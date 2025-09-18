These 6 fireside perfumes smell like being curled up by a glowing vintage hearth

Smoky, spicy and irresistibly warm, these fiery fragrances will set your senses and soul aglow...

A collage of fireside perfumes, including product shots of Le Labo&#039;s Patchouli 24, Serge Lutens Écrin de Fumée, Maison Margiela&#039;s Replica By The Fireplace and Santa Maria Novella&#039;s Incenso perfumes/ all featured on a cream background with images of cinnamon sticks, chestnuts and wood, to demonstrate their woody/fireside notes
(Image credit: Le Labo/Serge Lutens/Maison Margiela and Santa Maria Novella)
'Tis the season when all things cosy become our top priority, and where there's a roaring fire and fluffy knit jumper, there should also be a rich and woody scent to match. These fireplace perfumes, for instance, envelop you in warming notes, whilst also delivering an air of sophistication and moody mystery.

While there are merits to having one, or a collection of timeless and signature long-lasting perfumes, the seasons offer the perfect opportunity to expand your scent horizons and wear blends that mirror the feel and themes of the months, in real-time. Autumn/winter, especially, is when you might want to swap your favourite floral fragrances in favour of a woody number that reminds you of chilly walks, or a skin-like musk perfume, that feels close and comforting - like a woolly blanket. All are very stylish and popular picks, though we must confess that another genre has begun to call to us like a moth to a very literal flame...

Think of the smell that emanates from a crackling log fire, or that smoky tinge it gives to your clothes and hair. These six 'fireplace'-like blends capture just that, with notes that unfurl around you in the chicest and deliciously cosy way.

6 fireside perfumes to set your senses and soul aglow this season

From rich spicy perfumes to photo-realistic fire scents, like Maison Margiela's aptly-named By The Fireplace fragrance, these six blends will make you feel like you're hunkered down in a cosy nook somewhere, bathed in orange candlelight...

What makes a 'fireside' perfume

A collection of &#039;fireside&#039; perfumes featured in this guide, including Le Labo&#039;s Patchouli 24, Santa Maria Novella&#039;s Incenso and Maison Margiela&#039;s By The Fireplace perfumes/ pictured on a pink bedding background

(Image credit: Future/Naomi Jamieson)

The common theme among most of the above fragrances is the presence of wood notes, such as sandalwood and cedar. Being that wood is burned in a fireplace, it's these notes, in particular, that deliver the familiar, campfire-esque quality to a scent.

That said, notes of tobacco and spices can also afford a smoky aroma that many of us might also attribute to a cosy log burner. When these ingredients are then mingled with sweet hints of vanilla, salty musks, and earthy vetiver, for instance, they become all the more cosy and nostalgic.

What are fireside-y notes to look for

As for what notes to scout out when selecting a new autumn fragrance, these are some of the key, fireplace-evoking aromas we'd look out for (all of which can be found in the six perfumes above).

  • Sandalwood
  • Cedarwood
  • Incense
  • Patchouli
  • Cardamon
  • Cinnamon
  • Chestnut oil
  • Tobacco
  • Amber
  • Musk
  • Cashmeran
  • Vanilla
  • boozy notes like rum, cognac, or whiskey
