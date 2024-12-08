I tried 8 of PHLUR's most popular scents and yes, their niche notes are worth the acclaim
From sheer skin scents to fresh bursts of citrus, these PHLUR perfumes are as varied as they are chic - and worth their trending status...
For the fragrance-obsessed, PHLUR has become a recognisable name thanks to its array of affordable, modern and playfully-named scents. But in case you're not yet acquainted, I've spritzed 8 of the trendiest blends to see if they're worth the buzz and spend...
When it comes to the best long-lasting perfumes, finding a signature that is effectively the scent-equivalent of you and everything you want to project to the outside world, is the ultimate goal. Thus, the demand for less conventional and known fragrances is growing. This year alone we've seen more niche notes gaining interest, from nostalgic strawberry scents to fig perfumes. Because let's be honest, there's nothing worse than bumping into someone who is wearing the exact same perfume as you - even if it claims a spot among the best perfumes for women. As someone who shudders at the mere thought of this, I'm always on the lookout for more under-the-radar or interesting note blends.
PHLUR is one such brand that has sparked my curiosity, not just because of its trending status or aesthetic bottles, but its myriad of chic-sounding, unisex aromas. So naturally, I put eight of the brand's best-sellers to the test to see if they're worth your money and wear...
The 8 PHLUR fragrances to consider for a chic and individualistic impression
As mentioned, PHLUR - like that of Maison Margiela's Replica perfumes - are very popular among fragrance fans, with blends like Missing Person and Father Figure earning rave reviews on social media. Note-wise, the brand spans everything from sheer skin-like scents and fresh perfumes to warm and woody signatures - the sort that lend themselves perfectly to autumn and winter wear.
As for my first impression, PHLUR initially reminded me a little of Byredo, likely because of the whimsical scent names and clean capitalised font, but far more affordable. They occupy the mid-level price space, with a full-size, 50ml bottle costing £99, making them an investment but perhaps not an eyewatering one...
Woody & sweet
RRP: from £29 for 9.5ml | Notes: bergamot, lemon, jasmine, cyclamen, saffron, sandalwood, vanilla, musk, amber and cedarwood
Warm and leathery but with a sweet base of vanilla, Somebody Wood is the perfect wood-centric scent for every day - no matter the season. Its musky sweetness makes it very versatile and universally appealing - as do its fruity bursts of lemon and bergamot. Meanwhile, its cosy hints of sandalwood, cedar and amber add a chic and alluring depth.
Who should buy it: those who love scents like Le Labo Santal 33 but are looking for something a tad softer and sweeter.
Clean & sheer
RRP: from £29 for 9.5ml | Notes: musk, bergamot nectar, jasmine, cyclamen, neroli blossom, orange flower, sandalwood, blonde wood and white musk
Sheer and clean, this is a scent for those who like to smell like they've just hopped out of the shower - or want to bottle up the smell of soap suds. It reminds me a little of Replica Lazy Sunday in the way that it's crisp but warm - like freshly laundered sheets. Once left to rest on the skin, those white floral and musk notes and emerge, adding a level of warmth and cosiness to that powdery opening.
Who should buy it: those who don't want to smell of an obvious perfume but rather give the impression of being clean and naturally good-smelling.
Salty & fresh
RRP: from £29 for 9.5ml | Notes: Italian red mandarin, bergamot, jasmine absolute, neroli, orange flower, driftwood, musk and sea salt
My boyfriend described this perfume as smelling like shower gel, and I can't disagree. Like Missing Person, it's very clean and fresh but also adds a saltiness to the skin. It's very aquatic, like taking a breath of sea air. I also love the crispness that the red mandarin and bergamot afford and that almost sun-warmed quality that the notes of musk and driftwood add. It's very multi-faceted and in my opinion, perfect for spring/summer wear.
Who should buy it: fans of very fresh, oceanic scents - like that of Jo Malone's Wood Sage and Sea Salt.
