, "raspberry flower adds a soft berry nuance, blending seamlessly into the strawberry-jam and candy floss notes."

Embrace the trend with... CHANEL Chance Eau Splendide Eau de Parfum View at Sephora RRP: £109 for 100ml | Notes: raspberry, rose geranium, iris and cedar-white musk accord Named as one of Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim's favourite 2025 perfume launches, Chanel's Chance Eau Splendide is a lovely example of a berry-forward perfume. It opens with juicy notes of raspberry, followed by powdery florals and a woody-musk base that is perfect for everyday wear - and for those seeking a versatile take on this berry trend.

4. Vintage, powdery florals

Powdery perfumes will continue to be the go-to among those seeking signatures that oscillate between vintage and contemporary elegance. As Feeney notes, "What was once considered old-fashioned is now chic again. Powdery florals, soft musks, and vintage-inspired notes are making a comeback, but with a modern twist."

Embrace the trend with... Penhaligon's The Favourite $260 at Nordstrom $260 at Saks Fifth Avenue $260 at Bergdorf Goodman Check Amazon RRP: from £85 for 30ml | Notes: Violet leaf, mimosa and musk An icon among Penhaligon's perfume collection, The Favourite is a wonderful example of a vintage-y, powdery floral. It combines familiar notes of violet leaf with iris, mimosa, and a soft base of musk to create a signature that is both classic and incredibly wearable. It's airy and soapy, not stuffy and dated.

5. Narrative Scent Storytelling

This year, perfume will be so much more than a skin-scenter. We won't look to them just for their expertly crafted notes or chic aroma, but for their story and the persona they surround us in with every spritz.

"Fragrance continues to evolve as a medium for storytelling and self-expression," says Jouissance founder, Cherry Cheng, "drawing inspiration from literature, cinema, music, art, and both mainstream and underground subcultures - be it niche literary references or the club scene.

"In 2026, I see perfumers and brand founders deepening this narrative approach, creating immersive, multi-layered scents that resonate culturally and emotionally - wearable stories that evoke memory, place, and identity."

Embrace the trend with... Diptyque Orphéon Eau de parfum $205 at 24S US $255 at Nordstrom Check Amazon RRP: £160 for 75ml | Notes: Juniper berry, cedar, tonka bean and jasmine Several brands weave stories into their blends, and the best Diptyque perfumes are among some of my favourite examples. Diptyque's Orphéon, in particular, never fails to immerse me in its evening notes of juniper berry, cedar, tonka bean, and jasmine. It was inspired by a jazz bar the brand's founders would frequent, and definitely possesses a rich sort of smoky chicness you would expect from an ambiently-lit bar, with music pouring from its door. It's cool and fresh, but simultaneously warm and inviting - it takes you on a true journey with every spritz.

6. Materiality and texture

From cashmere perfumes and blends that capture the vintage and familiar feel of tweed (like Penhaligon's The Cut) to hints of metal, 'materiality and texture' will be big themes among this year's trending fragrances.

"Just as fashion is embracing tactility, cashmere, suede, structured cotton, fragrance is moving the same way," says Armstrong. "We will see more perfumes inspired by materials: smooth woods, fibres, metals, stone. These scents are grounded, architectural and beautifully modern."

Embrace the trend with... BDK Parfums Pas ce Soir Eau De Parfum $250 at Bluemercury Check Amazon RRP: £190 for 100ml | Notes: Black pepper, ginger, mandarin, pear, Moroccan jasmine, quince chutney, orange blossom, cashmeran, Singaporean patchouli, amber wood Ranked among the best BDK Parfums, Pas ce Soir delivers a warm, radiant aroma. It glows with notes of ginger, mandarin, cashmeran, and amber wood, creating a warm and spicy signature that is reminiscent of soft, cosy fabrics.

7. Sunlight as a scent profile

Solar perfumes will be back in a big way this year, but according to Armstrong, they'll be far more nuanced than we've seen before.

"We are already seeing early movement here: fragrances that bottle the feeling of warmth, golden light, or time spent outdoors. Not simply 'fresh' or 'solar,' but more nuanced - gilded citrus, warm florals, radiant amber. It’s the desire for optimism, escapism, and emotional brightness, captured through scent."

Embrace the trend with... Floral Street Arizona Bloom Eau de Parfum Check Amazon RRP: from £74 for 50ml | Notes: Balinese coconut, Madagascan black pepper, oak moss, salted musks, jasmine petals, fig leaves and cashmere woods The epitome of a solar scent, Floral Street's Arizona Bloom smells like suncream-covered skin, with a splash of salty sea water and an overall feel of summer nostalgia. It's familiar and sweet, with beachy notes of coconut blending with salted musks and cashmere woods - which definitely affords this scent its sun-warmed quality.

8. Ritual-based fragrance layering

Layering and doing so not just with your eau de parfums and toilettes, but with your body care and home scents, is set to be a popular practice in 2026.

"Fragrance is becoming part of a broader sensory ritual, from body care to home to personal scent. Customers will increasingly build layered olfactory wardrobes: a lotion that sets the tone, a perfume oil for closeness, an eau de parfum to complete the mood. It reflects the desire for consistency and comfort throughout one’s day," says Armstrong.

Embrace the trend with... Byredo Blanche Body Lotion View at Liberty RRP: £52 Using Byredo as an example, you can find Blanche and their other iconic blends available in parfum, hair mist, and body lotion iterations, as well as candles in complementary scents, so you can completely immerse yourself and your surroundings in the brand and your favourite signature. Byredo isn't the only house to offer such a thing; Chanel and Diptyque, to name just a few, also offer similar layering options.

