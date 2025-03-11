6 sweet and earthy matcha perfumes, whose nuanced blends will attract compliments
Green and uplifting, matcha is the fragrance note we'll be scenting ourselves with this spring...
For lovers of versatile and unusual scents, matcha perfumes are emerging into the mainstream - offering everything from sweet and serene signatures to crisp, earthy blends...
While the old faithfuls, like rose and citrus fragrances, will never be ousted from the ranks of best long-lasting perfumes, the 2025 perfume trends predict a rise in more nuanced and niche blends. Cherry perfumes - both smoky and sweet - are among them, as are delicate and intriguing matcha scents. The latter spans into several genres, from gourmand to refreshing, depending on what the green note is paired with, making it nuanced and likely to impress - no matter your preferences.
Tea perfumes have been growing in popularity for some time now, but this year, matcha specifically seems to be in high demand. So, to that end, we've rounded up six popular and lesser-known blends, all of which expertly showcase the complexity of the note.
6 matcha perfumes to invest in, for a unique signature
While you might not be one to follow the crowds where your scent is concerned, the rise in matcha fragrance is one trend you'll likely want to cotton on to. More so when you learn that established and luxury brands like Le Labo (touted for housing some of the best perfumes for women) and Armani all offer matcha or tea-centric aromas.
So, whether you're looking for an introduction or to build up your matcha collection, here are six fragrances for your consideration...
Fresh & creamy
RRP: from £170 for 50ml | Notes: matcha tea accord, fig, vetiver, cedarwood and bitter orange
Fresh and simultaneously creamy, Le Labo's THÉ MATCHA is described as a skin-scent by the brand, the sort that is subtle, intimate and comforting. Unlike some 'skin'-like fragrances we've seen, which tend to feature animalic musks, this blend is infused with earthy notes of matcha and vetiver, layered over creamy fig and cedarwood. Then there's also that bright, zingy hint of bitter orange. All working harmoniously to create a scent that is fresh, warm and sweet all at once.
Sweet & floral
RRP: from £74 for 50ml | Notes: pink pomelo, passion fruit, mandarin, apple blossom, heliotrope, tonka bean absolute, vanilla, sandalwood and matcha tea
This scent is a favourite of Digital Beauty Writer Sennen Prickett, who describes it as perfect for those who are new to the world of matcha perfumes. "This sweet floral fragrance boasts easy-to-like fruity top notes of apple blossom, passionfruit and pink pomelo. Additions of nutty tonka bean and vanilla add a gourmand creaminess to the mix that makes it versatile for day-to-night wear, while notes of sandalwood and matcha ground the scent with a rich and earthy base. Its truly unique blend has earned it a rightful spot in my arsenal of favourite fragrances."
Subtle spritz
RRP: £95 for 100ml | Notes: bergamot essence, mandarin, green tea accord, matcha accord, orange flower absolute, jasmine accord, white chocolate accord and cedar essence
This Maison Margiela Replica perfume is another soft and creamy take on matcha, with its delicate blend of bergamot, green tea and matcha accord, jasmine and white chocolate. It is fresh and green but also warm (thanks to those cedar and benzoin hints), making it a very versatile signature - and one that evokes feelings of comfort rather than just being a chic scent.
Inspired by matcha lattes
RRP: £24 for 30ml | Notes: green tea, freesia and amber.
Inspired by creamy matcha lattes, this scent blends earthy notes of green tea with clean and delicate florals, along with an ambery base. It's bright but earthy and will likely appeal to the fresh perfume lovers among us.
Sweet & unexpected
RRP: £215 for 100ml | Notes: bergamot, green clover, rose, matcha and jasmine, moss and musk
This scent resides in the 'chypre musk' family and offers a fresh opening - thanks to notes like bergamot and clover. These peel away to reveal a sweet, powderly blend of matcha, jasmine and musk. Many describe it as smelling like freshly baked cookies, with a sweet, biscuity vanilla feel. If you're unsure about buying a scent online (without having smelled it first), Penhaligon's send you a sample with your full-size purchase - so you can try it before opening it and thus, send it back if you don't like it.
Crisp & smoky
RRP: £125 for 50ml | Notes: black and green teas, lime, petitgrain, citrus and woods
If you're looking for something a tad crisper, Armani's Thé Yulong is the way to go. This fragrance is fresh and bright, thanks to its blend of green tea and lime, but there's also an intriguing and chic smokiness to it - by way of the black tea and woods. It is multi-faceted and ideal if you're a fan of musky, unisex signatures.
What does matcha smell like in perfume?
Woman&home's Ecommerce Editor and resident Master Perfumer, Laura Honey says that matcha is relatively new to the world of perfume especially compared to classic notes like rose and vanilla: "Until recently, I’d only ever smelt matcha fragrances from niche brands, but I’m really delighted to see more brands bringing this serene yet sophisticated note into popular perfumes.
"One of the reasons that I think it’s taken a while to get matcha into the mainstream perfume market is just how delicate and nuanced it is. Capturing the complexities of its earthy, bitter, green, and slightly sweet notes takes both a skilled and delicate hand and some strong supporting accords, otherwise, it’ll smell really synthetic."
Matcha, as mentioned, is a versatile and nuanced scent, thus its profile can differ depending on concentration and the other notes it is blended with. As for her recommendations, Honey says: "The best two examples I can think of are Maison Margiela’s Matcha Meditation, which is really soft and creamy. My other favourite is Kenzo Memori Collection’s Matcha, which is also powdery and a little milky. This is the route that lots of perfumers are taking with matcha perfumes: the green notes pair well with white florals and citrus notes. It’s stunning."
Honey explains that the next closest note to matcha is green tea, "My best example is Bvlgari’s classic Eau Parfumée au Thé Vert, which is a very crisp, clean, and fresh fragrance. If you were to put this up against matcha, you’d find the matcha is deeper and earthier in comparison to the fresh notes of green tea, but they’re very similar."
Are matcha perfumes long-lasting?
"The depth of matcha really works to your advantage when you’re thinking about longevity," says Honey. As mentioned, green tea is a close note to matcha but "those lighter, brighter notes of green tea don’t last very long on your skin, even if you have them in a concentrated essential oil or EDP (eau de parfum). Opting for matcha, especially if it's blended with cedarwood or sandalwood, will stay on your skin from morning until night." Le Labo's Thé Matcha is one such scent that sees matcha married with warm cedarwood.
"Woodsy notes will only enhance the earthy depth of matcha, so you’ll notice it lasting a lot longer on your skin," Honey adds.
