Unsure about tea perfume? These green and aromatic scents will change your mind

Offering a refreshing departure from delicate florals and sweet gourmand scents, tea perfumes are the niche and oh-so-elevated fragrance genre we're loving for autumn and beyond...

While the list of best long-lasting perfumes will always feature the classic olfactory families - from floral to citrus - there are several other, more unconventional genres to explore, especially if you're on the hunt for a distinctive signature. After all, there's nothing worse than bumping into someone who's wearing your exact scent - even if it is one of the best perfumes for women. For those of you who favour green and earthy notes, we've discovered another branch of fragrance that might be more your cup of tea (pun most definitely intended).

Tea-centric perfumes are trending and for good reason, as they offer a versatile array of herbaceous and smokey aromas to explore. So we've rounded up fragrances from brands including Jo Malone and Le Labo that feature the likes of black tea and matcha in their midst or are inspired by the soothing beverage...

6 tea perfumes to spritz for a unique signature scent

Tea perfume offers an air of cosiness or freshness, depending on which tea note you gravitate towards - be it leafy green tea or herbaceous hints of bergamot (a key ingredient in Earl Grey tea) These are our six fragrance picks...

What do tea perfumes smell like?

Tea-themed scents can vary from green and herbaceous to smokey and musky, depending on which type of tea you opt for and the notes it's blended with. Black tea, for instance, offers sultry smokiness, whilst matcha-themed fragrances can be very earthy or creamy when blended with milk accords or vanilla notes.

All in all, teas are herbal so fragrances that boast hints of bergamot, peppermint and camomille can all fall into the category - but some perfumes will also feature a specifically blended tea accord, like Le Labo's The Matcha 26, for instance.