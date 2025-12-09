For the chic character in your life, BDK Parfums is the exclusive French fragrance brand you need to gift this year

Looking for a new signature to enter 2026 with, or perhaps a very luxe gift to treat someone to this Christmas? BDK Parfums' scents are the ones to invest in, as each one carries a sense of modernity and Parisian chic that will delight anyone who has the pleasure of smelling them - but they're slightly more under-the-radar than some...

These more niche or underrated fragrances are ideal for those who prefer to steer clear of the popularised blends among the best long-lasting perfumes and instead, seek out more contemporary brands to shop from. BDK Parfums is definitely one such name that springs to mind, with its array of powdery florals and smoky, fruit-laced scents. This also makes them ideal as a gift for a fragrance lover, especially if you know they have quite premium tastes and gravitate towards French perfumes, above all others.

After all, BDK is definitely what one would class as premium, with their finely-crafted, textural and distinctive blends, which all seem to radiate a definite sense of cool. We should know, we've tried a whole bunch of them, and these six are our favourites - and double as very chic gifts,

The 6 chic BDK Parfums scents our team love and recommend for gifting

A creative studio born in Paris, BDK Parfums seeks to merge tradition with modernity and 'sensory storytelling.' Each scent was designed to make you feel and visualise textures and moments, with notes that evoke emotions, just as much as they do an air of sophistication. It's a Maison built on a passion for fragrance, which is evident in each and every one of these six blends - and we think they make sure an elevated gift, not to mention their very sleek and minimalistic bottles and labels.

BDK PARFUMS 1. BDK PARFUMS 312 Saint-Honoré Eau de Parfum View Harvey Nichols RRP: £190 for 100ml | Notes: Brazilian pink peppercorn extract, pink peppercorn leaf, French angelica root, orange blossom, tonka bean, iris, ambroxan, amber musks and Thai oud wood For a perfume that feels intimate and subtle, 312 Saint-Honoré is definitely a scent to consider. It's soft and lingers close to you, with powdery hints of iris blending with amber musks, wood and a delicate spicy touch of pink pepper. It actually reminds me a little bit of Diptyque's L'Eau Papier (one of the best Diptyque perfumes of all time), which can likely be attributed to its almost sheer notes of musk. It's elegant, not shouty and ideal if you're seeking a fragrance that feels versatile and easy to wear - no matter the occasion or season. Who should buy it: fans of soft, skin-like and powdery perfumes BDK PARFUMS 2. BDK PARFUMS Rouge Smoking Eau de Parfum Check Amazon RRP: £190 for 100ml | Notes: Italian bergamot, cherry accord, pink berries, black vanilla absolute, heliotrope, ambroxan, cashmeran, tonka bean, labdanum and white musk Sweet, candied cherry meets spice and smoke. If you've been loving the rise of niche fruity fragrance, like apricot, strawberry and cherry perfumes, this juicy number is definitely one to try. It's sweet but not overly sickly, with those warming notes of black vanilla, ambroxan and casherman adding a sensual softness and musky intensity to the blend. This richness combines so perfectly with that succulent cherry opening, creating a very distinctive, modern and chic signature. Who should buy it: those seeking a mature but contemporary fruity fragrance BDK PARFUMS 3. BDK PARFUMS Pas Ce Soir Eau de Parfum View at Liberty $250 at Bluemercury RRP: £190 for 100ml | Notes: Black pepper, ginger, mandarin, pear, Moroccan jasmine, quince chutney, orange blossom, cashmeran, Singaporean patchouli, amber wood Designed to smell reminiscent of Paris streets bathed in moonlight, this fragrance truly glows with elegance. It opens with a fresh burst of mandarin and juicy pear, before swiftly melting into chic notes of jasmine, patchouli and amber wood. I love how it somehow manages to smell very classically perfume-y - like something you'd expect from Chanel or Dior, let's say - but with this spicy, ginger and peppery twist that adds something new and unique. There's some distinctly cool about this perfume, though I find it hard to pin down exactly what, which I must say, makes me like it even more. Who should buy it: fans of floral fragrances, seeking a very chic Parisian take BDK PARFUMS 4. BDK PARFUMS Gris Charnel Eau de Parfum Check Amazon RRP: £190 for 100ml | Notes: Fig, black tea, cardamom essence, iris absolute, bourbon vetiver, Indian sandalwood and tonka bean absolute For those on the hunt for a luxe tea perfume, Gris Charnel definitely deserves a sniff. It's woody and smoky, with subtle hints of iris absolute, black tea, and fig mingling with a woody, tonka bean base. It's earthy and warm, but there's also a touch of musky softness that brings a skin-like quality as well as a spicy, moody edge. It's intimate and sophisticated, so much so that I think it would make a great evening scent. Who should buy it: fans of warm and woody perfumes, as well as more unisex blends BDK PARFUMS 5. BDK PARFUMS Bouquet De Hongrie Eau de Parfum Check Amazon RRP: £190 for 100ml | Notes: Pear, blackcurrant, strawberry, Turkish rose, Sambac jasmine, Lorenox, musk, cedar and amber If you love fruity-floral blends like Chanel's Chance Eau Tendre, this fragrance is definitely one for you. There's a dewiness to this scent that is just so beautiful, no doubt thanks to the trendy notes of pear, blackcurrant and strawberry. Meanwhile, Turkish rose and jasmine unfurl, adding a touch of luxury, before marrying with a musk and amber base. Like most of BDK's scents, there's no dating this perfume; it can be worn any time you want to feel like a chic. Who should buy it: fans of classic florals like jasmine and fruity blends BDK PARFUMS 6. BDK PARFUMS Rouge Smoking Extrait Check Amazon RRP: £250 for 100ml | Notes: Cherry, amber, almond, ambroxan, Indonesian patchouli essence, saffron and tonka bean accord Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor, Aleesha Badkar: "An iteration on their popular Rouge Smoking scent, this is everything that the original is and more. When I was introduced to BDK's Rouge Smoking Extrait, I knew I'd found a stylish, sultry and sophisticated scent for my evening rotation. The chic scent blends rich oud (a note I'm usually not an overwhelming fan of), with sweets, spices and citruses to create a cherry fragrance with a dark, smokey haze and an ambery base of ambroxan, benzoin, vanilla, rum and amber. Plus its extrait de parfum status - i.e. 30% concentration - makes it one the best long-lasting perfumes around too." Who should buy it: those who want a smokey scent with a sweet essence

How we tested the best BDK perfumes

Like with the best Penhaligon's perfumes and all of our fragrance guides for that matter, our team sniffed, spritzed and wore every one of the scents listed above, first-hand. We noted down our first impressions and then monitored how each of the blends developed on our skin and how well they lingered.

A few of the fragrances are also favourites of ours, which we've worn on and off for months, which is a further indication of their quality and longevity.

How to choose the right BDK perfume for you

Now this can be quite a subjective question, as it really depends on what type of fragrance you love and tend to wear. If you tend to gravitate towards fruity perfumes, look for notes like cherry, orange and blackcurrant. If powdery florals are more to your tastes, invest in a scent with iris, heliotrope and soft musks.

If you're gifting, you need to decide whether you want to share your perfume preferences with them, thus presenting them with a signature you love, or a genre of scent they love. If you know they wear musk perfumes, for instance, BDK's 312 Saint-Honoré is bound to strike a few of the right notes with them.