9. A celebration of niche

Romy Kowalewski, founder of 27 87 believes that this year will mark a new age and understanding of niche fragrances.

"We have thousands of molecules and a market that finally understands that chemistry can be an art form. Yet most launches still feel like variations of the same idea. In that sense, perfumery is still in its stone age.

"By 2026 niche will split into two directions. On one side, you will have a lifestyle niche that looks and talks like niche perfume, but behaves like mainstream. On the other side, you will have brands that really experiment. Fewer notes. Sharper structures. Synthetics used with pride. Scents that think in texture, skin, and time instead of in old perfume families," says Kowalewski, adding that, " People will choose fragrances the way they choose a point of view. Close to the skin, intelligent, adaptable. Less costume, more presence.

"This is where we have been heading with 27 87 from the beginning. The interesting work starts when you stop asking what sold last year and start asking what the present moment actually smells like."

Embrace the trend with... 27 87 Sónar Eau de Parfum View at Selfridges RRP: £185 | Notes: Italian bergamot, pink pepper, tuberose, beer accord, saffron, metallic vibrant woods and vanilla Calling back to the mention of textural fragrances, with notes of metal, this niche number for 27 87 blends sparkling notes of bergamot and pink pepper, with unusual hints of bear and metallic vibrant woods - ideal if you're seeking a distinctive and unique fragrance to stand out from the crowd.

10. Beyond the Bottle

This year, we'll see fragrance break from its bottled confines. Cheng says, "Perfume is moving beyond its traditional vessel. Expect fragrances to appear in jewellery, paper goods, ceramics, and bespoke glassware, often through collaborations between perfumers and master artisans. These formats transform scent into a multi-sensory experience, inviting interaction, intimacy, and engagement beyond the simple spritz."

Embrace the trend with... Victoria Beckham Beauty San Ysidro Drive Perfume Bottle Necklace View at Victoria Beckham Beauty RRP: £290 If you love the idea of expanding your favourite perfume well beyond just your skin, an ornate solid perfume, a room diffuser or something like Victoria Beckham's perfume necklace is a great option. Alas, it is currently sold out, but the fact that it's still on her website tells us that it will return, for if you're a fan of Portofino '97 or San Ysidro Drive, keep your eye out for this ingenious, scented accessory.

11. Quality Naturals

Cheng also predicts that there will be more of a drive for rare, complex and high-quality ingredients - the sort that cannot be easily duplicated.

"With the market flooded by cheap dupes, there is a growing demand for authentic, complex natural ingredients - materials too intricate to be replicated. In 2026, rare, layered, and powerful naturals will define true luxury in perfumery, offering depth, personality, and olfactory richness that cannot be copied."

Embrace the trend with... Le Labo Thé Matcha 26 View at Liberty $240 at Nordstrom $240 at SSENSE $340 at Nordstrom RRP: from £170 for 50ml | Notes: matcha tea accord, fig, vetiver, cedarwood and bitter orange Speaking of high-quality ingredients, Le Labo is one of many brands that is touted for its finely-crafted, artisan fragrances and sustainable practices. One of their many ethos's is that the 'future of luxury lies in craftsmanship' and as a brand, they champion attention to detail. Thé Matcha 26 is just one of the many elegant, unique, and popular fragrances they make, with its warm and creamy notes of matcha tea accord, fig, and cedarwood.

12. Post-Gourmand

While gourmands are set to be an overarching theme this year, we'll also see a more nuanced evolution of the traditional, almost edible notes. "The gourmand trend evolves into something more nuanced: fragrances inspired by travel and the sensory essence of place, yet grounded in local, often unexpected, ingredients," says Cheng: "These scents evoke distant landscapes while celebrating regional specificity, creating compositions that are adventurous, evocative, and deeply personal."

Embrace the trend with... Gabar No.III Swim Eau de Parfum View at Liberty RRP: £120 for 50ml | Notes: blackcurrant bud, galbanum, wild fig, green tea, orris, jasmine, cedarwood, patchouli, tonka, amber and musk Speaking of scents inspired by landscapes, Gabar's Swim seeks to transport you to the jungles of Hpa-An, Myanmar. It's lusciously green, with dewy notes of blackcurrant bud and wild fig chased by earthy green tea and cedarwood. It's fresh, like a breath of fresh air taken amongst rain-covered fauna.

13. Nutty facets

From almond to pistachio perfumes, nutty notes will continue to dominate, according to Feeney. "We’re seeing other types of nutty, creamy ingredients take prominence. Nuts can bring fragrances to a new level of sophistication. "

Embrace the trend with... D.S. & Durga Pistachio Eau de Parfum View at Cult Beauty RRP: £150 for 50ml | Notes: pistachio, cardamom, sweet roasted almond and vanilla crème As mentioned, nutty hints of pistachio are a continuing theme from 2025, and as the name suggests, this trendy blend from D.S. & Durga has it in abundance. It pairs it with roasted almonds, aromatic hints of cardamom, and a sweet base of vanilla crème.

14. Conscious luxury

Armstrong feels like we'll all become more considered and intentional with which luxury fragrances we invest in. "Customers care deeply about quality and consideration. The future of luxury fragrance lies in transparency, sustainable materials, and craftsmanship that endures. As a B Corp, this philosophy informs everything we do at LUMIRA, and I believe it will only grow stronger across the industry."