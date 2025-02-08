The 4 perfume trends that feel tired and overdone in 2025 - and what to wear instead
While we all have our perfume preferences, some notes and themes are set to get more wear than others in 2025...
While perfume is subjective, some notes and concepts appeal to the masses more than others. Much like with fashion trends, a fragrance's popularity can ebb and flow - and according to industry pros, 2025 might not be the year for these particular blends...
As per the 2025 perfume trends themselves, earthy matcha fragrances and statement blends, along with smoky cherry perfumes are set to dominate. As is the way of the world though, while some rise and gain acclaim others must dwindle. So if you're someone who likes to update their signature scent regularly, or keeps a modern and versatile collection of long-lasting perfume, you may want to know of which notes and genres are beginning to feel a tad 'outdated.'
Thus, we've asked the experts for their thoughts on which fragrances and concepts might be shown the door this year - and what to consider investing in instead.
4 'outdated' perfume trends we'll be avoiding in 2025
Now, this isn't to say that you must retire any of your favourite floral fragrances or fig perfumes if they happen to be cited. Instead, these insights into what is reportedly in and subsequently, what is out can simply help to guide your next scent investment. Especially if you're feeling uninspired by your current faithfuls or need direction in what olfactory family to sample next.
Our quick trending perfume picks
If you're looking to add a new and trendy scent to your arsenal pronto, we've rounded up three stylish blends to invest in - all of which feature up-and-coming notes.
RRP: £180 for 30ml | Notes: Sour cherry, almond, liquor, rose, jasmine, plum, tonka bean, peru balsam, sandalwood, vetiver, cedar, benzoin and cinnamon.
Boozy perfumes and smoky cherry notes are in high demand in 2025 and Tom Ford's Lost Cherry perfume is the perfect blend of both.
RRP: £90 for 50ml | Notes: bergamot peel, mandarin, freesia, jasmine petals, waterlily, vanilla orchid, amber, sandalwood and musk.
Aquatic fruits and warm florals are set to be popular this year and this PHLUR perfume features all of the above.
1. Clean and soapy scents
While soapy and clean beige nails are in for 2025, the fragrance equivalent is not, according to Floral Street founder, Michelle Feeney: "In 2024 we saw a lot of clean, soapy scents," Feeney remarks, but this year, "people aren't afraid to be a bit more loud and out there with their scents. Instead of taking inspiration from clean sheets and warm baths, people are opting for fragrances that celebrate the wilder side of life: coffee, tobacco, and liqueur-like scents will start to come forward more."
RRP: £74 for 50ml | Notes: red peppercorn, saffron, centifolia rose and black cherry.
Rather than an ultra-clean and powdery blend, why not try something a tad spicier? Feeney recommends Floral Street's Black Lotus, which marries notes of red peppercorn and saffron with centifolia rose and juicy black cherry (the latter of which is set to be a trending note in its own right this year).
2. Signature scents
There has been a lot of emphasis on finding one single signature scent that defines you and lends itself to everyday wear. While it might be true that most of us have one blend amongst the best perfumes for women that we're more partial to, Feeney believes we might move past the concept of wearing a singular scent in the months to come.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
"Now the proliferation of perfumers, lower-cost collections and the use of new ingredients over recent years means we can all experiment and start to smell more individual. We all want to have a mini 'wardrobe' of scents we can choose from each day, so we can match our fragrance to our mood or our outfit, to use fragrance as a form of self-expression and even to style our outfits."
RRP: £36
A discovery set can be a great option if you love to wear a different scent every day or are unsure of what notes you like. This Maison Margiela REPLICA perfume set, for example, allows you to sample a range of the brand's best-selling fragrances, before you commit to a full-size. Many brands also offer 'fragrance wardrobes' - like Floral Street Fragrance Discovery Wardrobe.
3. Heavy white florals
Holly Hutchinson, founder of Memoize London, feels like certain florals may be phased out in 2025. "Overly heavy white floral scents are seemingly less popular than they used to be," she muses, noting that aquatic fruit scents, as well as smoky gourmands, are more likely to appeal: "Notes like dark cherry, roasted hazelnut, salted caramel, or smoky vanilla help to create a fusion between edible and sensual." Speaking of which, cherry perfumes are already proving to be a popular option, especially for those seeking a date night or sexy perfume.
RRP: £112 for 75ml | Notes: bergamot, lemon, grapefruit, pink pepper, jasmine petals, fig nectar, fig wood, cedarwood and benzoin.
Instead of heady florals, expand your scent horizons to a woody or fruit floral, with an aquatic tinge - like Acqua Di Parma's Fico Di Amalfi. It's a sparkling scent that transports you to the Amalfi coast.
4. Non-sustainable scents
Sustainability is set to be a focus in 2025 and so, Feeney hopes to see, "brands being more transparent about their sustainability credentials, " adding: "I think it is all too easy for companies to make ‘health benefit' claims or ‘green’ claims without real substantiation. Typically in fragrance halls, you'll see perfumes packaged in a lot of outer packaging, and then cellophane wrapped - all of this impacts the sustainability of your fragrance.
"Try to find the recycling information on the back of a fragrance box to see how much of the packaging is either recycled or recyclable. I'm proud to say that at Floral Street, we use world-first 'cupcycling' technology to turn used takeaway coffee cups into luxury packaging, giving new life to previously non-recyclable waste."
RRP: From £170 for 50ml | Notes: matcha tea accords, fig, bitter orange, vetiver and cedarwood
Along with Floral Street, Le Labo is another sustainable perfumery to keep on your radar. Plus, with tea perfumes - specifically notes of matcha - growing in popularity this year, Le Labo's THÉ MATCHA 26 is something of a double threat. With notes of creamy fig, matcha tea accords, bitter orange and warming cedarwood, it's the perfect versatile scent, no matter the season.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
-
-
Dr Amir Khan explains the two main types of diabetes - and symptoms to look out for
The expert also shared his top 5 tips for preventing and managing diabetes during an appearance on Lorraine
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I'm bored of all my black activewear - these 3 colours hide sweat just as well and look great
The three colours are recommended by a garment specialist and woman&home's own digital fashion editor - and you'll find them from all your favourite brands
By Grace Walsh Published
-
These editor-approved Trinny London favourites have a rare 20% off this weekend
Get your hands on the brand's best-selling beauty buys for less in this weekend's 48 hour sale
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
We're swooning over these chic February nails - even as Valentine's Day avoiders
While the month might call for romantic declarations and cliches, we're taking a more elegant approach with our manicures
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Anita Rani's beauty essentials for a 'healthy, warm base' need to make their way into my makeup bag
Anita Rani's makeup artist has revealed the three key products she used for a new look and I'm inspired to switch up my beauty routine
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
These 9 perfumes are powered by sensuality - and they're perfect for evening spritzing
From intimate skin-scents to smoky florals, we've rounded up 9 undeniably sexy fragrances...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Cat Deeley's beauty routine is a who's-who of our team's favourite, holy-grail products
From our go-to primers and moisturisers to the makeup brands we all adore, Cat Deeley is our kindred beauty spirit...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Keeley Hawes' tousled bob feels so fresh and effortless - here's how to take cues
The words 'easy' and 'bob' don't always go hand in hand but in the case of Keeley Hawes, they absolutely do
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
The 4 fresh, transitional shades our beauty team picked for their February nails
We were torn between wanting a clean slate and matching the bitter climes, but our February nails are finally sorted...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Everyone knows Aventus, but Jennifer Lopez's Creed scent is this icy-fresh alternative
Inspired by the snowy Alps, JLo's go-to perfume is both luxuriously chic and refreshing on the senses
By Sennen Prickett Published