9 deliciously sweet patisserie perfumes that radiate warmth and comfort

Combining edible notes like vanilla and caramel, these scents mirror delicate pastries and the warm, sweetened air that floats from your favourite bakery...

A collage of &#039;patisserie&#039; inspired perfumes from The 7 Virtues, Maison Margiela, Commodity, ALEXANDRE-J, on a cream template with stock images of madeleines and cream
(Image credit: The 7 Virtues/ Maison Margiela/ Commodity/ ALEXANDRE-J)
Capturing the familiar vanilla softness of buttercream and the delicate, buttery warmth of freshly-baked croissants, these patisserie perfumes are so elegant and moreish - ideal for autum/winter wear but equally, anytime you need a dose of sweetness.

While very much a timeless olfactory genre, with well-loved blends claiming spots among the best long-lasting perfumes, gourmands are having a real moment this year. So far, we've seen everything from creamy coffee perfumes to rich almond and pistachio scents top the 2025 perfume trends, proving just how versatile and nuanced these sorts of sweet and edible fragrances can be. You can find very sultry, heady options that are perfect for evenings out, or more delicate perfumes that smell like pastries. The latter of which coaxes us in time and time again, much like the warm, alluring waft of a bakery or artisan cafe.

9 patisserie perfumes to douse you in delectable sweetness this season

While gourmands can sometimes get a bad rap for being overpowering or headache-inducing, there are many sweet fragrances out there that are anything but. In fact, we can think of nine that are both incredibly chic and varied, offering notes of peach and cherry, as well as the more classic sweet aromas of vanilla, caramel and tonka bean.

These nine blends span both well-known and more niche brands, but boast edible notes that will transport you to your favourite Parisian patisserie, or leave you smelling like your go-to cafe order.

What makes a 'patisserie' perfume?

Essentially, any fragrance that smells reminiscent of pastries to you. This could be anything from a cherry perfume with hints of vanilla, let's say, that smells like a freshly-baked cherry tart, or an almond-centric blend that mirrors marzipan treats or the soft, nutty scent of almond-covered croissants.

It's up to your interpretation, but there are, of course, more photo-realistic scents out there, which have been inspired by or specifically formulated to smell like a dessert or bakery buy. Maison Margiela's Afternoon Delight, for instance, was inspired by 'warm vanilla madeleines' and, much like the brand's iconic By The Fireside fragrance, which tops our list of best fireside perfumes, captures exactly that within its notes.

On the left is a close-up of Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson&#039;s hand holding Maison Margiela&#039;s Afternoon Delight perfume in front of a green background, followed by a collection of the Patisserie perfumes also featured in this roundup, (from Commodity, Glossier, Parfums de Marly and Maison Margiela) seen spread across a white and blue blanket. Then finally, on the right, is another picture of Naomi&#039;s hand, seen holding The 7 Virtues Buttercream Haze perfume.

(Image credit: Future/Naomi Jamieson | Products: Maison Margiela, Commodity, Glossier, Parfums De Marly and The 7 Virtues)

What notes should you look for?

If you're wanting to buy a perfume online or just want to know what notes tend to give an edible quality, we've rounded up a list to keep in mind - most of which feature in the scents above:

  • Vanilla
  • Tonka bean
  • Caramel
  • Almond
  • Milk/lactonic notes
  • Honey
  • Coffee
  • Cherry
  • Prailine
  • Chocolate
