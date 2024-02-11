Milk perfumes will be big for spring 2024 - here are our best picks for a fresh, cosy scent

From sweet hints of coconut to rich, velvety cream, these multi-faceted milk perfumes are truly food for the senses...

Though the list of best perfumes for women will always include the classic - from floral fragrances to vanilla blends - following the rise of skin scents, there's another genre of comforting but distinctive fragrances starting to garner attention. But rather than relying upon musky hints to give them that signature appeal, these perfumes draw on a different and potentially polarizing key note - milk.

Now, we know what you're thinking, we are, of course, not asking you to douse yourself in the semi-skinned milk you've got kicking about in the fridge. Nor do these scents draw any similarities to that sour smell that emanates from the carton after days of being open. Instead, these silky perfumes blend both rich and delicate lactonic accords to capture everything, from the sweetness of whipped cream to the delicate texture of cappuccino foam. So, if you're intrigued or already a fan of gourmand scents - here are nine milk-themed fragrances to add to your collection...

Vicken Arslanian Social Links Navigation Founder of Commodity Vicken Arslanian is the founder of Commodity, a modern perfumery that champions simplicity as the new luxury. The brand is renowned for its chic and contemporary fragrances (which are all available in three different intensities), particularly their very own "Milk" scent. So naturally, we've quizzed Arslanian on what defines a milk perfume and why they're so popular right now...

The 9 best milk perfumes to make your mouth water

Now, whether you're looking for a sweet, coconutty fragrance for summer or a comforting, everyday skin-like scent - that works for indoor and outdoor activities - these milk perfume picks are surprisingly versatile and smell good enough to eat (but please don't)...

What are milk perfumes?

Standout perfume notes: milk accords, latte accords, marshmallow, condensed milk and ice cream

Now that we've perused the most popular creamy scents on the market, let's now address the elephant in the room - what are milk perfumes, exactly?

Vicken Arslanian, founder of Commodity (a modern perfumery renowned for their hero Milk scent): "More commonly referred to as 'lactonics,' milk perfumes have notes or accords that evoke a glass of fresh milk, milky beverages or creamy desserts. They fall under the gourmand category, which are fragrances with food-inspired notes."

As for what notes constitute a "milk" perfume: "A variety of notes can be used to create a milk-like aroma. To name a few: milk accords, latte accords, marshmallow, condensed milk and dessert notes like rice pudding, ice cream and more."

Certain musk, cashmeran and wood notes can also afford a perfume that signature, milky softness.

Why are milk perfumes popular?

"Milk-like scents are becoming more and more popular because they bring a sense of cosiness and comfort to a fragrance," explains Arslanian, adding, "They call forth a fond childhood memory of eating milk and cookies or indulging in a favourite dessert."

They're also the perfect choice for those who steer clear of very heavy and powerful scents - like oud perfumes - or very feminine floral aromas. Milk perfumes are sweet but also often layered with woody and musky notes, to create a warm and subtle fragrance.

Are milk perfumes like skin-scents?

Yes and no, "Milky perfumes can be skin scents, but the two are not mutually inclusive," says Arslanian. You can find some creamy perfumes that are just that - and don't feature the tell-tale notes of a skin scent (like that of musk) though still offer a similar soft and comforting smell.

What seasons are milk perfumes best for?

"Milk perfumes can really be worn year-round," says Arslanian but, "traditionally, fragrance wearers gravitate toward lighter scents in the warmer seasons and heavier scents as the weather cools. Someone newer to fragrance may want to follow this trend to start and try a milky skin scent in the summer or a heavier version in the winter.

"For those familiar with fragrance and already know what they like, we encourage wearing a milky fragrance whenever you want. There are no rules."