Milk perfumes will be big for spring 2024 - here are our best picks for a fresh, cosy scent
These 9 milk perfumes offer a touch of decadence and creamy comfort to your everyday...
From sweet hints of coconut to rich, velvety cream, these multi-faceted milk perfumes are truly food for the senses...
Though the list of best perfumes for women will always include the classic - from floral fragrances to vanilla blends - following the rise of skin scents, there's another genre of comforting but distinctive fragrances starting to garner attention. But rather than relying upon musky hints to give them that signature appeal, these perfumes draw on a different and potentially polarizing key note - milk.
Now, we know what you're thinking, we are, of course, not asking you to douse yourself in the semi-skinned milk you've got kicking about in the fridge. Nor do these scents draw any similarities to that sour smell that emanates from the carton after days of being open. Instead, these silky perfumes blend both rich and delicate lactonic accords to capture everything, from the sweetness of whipped cream to the delicate texture of cappuccino foam. So, if you're intrigued or already a fan of gourmand scents - here are nine milk-themed fragrances to add to your collection...
Vicken Arslanian is the founder of Commodity, a modern perfumery that champions simplicity as the new luxury. The brand is renowned for its chic and contemporary fragrances (which are all available in three different intensities), particularly their very own "Milk" scent. So naturally, we've quizzed Arslanian on what defines a milk perfume and why they're so popular right now...
The 9 best milk perfumes to make your mouth water
Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Now, whether you're looking for a sweet, coconutty fragrance for summer or a comforting, everyday skin-like scent - that works for indoor and outdoor activities - these milk perfume picks are surprisingly versatile and smell good enough to eat (but please don't)...
Soft & creamy
RRP: £130 for 100ml | Notes: cold milk accord, skin musk, marshmallow, roasted sesame, mahogany wood and tonka bean
Available in three intensities, this scent is everything you want a milk perfume to be. It opens with fresh and creamy hints of milk, which then give way to muskier, woody notes that wrap you up in warmth. It's reminiscent of a skin scent but with a velvety sweetness. Naomi Jamieson, woman&home's Beauty Writer says it evolves throughout the day, flitting between milky to smoky - and back again.
Who should buy it: those who are looking for the perfume equivalent of warm, freshly washed sheets.
fresh & chic
RRP: £53 for 100ml | Notes: jasmine sambac, chestnut, pink berry and vanilla
Fresh, clean and seriously chic, Zadig & Voltaire This is Her is a true signature. Naomi says: "When this perfume first hits your skin, you get those subtle citrus hints before they then melt into something softer and altogether, milkier. Its woody base notes linger, with a sweet edge that is just so elegant. It's definitely what I would consider a skin scent." It's also up there with the best long-lasting perfumes.
Who should buy it: those who want a soft, everyday scent that is distinctive but not easy to pin down.
Hints of coffee
RRP: £58 for 30ml | Notes: milk mousse accord, coffee, red apple, lavender and spearmint Essence, orange flower and sandalwood
One of the latest additions to the Maison Margiela lineup, Coffee Break is designed to capture the ambience of a cosy cafe, with hints of coffee, creamy milk mousse and warm lavender and sandalwood essence.
Who should wear it: those who love French coffee presses, foam milk hearts and crisp autumnal mornings...
Summer, bottled
RRP: £28 for 50ml | Notes: caramel, red apple, jasmine, vanilla, warm milk accord and sandalwood
If you're looking for a chic, summer scent you've found it in Perle de Coco. It's coconutty and floral, with sweet hints of caramel and vanilla. We found this perfume to be warm and chic and for just £28 is a must in your summertime collection.
Who should buy it: those who want to carry the feel of sunny days spent on the beach, all-day-everyday.
Mature & nutty
RRP: £191 for 100ml | Notes: almond milk, coconut and cashmeran
For a more mature option, this perfume is creamy but rich, with a minimalist blend of milky notes and warm cashmeran. "There's a nuttiness to it that lingers on the skin and while it's not as soft as other scents on this list, it's definitely distinctive. I'd recommend it for spring and summer," says Naomi.
Who should buy it: those who are looking for a sophisticated and mature scent that still fulfils that milky assignment.
