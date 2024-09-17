6 warm and cosy perfumes we'll be wearing with our knitted sweaters this season

While fresh and uplifting scents will always have their place, some days call for being enveloped in comfort - especially when said days are getting ever-chillier. These cosy perfumes promise just that, with crackling smokey woods, spices and warm and velvety hints of amber...

The lists of best long-lasting perfumes and best perfumes for women boast a plethora of luxe and vibrant blends, from crisp and juicy fruit perfumes to delicate floral fragrances. However, sometimes the thing we crave most from our signature is comfort. A scent that bottles up the feeling of being bundled up in a knitted jumper, for instance, or perhaps the rich smokiness that emanates from a glowing log fire. This is especially true when the weather turns cold, though we're also advocates of dousing oneself in cosy aromas year-round.

So, if you're in the market for an atmospheric fragrance that warms the senses with every spritz and makes you want to curl up with a good book (and a glass of wine), our beauty team has shared their go-to cosy picks - spanning niche musky blends to popular autumn perfumes...

6 of the cosiest perfumes to spritz this season, by our beauty team

We tend to gravitate towards cosy aromas when the autumn and winter seasons roll around, but if you're a lover of woody and unisex blends at any time, these six fragrances are as comforting as they are timeless...

1. Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace EDT View at Sephora RRP: from £60 for 30ml | Notes: Clove Oil, pink pepper, orange flower petals, chestnut, gaiic wood oil, vanilla accord and cashmeran.



Ranked among the best REPLICA perfumes, Maison Margiela's By The Fireplace is one of Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson's all-time favourites. "This scent truly lives up to the name. It somehow manages to capture the warmth and smokiness of a crackling hearth without being too heady or overpowering. Plus, it imparts this beautiful muskiness to the skin that lingers and makes me feel so calm every time I catch a hint of it throughout the day." Who should buy it: Anyone who loves the smell of a bonfire and favours autumn over summer. 2. Byredo Mumbai Noise EDP View at SpaceNK RRP: from £150 for 50ml | Notes: davana, tonka bean, coffee, labdanum, agarwood and sandalwood. Byredo's Mumbai Noise is Beauty Editor, Stephanie Maylor's go-to for a cosy moment. "It’s rich, warm and ambery with a hint of smoky incense," she notes, adding that: "It makes me think of hunkering down with a glass of wine in a cute little pub on a Sunday afternoon." Who should buy it: Amber perfume lovers who are seeking something with a smoky edge. 3. Jo Loves Black Cashmeran and Tonka EDP View at Cult Beauty RRP: from £105 for 50ml | Notes: orange, ginger, cardamom, rum, tonka bean, cedarwood and cashmeran. Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett recommends this spicy number from Jo Loves to anyone seeking a wintery signature: "With warm and spicy notes that ooze an element of old money, plus an ever so slightly masculine edge, this fragrance boasts a scent that’s reminiscent of cosying up by a toasty fireplace in autumn - perfect for the colder months ahead." Who should buy it: Those who favour more gender-neutral perfumes and are seeking something fiery for the winter months. 4. Yves Saint Laurent Libre EDP View at Look Fantastic RRP: from £97 for 50 ml | Notes: tangerine, neroli, lavender, jasmine sambac, orange blossom, white musks and vanilla extract. YSL Libre is another scent that Naomi recommends for cravers of cosiness: "Blending sparkling notes of tangerine and lavender with a velvety base of white musks and vanilla, this perfume is the definition of a date-night scent. It's sexy and smooth, and boasts this irresistible warmth that really envelops you." Who should buy it: Those seeking a warm and sultry evening scent 5. Maison Margiela Whispers In The Library EDT View at The Fragrance Shop RRP: from £60 for 30ml | Notes: Pink pepper essence, orange flower petals, patchouli, benzoin, tonka bean absolute, cedarwood, vanilla absolute and vetiver. Group Beauty Director, Sarah Cooper-White says Whispers In The Library is one of her all-time favourite perfumes but she reserves it for the wintertime as it's 'so cosy.' It offers the perfect blend of spicy and woodiness, with creamy hints of tonka bean and vanilla: "It's amazing! I always feel warm and fuzzy when I wear it!". Who should buy it: Those who love being tucked under a woollen blanket and favour woody perfumes with a sweet edge. 6. JO LOVES Amber Lime & Bergamot EDP View at Cult Beauty RRP: from £82 for 50ml | Notes: Bergamot, mandarin, pink pepper, blackcurrant, white amber, cedarwood, lime, suede, patchouli and vetiver. Another Jo Loves scent that is on our radar for cosiness is Amber Lime & Basil, in fact, Senior Beauty Editor, Rhiannon Derbyshire loves to bring this scent out when the winter rolls around. This is thanks to its sparkling opening of bergamot and mandarin, which are then warmed by spicy pink pepper, amber, cedarwood and suede. Who should buy it: Those who favour woody and citrus blends.

What makes a cosy perfume?

This is a very subjective question as scents, in general, are very personal. One fragrance may evoke emotions and memories in one wearer, that another may not experience - especially if your overall tastes in aromas differ. Thus, your cosy favourite may not have the same warming and comforting effects on someone else, as it does on you.

That said, so-called 'cosy' and warm perfumes do often share a few key notes in common. Woody perfumes, for example, are often attributed with cosiness, as they offer a rich and earthy impression. Smokey blends are also often chalked up as being warm and comforting, as smoke goes hand in hand with fire - and what do we all love to curl up in front of when it's cold out? A crackling fireplace, of course. Spicy notes too, like cardamon and pink pepper, offer a depth and heat that can create an aura of warmth around you.

Some florals can also be deemed comforting, especially ones that boast a powderiness or muskiness to them, like that of iris perfumes and perfumes with jasmine. Many of our beauty team's picks feature woody notes and spice, as well as hints of vanilla and amber, so if you're ever in doubt, we recommend opting for a blend that features a similar lineup - if your goal is a comforting and cosy signature.