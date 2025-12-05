12 gifts for perfume lovers that aren't perfume, but belong in their possession all the same

From scented ornaments to candles from their favourite fragrance houses, there are plenty of gifts for perfume lovers to be found that aren't just perfume...

While we're sure few people would ever say no to a new bottle of their favourite long-lasting perfume, if your loved one already has quite an impressive collection or you actually have no idea what olfactory genre they wear, just that they do indeed love fragrance, there are still plenty of other options. Many of which sit in the same realm of gift, but aren't necessarily bottled or sprayable. A candle snuffer from Diptyque, for instance, would not doubt delight a fan of the best Diptyque perfumes, while a Creed Christmas tree ornament would be a knockout with an Aventus wearer.

Suddenly, the fragrance lovers among us don't seem half as hard to shop for, especially when we've also rounded up 12 aesthetic and thoughtful gifts to consider below, as perfume buffs ourselves.

12 chic and intentional gifts for perfumes lovers

When shopping for someone who loves smelling good, it can be easy to tackle gift-giving with a one-track mind. Of course, any of the best perfumes for women would make great presents, but if you're looking to surprise and delight, or want some supporting gifts to complement the luxe, powdery perfume you've already bought them, we've got you covered.

From scented candles to limited-edition sets, these are the treats fragrance lovers want, but might not think to buy themselves...