Zingy & summery
RRP: from £29 for 9.5ml | Notes: lemon, ginger, black pepper, apple, tangerine, jasmine, amber and moss
Personally, I'm not normally a huge fan of fruity perfumes, but orange-centric scents like Tangerine Boy are proving to be the exception. This scent opens with a very zingy and refreshing burst of lemon, apple and tangerine, which then melt into this warm and slightly earthy base. It's sweet, but not too sweet and evokes thoughts of summers spent in Sicily, starring out across sparkling seas.
Who should buy it: those seeking a very easy, wearable citrus scent that is perfect for summertime spritzing
Aromatic
RRP: from £29 for 9.5ml | Notes: fig, cassis, waterlily, orris, iris, jasmine, skin musk, vanilla, patchouli and sandalwood
Father Figure offers such an interesting and aromatic impression. On me, I really get those hints of skin musk and patchouli. It's warm and very rich but has this powdery greenness to it - by way of the fig and iris - that is so flattering and just makes you want to keep inhaling it.
Who should buy it: those who gravitate towards muskier, unisex scents and want a warm but hard-to-pin-down signature.
herbaceous
RRP: from £29 for 9.5ml | Notes: Italian bergamot, cassis leaves, crisp apple, rhubarb, freesia, jasmine, Lily of the Valley, Maté absolute, orris concrete and vanilla orchid
Lost Cause might be my favourite of the bunch. It's such an interesting concoction with its opening citrus and green notes but to me, it's the Mate absolute that shines through and gives this scent such a unique character. There's a green-tea quality to it, as well as this tobacco-y and almost hay-like hint, layered under delicate traces of jasmine, freesia and Lily of the Valley - I could not stop smelling it and every time I returned to it, it felt like the blend had developed slightly.
Who should buy it: fans of leathery and herbaceous signatures
Floral & bright
RRP: from £29 for 9.5ml | Notes: cardamom, bergamot, mimosa, violet, vanilla, sandalwood and tonka beans
This is one for floral fragrance lovers. It's bright, fresh and a little sheer, with mimosa shining through, followed by powdery violet and softened by vanilla and tonka bean. Like Missing Person and Solar Power, it feels very clean and lightweight - making it ideal for an everyday signature.
Who should buy it: fans of sparkling, fresh florals with a slightly sweet and warm edge.
Sweet & very apricot-y
RRP: from £29 for 9.5ml | Notes: apricot, plum, cardamom, jasmine absolute, peony, agarwood, tonka beans, sandalwood and labdanum
While this scent was really not my cup of tea, I can see fruity perfume lovers approving of it. The apricot and plum notes are very obvious, the former giving this blend an almost candied and powdery sweetness. I found it a tad overpowering but once settled on my skin, I could detect warm notes of tonka bean, sandalwood and labdanum, which I preferred to the initial punch of apricot.
Who should buy it: fans of very sweet and fruity scents - like cherry and strawberry perfumes.
How we tested Phlur's perfumes
A handy way to sample any perfume brand without actually committing to one or more of the full-size bottles is to invest in a discovery set. Often these will be the best-sellers, if not the entire range.
This is exactly how I went about testing Phlur's lineup - the set itself features eight popular blends in thin glass bottles, which I must say, actually offered quite an impressive amount of spritzing for the £39 price. I then proceeded to spray, sniff and wear each scent to see how it developed on my skin and how well it lasted.
How to choose the right Phlur perfume for you
If you're looking to blind-buy a scent but want some reassurance that you'll like it, my first tip is to consult the notes and look for combinations you historically like and gravitate towards. For me, floral and woody blends are typically winners, especially if sandalwood and flowers like iris are present.
For those wanting to branch out and try a blend they've never worn before, PHLUR actually offers a range of mini sets, body mists and body lotions (and so on) all boasting the scents of their most iconic parfums. So, if you're not confident enough to shop the £99 50ml bottle, you could instead spend £29 on an 88.7ml body mist and test drive it, so to speak.
Discovery sets are another helpful way to sample an array of scents from a brand - and PHLUR's is £39 for eight miniature spritzers.