Musky
RRP: £120 for 100ml | Notes: milk, musk, animated elemi and benzoin
This perfume is the perfect blend of calming and chic, its musky hints of benzoin create that skin-scent appeal whilst its creamy milk notes soften it, for a cosy and warming embrace.
Who should buy it: For those who steer clear of obvious, overpowering scents and instead, want something gentle and intimate.
Creamy floral
RRP: £80 for 50ml | Notes: Damask rose, lilac, orange blossom, almond milk accord, musk and cedarwood
For floral perfume lovers, this scent blends signature rose and orange blossom with nutty almond milk accord and warm woody hints. It's touted as being hypnotic and potent, ideal for those looking to make a statement.
Who should buy it: those who love their scent to be the centre of attention.
Soft & intimate
RRP: £180 for 50ml | Notes: milky accord, iris, rose, cashmeran, sandalwood, vanilla and musk
While this scent is definitely on the premium side, this perfume is truly rich. With milkey facets that blend with soft florals and woody notes of sandalwood. It's stylish and described as being both gentle and mesmerising.
Who should buy it: someone who loves woody, floral perfumes but wants something a tad milkier and intimate to add to your collection.
Powdery skin-scent
RRP: £62 for 50ml | Notes: pink pepper, iris and ambrox
Now, if you're still a little sceptical or perhaps already own a milky perfume, a skin scent like Glossier You is a great alternative to add to your collection. "Soft and cosy, while Glossier You doesn't actually contain lactonic notes, the creaminess from the ambrox gives it a sweet, milky aroma with a touch of powder that blends into each person's skin for a unique scent," says Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar.
Who should buy it: those who are looking for a signature that is both personal and universally pleasing.
What are milk perfumes?
- Standout perfume notes: milk accords, latte accords, marshmallow, condensed milk and ice cream
Now that we've perused the most popular creamy scents on the market, let's now address the elephant in the room - what are milk perfumes, exactly?
Vicken Arslanian, founder of Commodity (a modern perfumery renowned for their hero Milk scent): "More commonly referred to as 'lactonics,' milk perfumes have notes or accords that evoke a glass of fresh milk, milky beverages or creamy desserts. They fall under the gourmand category, which are fragrances with food-inspired notes."
As for what notes constitute a "milk" perfume: "A variety of notes can be used to create a milk-like aroma. To name a few: milk accords, latte accords, marshmallow, condensed milk and dessert notes like rice pudding, ice cream and more."
Certain musk, cashmeran and wood notes can also afford a perfume that signature, milky softness.
Why are milk perfumes popular?
"Milk-like scents are becoming more and more popular because they bring a sense of cosiness and comfort to a fragrance," explains Arslanian, adding, "They call forth a fond childhood memory of eating milk and cookies or indulging in a favourite dessert."
They're also the perfect choice for those who steer clear of very heavy and powerful scents - like oud perfumes - or very feminine floral aromas. Milk perfumes are sweet but also often layered with woody and musky notes, to create a warm and subtle fragrance.
Are milk perfumes like skin-scents?
Yes and no, "Milky perfumes can be skin scents, but the two are not mutually inclusive," says Arslanian. You can find some creamy perfumes that are just that - and don't feature the tell-tale notes of a skin scent (like that of musk) though still offer a similar soft and comforting smell.
What seasons are milk perfumes best for?
"Milk perfumes can really be worn year-round," says Arslanian but, "traditionally, fragrance wearers gravitate toward lighter scents in the warmer seasons and heavier scents as the weather cools. Someone newer to fragrance may want to follow this trend to start and try a milky skin scent in the summer or a heavier version in the winter.
"For those familiar with fragrance and already know what they like, we encourage wearing a milky fragrance whenever you want. There are no rules."
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
King Charles expresses 'heartfelt thanks' in first public statement since cancer diagnosis
The King says 'such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement' in a new statement from Sandringham House
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
32 hidden talents you didn't know the royals had, from artistic prowess to high-octane hobbies
The Royal Family are much more than pomp and protocols, many are hiding some seriously impressive talents and skills...
By Jack Slater Published