Diptyque 1. Diptyque Holiday Edition Set of 5 miniature candles View at Diptyque RRP: £85 As a lover of Diptyque (Orphéon is my signature scent), I would be delighted to open up this festive-wrapped candle set. Inside, you get five minis of the brand's best-sellers, including the Baies and 34 Bd Saint Germain candles, all housed in a lovely, illustrative festive gift box. So not only can your Diptyque-loving pal or family member cover themselves in the famous blends, but now their homes also. Creed 2. Creed Scented Ornaments (Set of 3) in Birmanie Oud View at Creed RRP: £195 If you're shopping for a Creed fan, this trio of scented ornaments is such a no-brainer. It's thoughtful, festively themed and will help your loved one to surround their tree (or home) in the luxe notes of woody Birmanie Oud. The ornaments themselves are gold and shaped in the signature logos and bottles of the brand, again making them a wonderful gift for those who already own a Creed fragrance or two. Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella 3. Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella Acqua della Regina Bath Gel View at Liberty RRP: £35 Have you ever seen a more beautiful bath product in your life? Not only does Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella offer an array of luxe and heritage perfumes, but an equally ornate collection of bath and body products. When it comes to scent, layering a parfum over similarly scented washes, body lotions and oils is a very popular trick for boosting longevity, and this bath gel allows for exactly that, whilst also adding a touch of beauty to their bathroom shelf. Chanel 4. Chanel N°5 The White Gold Body Oil View at Chanel RRP: £110 A perfumed body oil is such a great gift for a fragrance lover, especially if you're able to find one that is either scented with their signature or bears similar notes. As mentioned, you can use this sort of product to layer or just for a moment of luxe self-care. This limited edition oil from Chanel is inspired by the brand's iconic No.5 scent, with its hints of jasmine and rose, and features white-gold, pearly particulars. The oil smooths over your skin, delicately scenting it whilst also imparting a veil of shimmer. It's perfect for party season or an elevated evening out (applied wherever your skin is showing, like your decolletage or arms) and is something someone might not think to shop for themselves. Diptyque 5. Diptyque Candle Snuffer View at Diptyque RRP: £25 On a similar theme to the Diptyque candle set, this chic silver candle snuffer is such an elevated find, and will no doubt bring joy to someone who owns both the perfumes and candles. Personally, I've been eyeing this for ages, but am unlikely to ever buy it for myself because one could argue that I don't need it, thus making it a lovely present to give me (hint, hint to whomever I know reading this). It's also relatively inexpensive, so if a Diptyque scent or candle is a bit out of your gifting budget, this is a great alternative. It's also ideal if your loved one is into chic home decor, is a candle lover or perhaps has just moved house, and you're keen to get them both a Christmas and house-warming present in one. Laura Mercier 6. Laura Mercier Honey Bath in Ambre Vanille View at Look Fantastic RRP: £47 If you have a fragrance lover in your life, chances are they're also a fan of baths of the bubbly and scented description, making fancy bath and body products a real gifting homerun. This honey-like formula from Laura Mercier not only scores novelty points with its cute honey dipper, which you can hold under the taps to create foamy bubbles, but it also offers such a gorgeous vanilla-y scent to the water. I have this and can attest to how well the aroma fills the steamy air and clings to the skin, post-bath. It makes such a luxe addition to my bath routine, especially during these colder months when you just want to unwind in the heat and soothe your senses with equally warming and cosy notes. Debenhams 7. H&O Direct Height Adjustable Dimming Candle Warmer Lamp View at Debenhams RRP: £35 Like with bath and body products, if your friend or family member is a fragrance fan, it is very likely that they also love a scented candle. A lamp, like this one, allows them to enjoy the smell of them without actually burning them, which is ideal if they have quite premium taste in candles and want to savour them for as long as possible. Again, this is the sort of home accessory that someone might not think to buy for themselves, or perhaps not be able to justify, making it a great and very practical gift. Glossier 8. Glossier Fragrance Wardrobe View at SpaceNK RRP: £15 If you know a powdery perfume fan, or someone who wears Glossier You exclusively, this set allows them to sample the other three chic iterations of the popular blend (Doux, Fleur and Rêve) and build their collection of musky fragrance. It's also makes for a great stocking stuffer and can even be split up, so you can gift a mini Glossier perfume to multiple people (and maybe even keep one for yourself...). I also think this is a cute idea for a Secret Santa situation, where you might know they like perfume but aren't exactly sure of their taste, as this set features a range of musky, floral and gourmand notes. Byredo 9. Byredo Les Mains Rose Hand Wash and Lotion Gift Set View at Liberty RRP: £85 Byredo is a very popular and chic fragrance brand, so an aesthetic hand soap set from there is such a luxe gift to give. Like the Diptyque candle snuffer, this also doubles as a lovely housewarming present or a great buy for someone who takes great pride in their décor. Equally, lovers of the best rose perfumes will adore this set, especially as this hand wash and lotion duo is scented with the classic floral, as well as sophisticated notes of black raspberry, pink pepper, magnolia, rose petals, exotic patchouli and wild patchouli. Parfums de Marly 10. Parfums de Marly Delina Hair Mist View at Selfridges RRP: £70 A hair mist, like a scented body lotion, is such a great gifting option for fragrance lovers. There's a reason why most perfume brands offer their most popular blends in hair perfume, as their lovely for layering or as a more subtle option. They also tend to be cheaper than the toilette and parfum, making them more accessible gift-wise. This one from Parfums Di Marly imparts a gorgeous blend of bergamot, rhubarb, lychee, nutmeg, rose, peony, vanilla, musk, cashmeran and wood. Plus, it's also actually a favourite among celebs - in fact, this is Amal Clooney's fragrance go-to, which just adds to its appeal. Jo Malone London 11. Jo Malone London Lime Basil & Mandarin Body Crème View at Jo Malone RRP: from £28 for 50ml If you know someone who loves the best Jo Malone fragrances and, in particular, Lime Basil & Mandarin, the matching body crème is a lovely and thoughtful gift to give them. A scented lotion is also a great way to introduce them to a fragrance you love, or that they haven't tried from the brand, without having to splash out as much as you would on one of the colognes. Plus, the packaging makes it feel like a very chic gifting option - the box even features a bow. Rituals 12. Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Cherry Blossom & Rice Milk Car Air Freshener View at Look Fantastic RRP: £21.90 If you're looking for a niche but practical gift option, go for a car air freshener. Several brands like Diptyque and Jo Malone offer one, and like this Rituals number, they're all very aesthetic and beautifully scented. This particular set comes with a chic wooden holder, as well as two refills and features the brand's popular Sakura Cherry Blossom & Rice Milk fragrance, which will leave your loved one's car smelling gorgeous.