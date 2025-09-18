These 6 fireside perfumes smell like being curled up by a glowing vintage hearth

'Tis the season when all things cosy become our top priority, and where there's a roaring fire and fluffy knit jumper, there should also be a rich and woody scent to match. These fireplace perfumes, for instance, envelop you in warming notes, whilst also delivering an air of sophistication and moody mystery.

While there are merits to having one, or a collection of timeless and signature long-lasting perfumes, the seasons offer the perfect opportunity to expand your scent horizons and wear blends that mirror the feel and themes of the months, in real-time. Autumn/winter, especially, is when you might want to swap your favourite floral fragrances in favour of a woody number that reminds you of chilly walks, or a skin-like musk perfume, that feels close and comforting - like a woolly blanket. All are very stylish and popular picks, though we must confess that another genre has begun to call to us like a moth to a very literal flame...

Think of the smell that emanates from a crackling log fire, or that smoky tinge it gives to your clothes and hair. These six 'fireplace'-like blends capture just that, with notes that unfurl around you in the chicest and deliciously cosy way.

6 fireside perfumes to set your senses and soul aglow this season

From rich spicy perfumes to photo-realistic fire scents, like Maison Margiela's aptly-named By The Fireplace fragrance, these six blends will make you feel like you're hunkered down in a cosy nook somewhere, bathed in orange candlelight...

Maison Margiela 1. By The Fireplace Eau de Toilette $55.76 at Target $89 at Nordstrom $95.77 at Walmart RRP: from £62 for 30ml | Notes: pink pepper essence, orange flower absolute, clove oil, chestnut accord, gaïac wood oil, cade oil, vanilla accord, Peru Balsam and cashmeran Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, says that this is by far the most fireside-y perfume she's ever encountered: "True to its name, this fragrance really does smell exactly like an open log fire, and the smoky, spicy quality that lingers on your clothes. Like with all of Maison Margiela's Replica perfumes, it was designed to spark memories and nostalgia, and to me, it really does capture the essence of an autumn and winter evening spent at home. It opens with trails of smoky and pink pepper, but these notes simmer down into a rich and cosy blend of wood and velvety vanilla and cashmeran. Despite its fiery appeal, it remains soft and unintrusive. It clings close to your skin and hair, offering intimacy and comfort, much like its namesake." Who should buy it: those who love reading in window seats and cosy nights in. And of course, anyone seeking a very literal interpretation of a fireplace perfume. Tom Ford 2. Private Blend Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum $300 at Nordstrom $300 at Saks Fifth Avenue $300 at Bergdorf Goodman RRP: £145 for 30ml | Notes: tonka bean, vanilla, tobacco flower, wood sap, cocoa, and dry fruit accords Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim, nominated this smoky number from Tom Ford as her fireplace perfume pick and for good reason. It blends soft hints of tonka bean and sweet vanilla with rich cocoa, spices, and a base of wood notes and tobacco, for a blend that is sultry and intoxicatingly warm. The brand describes the scent as being 'reminiscent of the very finest of private clubs,' which gives a good clue into the heady, fiery quality of this fragrance. Picture an ambiently-lit, plushly furnished bar, with the scent of fire smoke and whiskey in the air. Who should buy it: those who are seeking a strong and confident smoky scent to wear in the evenings and throughout the autumn/winter season. Le Labo 3. Patchouli 24 Eau de Parfum View at Le Labo RRP: £172 for 50ml | Notes: patchouli, birch, styrax, and vanilla "Sensual and smoky, Le Labo's Patchouli 24 perfectly blends warming wood notes with leathery musks and a hint of soft vanilla to create a fragrance that is fiery and silky-smooth all at once," says Naomi. "It's rich and strong, but not overpoweringly so. Instead, its spicy essence smoulders on your skin and lingers around your person, like a trail of incense smoke. It's a very chic unisex perfume that perfectly matches the autumn/winter seasons, though you can also wear it year-round, if you tend to gravitate towards musk and wood perfumes." Who should buy it: those who enjoy low-lit wine bars, chunky knit jumpers, and smelling effortlessly expensive at all times. Serge Lutens 4. Écrin de Fumée Eau de Parfum View at Look Fantastic RRP: £135 for 50ml | Notes: tobacco, rum and cocoa For Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, this Serge Luten blend gets her vote when it comes to selecting a fireside-like signature. "With its name quite literally meaning ‘smokescreen’, it’s only natural that this perfume boasts a sophisticated blend of notes, including smoky tobacco, boozy rum, and decadent cocoa. This unique, moody fragrance is perfect for the upcoming autumnal months - think bonfire night or being sat by a roaring fire in a cosy countryside pub. Despite its initial hit of woodiness and smokiness, it dries down to an opulent warming, softly spiced and sweet scent that’s perfectly suited for the evening." Who should buy it: fans of boozy perfumes and those seeking a sultry, smoky fragrance to wear throughout the autumn months. PHLUR 5. Somebody Wood Eau De Parfum $32 at Nordstrom $99 at Nordstrom RRP: £99 for 50ml | Notes: bergamot, lemon, jasmine, cyclamen, saffron, sandalwood, vanilla, musk, amber and cedarwood For a more subtle option, this PHLUR perfume is a lovely choice. It's soft, thanks to its blend of vanilla and musk, while its woody base creates that coveted warmth and 'fireside'-y quality that we're looking for here. That said, Naomi notes that its opening notes of citrus and jasmine offer an airy freshness that many of these other rich fragrances lack. "It's less heavy than the others on this list, making it a great, easy-going option for everyday wear, but still, it lends an intimate, cosy warmth that many of us crave during the chillier months." Who should buy it: those seeking a soft and musky wood scent to wear every day or something to layer with other blends. SANTA MARIA NOVELLA 6. Incenso Eau de Parfum View at Harrods RRP: £160 for 50ml | Notes: cardamom, pink pepper, incense, cypriol, vetiver "Like a waft of furling incense smoke, this luxury scent from Santa Maria Novella is intoxicatingly rich and warm," notes Naomi. "It is deeply spicy with hints of cardamom and pink pepper, but it's the overall maturity and vintage feel to this scent that always brings me back for more. It boasts luxury, from the box it arrives in, to the finely crafted notes within, which personally, I think make it well worth its premium price point - plus, a little spritz goes a long way. To me, it smells like a step back in time; there's this deep, earthy quality to it that reminds me of historical estates, where the musky scent of vintage furniture, ashy stone fireplaces, and original wood floors and ceiling beams tint the air." Who should buy it: those who are seeking a very timeless, chic, and mature scent to wear this autumn/winter, as well as those who love Penhaligon's perfumes and other established brands, beloved for their opulent bottles and storied fragrances.

What makes a 'fireside' perfume

(Image credit: Future/Naomi Jamieson)

The common theme among most of the above fragrances is the presence of wood notes, such as sandalwood and cedar. Being that wood is burned in a fireplace, it's these notes, in particular, that deliver the familiar, campfire-esque quality to a scent.

That said, notes of tobacco and spices can also afford a smoky aroma that many of us might also attribute to a cosy log burner. When these ingredients are then mingled with sweet hints of vanilla, salty musks, and earthy vetiver, for instance, they become all the more cosy and nostalgic.

What are fireside-y notes to look for

As for what notes to scout out when selecting a new autumn fragrance, these are some of the key, fireplace-evoking aromas we'd look out for (all of which can be found in the six perfumes above).

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors