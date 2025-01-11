The 2025 perfume trends are in and promise a cocktail of cherry, cosy musks and nostalgic florals

While scent is a very personal thing, a new year is the perfect opportunity to expand your note horizons. Plus, with experts having cast their predictions on the 2025 perfume trends, the air is full of possibilities (and apparently notes of cherry, matcha and musk)

When it comes to selecting a new long-lasting perfume, the goal for many is to find a blend that is distinctly you and not one you might also encounter on someone else (heaven forbid). If you find yourself uninspired by your shelf of go-to best perfumes for women but are unsure of what olfactory family or genre to explore next, consulting what is trending - or popular - can aid you in your quest. After all, there's nothing wrong with wanting a fragrance that is guaranteed to bring compliments or paint you as a very stylish person.

Last year, for instance, we saw fig perfumes garner attention along with hard-to-pin-down skin scents - for those craving individuality - and from the looks of it, 2025 promises a similarly versatile and luxe array of notes and themes.

The 10 perfume trends we'll be smelling everywhere in 2025

Fragrance is subjective, but as with fashion and beauty trends, some notes are set to endear themselves to the masses more than others this year. In 2024, the seasons brought everything, from sun-cream-like solar perfumes to more niche and earthy tea perfumes - and 2025 is set to be equally varied...

In fact, the experts say cherry perfumes will continue their reign, while nutty hints like pistachio and hazelnut will grow in demand, as will musks, grounding notes of sandalwood and of course, unisex fragrances...

Our top 3 scent picks for 2025

Before we dive into the intricacies of 2025's fragrance trends, we've rounded up three scents that feature the core notes and themes that experts have highlighted.

Hints of cherry TOM FORD Lost Cherry Eau de Parfum View at Look Fantastic RRP: £180 for 30ml | Notes: Sour cherry, almond, liquor, rose, jasmine, plum, tonka bean, peru balsam, sandalwood, vetiver, cedar, benzoin and cinnamon. Cherry, along with nutty notes, is tipped to be a leading trend for 2025 and as the name suggests, Tom Ford's Lost Cherry blends the sweet, berry scent with boozy hints of liquor, amaretto-like almond and plum. It's a rich and sexy gourmand fragrance that will easily elevate your perfume collection. Genderless Victoria Beckham Beauty 21:50 Rêverie Eau de Parfum View at Victoria Beckham Beauty RRP: from £170 for 75ml | Notes: Vanilla, cedarwood, tobacco and tonka bean. Described as a genderless scent, 21:50 Rêverie marries warm cedarwood and smoky tobacco with creamy vanilla and tonka bean. The experts predict that unisex fragrances will continue to dominate in 2025 and this scent is the perfect investment for those seeking a luxe and sensual signature. Nutty & warm Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace Eau de Toilette View at Look Fantastic $85 at Nordstrom $105.38 at Amazon RRP: From £62 for 30ml | Notes: Clove oil, pink pepper, orange flower petals, chestnut accord, gaiic wood oil, vanilla accord and cashmeran. As mentioned, nutty notes are also set to be popular and this Maison Margiela perfume features a smoky blend of chestnut accord with clove, pink pepper and woody facets. It's warm, genderless and perfect for autumn/winter spritzing.

1. Musks & intimate skin scents

Musks and subtle skin scents like Glossier You have been a go-to for many in recent years, but 2025 will see more and more people embracing warm and intimate signatures that transcend the seasons.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alex Oprey, Marketing and Product Director at Miller Harris predicts that: "Musks will continue to have their moment, but I anticipate a shift toward more nuanced, softer versions that feel fresher and less intense - adding sensual, soft warmth that’s versatile for both fresh and deeper compositions. This aligns with the desire for comforting notes that evoke nostalgia."

We'll also see musk married with vanilla, but the latter will be "used in a subtler way - think creamy, slightly deeper variations rather than overly sweet ones. The combination of vanilla and musk can create a comforting yet modern foundation, balancing familiarity with sophistication."

2. Berry notes

With strawberry perfumes having been a big hit last year, it's unsurprising that berry notes are still in demand.

As Karla Wolley, Head of Buying at The Perfume Shop adds: "2024 saw fruity perfumes dominate and 2025 is set to take this trend to new heights, with berry notes leading the way. Cherry, in particular, is having its moment in the spotlight. Its juicy, tangy vibrance, as showcased in YSL Black Opium Over Red, adds a playful yet sophisticated twist to perfumes. Cherry feels bold and confident - the perfume equivalent of a classic red lipstick. It’s the perfect choice for anyone seeking a scent that makes a statement while exuding irresistible charm."

Wolley also notes that raspberry is an emerging and popular note: "Offering a delightful balance of sweet and tart, raspberry feels effortlessly uplifting and refreshing. In Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Elixir, raspberry infuses the perfume with a sparkling energy that’s both playful and polished. This versatile note blends seamlessly with florals or woods, adding layers of complexity while remaining approachable."

