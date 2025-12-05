12 gifts for perfume lovers that aren't perfume, but belong in their possession all the same

As a fragrance fan myself, I'm not as tricky or pricey to buy for as you might think - in fact, I'd cherish every single one of these thoughtful, themed buys.

A collage of the gifts for fragrance lovers featured in this guide, including buys from Diptyque, Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella, Chanel, CREED and Byredo on a cream background with gold glitter
(Image credit: Diptyque/ Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella/ Chanel/ CREED and Byredo)
Naomi Jamieson's avatar
By
published
in Features

From scented ornaments to candles from their favourite fragrance houses, there are plenty of gifts for perfume lovers to be found that aren't just perfume...

While we're sure few people would ever say no to a new bottle of their favourite long-lasting perfume, if your loved one already has quite an impressive collection or you actually have no idea what olfactory genre they wear, just that they do indeed love fragrance, there are still plenty of other options. Many of which sit in the same realm of gift, but aren't necessarily bottled or sprayable. A candle snuffer from Diptyque, for instance, would not doubt delight a fan of the best Diptyque perfumes, while a Creed Christmas tree ornament would be a knockout with an Aventus wearer.

12 chic and intentional gifts for perfumes lovers

When shopping for someone who loves smelling good, it can be easy to tackle gift-giving with a one-track mind. Of course, any of the best perfumes for women would make great presents, but if you're looking to surprise and delight, or want some supporting gifts to complement the luxe, powdery perfume you've already bought them, we've got you covered.

From scented candles to limited-edition sets, these are the treats fragrance lovers want, but might not think to buy themselves...

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.