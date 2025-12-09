Jump to category:
Back To Top

For the chic character in your life, BDK Parfums is the exclusive French fragrance brand you need to gift this year

From juicy cherry blends to dewy florals, BDK is the Parisian fragrance brand you need to get acquainted with...

A collage of four BDK Parfums, including product shots of the Gris Charnel, Rouge Smoking, Pas Ce Soir and Bouquet de Hongrie scents, on a cream template with cherry, fig and vanilla stock images to illustrate some of the notes within the perfumes.
(Image credit: BDK PARFUMS)
Jump to category:
Naomi Jamieson's avatar
By
published
in Features

Looking for a new signature to enter 2026 with, or perhaps a very luxe gift to treat someone to this Christmas? BDK Parfums' scents are the ones to invest in, as each one carries a sense of modernity and Parisian chic that will delight anyone who has the pleasure of smelling them - but they're slightly more under-the-radar than some...

These more niche or underrated fragrances are ideal for those who prefer to steer clear of the popularised blends among the best long-lasting perfumes and instead, seek out more contemporary brands to shop from. BDK Parfums is definitely one such name that springs to mind, with its array of powdery florals and smoky, fruit-laced scents. This also makes them ideal as a gift for a fragrance lover, especially if you know they have quite premium tastes and gravitate towards French perfumes, above all others.

The 6 chic BDK Parfums scents our team love and recommend for gifting

A creative studio born in Paris, BDK Parfums seeks to merge tradition with modernity and 'sensory storytelling.' Each scent was designed to make you feel and visualise textures and moments, with notes that evoke emotions, just as much as they do an air of sophistication. It's a Maison built on a passion for fragrance, which is evident in each and every one of these six blends - and we think they make sure an elevated gift, not to mention their very sleek and minimalistic bottles and labels.

How we tested the best BDK perfumes

A discovery set of five popular BDK Parfums, including Rouge Smoking and Gris Charnel pictured alongside their box and on a blue and white blanket background

(Image credit: Future/ Naomi Jamieson)

Like with the best Penhaligon's perfumes and all of our fragrance guides for that matter, our team sniffed, spritzed and wore every one of the scents listed above, first-hand. We noted down our first impressions and then monitored how each of the blends developed on our skin and how well they lingered.

A few of the fragrances are also favourites of ours, which we've worn on and off for months, which is a further indication of their quality and longevity.

How to choose the right BDK perfume for you

Now this can be quite a subjective question, as it really depends on what type of fragrance you love and tend to wear. If you tend to gravitate towards fruity perfumes, look for notes like cherry, orange and blackcurrant. If powdery florals are more to your tastes, invest in a scent with iris, heliotrope and soft musks.

If you're gifting, you need to decide whether you want to share your perfume preferences with them, thus presenting them with a signature you love, or a genre of scent they love. If you know they wear musk perfumes, for instance, BDK's 312 Saint-Honoré is bound to strike a few of the right notes with them.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top