These 6 boozy perfumes ooze luxury and will help you sparkle this party season

From smoky rum to zingy orange bitters, these boozy perfumes offer warmth and elegance with every spritz - while evoking a sense of nostalgia for your signature tipple...

While the classic olfactory families will always claim spots among the best long-lasting perfumes, we're seeing a rise in demand for unusual scents that boast a cocktail of niche notes, like fig or strawberry. Speaking of cocktails, one genre of fragrance we're seeing grow - both demand and availability - are scents of the boozy persuasion, with blends centring around ingredients from your favourite drinks. Be it an espresso martini or a glass of champagne, there's a plethora of alcohol-scented perfume, all of which offer familiarity, warmth and sophistication to their wearer.

So, if you want to smell as if you're sitting in a jazz club, dressed to the nines and sipping an old-fashioned, or perhaps like you're curled up by the fire, a glass of red in hand, these are the boozy and cocktail-inspired perfumes to invest in...

6 sophisticated boozy perfumes to try

While musky perfumes and wood blends are often the go-to for autumn/winter spritzing, this boozy genre of scents offers just as much warmth and character - but with a slightly more vintage and matured feel...(see what we did there?)

What are boozy perfume notes?

A 'boozy' perfume by its very definition is a scent that smells slightly alcoholic, either because it features notes like champagne, cognac or whiskey accord, or boasts a blend of citrusy, spicy and smokey aromas that, when combined, smell reminiscent of, say, an old-fashioned cocktail.

When looking at a fragrance's olfactory notes, if you see rum or gin featured amongst its heart and base, it's safe to assume that it has a boozy quality to it. Intentionally so, as opposed to that overly alcohol-y smell some fragrances can have, either because of the low quality of their ingredients or having not yet been given time to settle into the skin.