Embrace the trend... TOM FORD Lost Cherry Eau de Parfum View at Look Fantastic RRP: £180 for 30ml | Notes: Sour cherry, almond, liquor, rose, jasmine, plum, tonka bean, peru balsam, sandalwood, vetiver, cedar, benzoin and cinnamon.

3. Nutty notes

"There’s something undeniably comforting about nutty perfumes, and they’re set to be huge in 2025," remarks Wolley, adding: "Hazelnuts, pistachios, and toasted almonds are being blended with gourmand notes like maple syrup, honey, and butter to create rich, indulgent scents that feel like a warm hug. These perfumes take inspiration from the cosy, inviting smells of baking - a hint of nutmeg, a touch of cream, and the sweetness of toasted nuts evoke memories of home and warmth.

"Maison Margiela’s By The Fireplace perfectly captures this vibe with its chestnut and woody amber notes, transporting you to a crackling fire on a chilly evening. These scents aren’t just perfumes, they’re mood boosters, perfect for wrapping yourself in comfort and a little luxury."

Embrace the trend... Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace Eau de Toilette View at Look Fantastic $85 at Nordstrom $105.38 at Amazon RRP: From 62 for 30ml | Notes: Clove oil, pink pepper, orange flower petals, chestnut accord, gaiic wood oil, vanilla accord and cashmeran.

4. Minimalism

Typically, scents are blended with several base, heart and top notes that all marry together to afford a luxe and complex aroma. While this certainly has its merits (especially if you love your fragrance to develop and change throughout the day), 2025 will see many seeking minimalistic scents. Even going as far as wearing just one note on their skin.

"2025 is the year of simplicity and authenticity in perfume, with single-note perfumes taking centre stage. These scents focus on one key ingredient, like vanilla, rose, or citrus, allowing their pure essence to shine. The beauty of single-note perfumes lies in their ability to feel effortlessly elegant while offering a deeply personal experience. They’re perfect for those who want a scent that doesn’t overwhelm but instead enhances their natural scent," says Wolley.

5. Nostalgic florals

Timeless and familiar-smelling florals will also be a go-to in the months to come. Oprey notes that there will be a desire to balance nostalgia and sophistication in scents and expects that "florals like rose or iris will be key, but presented in more unexpected and layered compositions."

6. Contrasting base and top notes

Sophie Beaumont, founder of Tenth Muse London - a clean beauty brand specialising in sustainable and affordable solid perfumes - says: "I believe 2025 will be all about grounding notes like sandalwood, vetiver, and patchouli, paired with unexpected bright elements like neroli. The juxtaposition creates a balance of familiarity and novelty, which we are seeing to be more popular with today's consumer."

In 2024, we saw a similar rise in more unusual notes like fig and black tea, so it makes sense that this will continue and evolve - with these niche notes being layered on timeless and rich base scents.

Embrace the trend... Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Nerolia Vetiver Eau de Toilette Spray View at All Beauty RRP: £91 for 75ml | Notes: Neroli, basil, fig accord and vetiver.

7. Unisex signatures

Genderless scents that offer versatility and universal appeal are also set to be popular this year. "Think woody, spicy, floral and fresh all in one," says Holly Hutchinson, founder of Memoize London: "This trend reflects the move toward self-expression and versatility in fragrance."

Embrace the trend... Victoria Beckham Beauty 21:50 Rêverie Eau de Parfum View at Victoria Beckham Beauty RRP: from £170 for 75ml | Notes: Vanilla, cedarwood, tobacco and tonka bean.

8. Matcha moments

Through our own research, we've spotted matcha-centric scents - like Le Labo's Thé Matcha 26 - becoming increasingly popular, thanks to their green and earthy appeal. Matcha offers an interesting depth that is just so luxe and perfect for year-round wear.

Embrace the trend... Le Labo THÉ MATCHA 26 Eau de Parfum View at Cult Beauty RRP: £170 for 50ml | Notes: Matcha tea accords, fig, bitter orange, vetiver and cedarwood.

9. Niche in nature

A common theme with all of these notes and scent types is the pursuit of more unusual or under-the-radar aromas. Individuality and self-expression, as mentioned, are a key focus this year. So, expect to see new fragrance genres like 2024's milk perfumes and the like, emerge.

If you're keen to add a more niche perfume to your collection immediately, Digitial Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett has described Maison Crivelli's Hibiscus Mahajad parfum as, well, 'indescribable.' She says it develops beautifully throughout the day and offers both a floral and leathery aroma that just keeps you coming back for more.

Embrace the trend... Maison Crivelli Hibiscus Mahajad Extrait De Parfum View at Harvey Nichols RRP: £205 for 50ml | Notes: spearmint, cinnamon, Damask rose, hibiscus, leather, vanilla and ambrette musk.

10. Sustainable scents

Responsible and sustainable perfumes - as with beauty products - is another trending topic for 2025.

As Beaumont explains: "I think the demand for sustainable, eco-conscious fragrances isn't just a trend - it's becoming the standard. I think 2024's emphasis on refillable packaging and clean formulations will continue to grow stronger in 2025."