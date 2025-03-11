6 sweet and earthy matcha perfumes, whose nuanced blends will attract compliments

For lovers of versatile and unusual scents, matcha perfumes are emerging into the mainstream - offering everything from sweet and serene signatures to crisp, earthy blends...

While the old faithfuls, like rose and citrus fragrances, will never be ousted from the ranks of best long-lasting perfumes, the 2025 perfume trends predict a rise in more nuanced and niche blends. Cherry perfumes - both smoky and sweet - are among them, as are delicate and intriguing matcha scents. The latter spans into several genres, from gourmand to refreshing, depending on what the green note is paired with, making it nuanced and likely to impress - no matter your preferences.

Tea perfumes have been growing in popularity for some time now, but this year, matcha specifically seems to be in high demand. So, to that end, we've rounded up six popular and lesser-known blends, all of which expertly showcase the complexity of the note.

6 matcha perfumes to invest in, for a unique signature

While you might not be one to follow the crowds where your scent is concerned, the rise in matcha fragrance is one trend you'll likely want to cotton on to. More so when you learn that established and luxury brands like Le Labo (touted for housing some of the best perfumes for women) and Armani all offer matcha or tea-centric aromas.

So, whether you're looking for an introduction or to build up your matcha collection, here are six fragrances for your consideration...

What does matcha smell like in perfume?

Woman&home's Ecommerce Editor and resident Master Perfumer, Laura Honey says that matcha is relatively new to the world of perfume especially compared to classic notes like rose and vanilla: "Until recently, I’d only ever smelt matcha fragrances from niche brands, but I’m really delighted to see more brands bringing this serene yet sophisticated note into popular perfumes.

"One of the reasons that I think it’s taken a while to get matcha into the mainstream perfume market is just how delicate and nuanced it is. Capturing the complexities of its earthy, bitter, green, and slightly sweet notes takes both a skilled and delicate hand and some strong supporting accords, otherwise, it’ll smell really synthetic."

Matcha, as mentioned, is a versatile and nuanced scent, thus its profile can differ depending on concentration and the other notes it is blended with. As for her recommendations, Honey says: "The best two examples I can think of are Maison Margiela’s Matcha Meditation, which is really soft and creamy. My other favourite is Kenzo Memori Collection’s Matcha, which is also powdery and a little milky. This is the route that lots of perfumers are taking with matcha perfumes: the green notes pair well with white florals and citrus notes. It’s stunning."

Honey explains that the next closest note to matcha is green tea, "My best example is Bvlgari’s classic Eau Parfumée au Thé Vert, which is a very crisp, clean, and fresh fragrance. If you were to put this up against matcha, you’d find the matcha is deeper and earthier in comparison to the fresh notes of green tea, but they’re very similar."

Are matcha perfumes long-lasting?

"The depth of matcha really works to your advantage when you’re thinking about longevity," says Honey. As mentioned, green tea is a close note to matcha but "those lighter, brighter notes of green tea don’t last very long on your skin, even if you have them in a concentrated essential oil or EDP (eau de parfum). Opting for matcha, especially if it's blended with cedarwood or sandalwood, will stay on your skin from morning until night." Le Labo's Thé Matcha is one such scent that sees matcha married with warm cedarwood.

"Woodsy notes will only enhance the earthy depth of matcha, so you’ll notice it lasting a lot longer on your skin," Honey adds.