Ruth Langsford 'loves' these hydrating under eye gel patches to help reduce puffiness and dark circles

Ruth Langsford has found a luxurious and effective way to treat fragile under eye skin - and you can get it on the high street.

While getting ready, Ruth revealed on her Instagram story she "loves" Nip+Fab's Hyaluronic Fix Extreme4 Jelly Eye Patches, which she uses to treat puffiness, fine lines, and dark circles around the delicate eye area.

"I was introduced to this brand by my makeup artist with this lovely, hydrating eye patches," she said, while letting the cooling jelly textured patches sit on her under eyes.

Very much part of her daily beauty routine, Ruth revealed she sits with the hydrating patches on for 30 minutes at the start of the day. We've tried and tested the best eye creams to help with all kinds of skin concerns, but we're inspired by how Ruth has made these part of her daily self-care ritual.

Ruth's hydrating eye gels

Nip+Fab recommend letting the patches sit for 20-30 minutes while the hyaluronic acid serum absorbs into your skin. Speaking of the hero ingredient, woman&home digital beauty writer Sennen Prickett said: "Hyaluronic acid is the powerhouse skincare ingredient when it comes to hydration - just take one of the best hyaluronic acid serums, for example. It can help combat dryness and dullness, reviving a lack of moisture for a fresh complexion.

"It also boasts plumping properties, which is great for those who are wanting to minimise the appearance of any fine lines. The results will leave your skin looking hydrated, plumper, smoother and radiant," Sennen adds.

In reviews online, shoppers rave about how easy the gels are to use while also commenting on their 'cooling effect' and the way they leave skin looking 'plumper' and feeling smooth.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One reviewer said: "After just two weeks of using them, I noticed a remarkable difference. My under-eye area looks plumper, more hydrated, and the signs of tiredness have diminished significantly. They instantly reduce the appearance of wrinkles, making my eyes look refreshed and youthful."

Another gave a great tip for adding the gels into your morning routine, saying they keep theirs 'in the fridge' and pop them on under their eyes 'while having coffee in the morning' to give the formula time to work its magic.