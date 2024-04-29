The versatile and lingering note that's in all of my favourite perfumes
I rotate two scents religiously and, though they offer very different impressions, they both share this elegant note...
Discovering a scent profile that you love is like knowing your bra size or phone number off by heart - it makes the selection process so much easier because you know what notes to look for. And for me, iris perfumes have my heart (and senses), exclusively...
When it comes to the best long-lasting perfumes, we all have our preferences, but while some declare floral fragrances their go-to or gravitate towards woody blends, my scent type seems to hinge on one perfume note in particular: iris. The often overlooked and subtle floral stars in my two signatures, which despite this commonality, smell completely different and yet, they're always the ones I return to - no matter my mood, the season or the occasion.
So, if you're a fellow iris fan looking for fragrance recommendations or are keen to discover a new - and evidently, versatile - note, allow me to sing the praises of this underrated flower...
Why iris is the perfume note I look for with every new perfume purchase
Before 2023, I considered myself a firm woody fragrance lover but after discovering these two scents - which are counted amongst the best perfumes for women - I've come to the realisation that, where iris is involved, my debit card soon follows.
Similar to how perfumes with jasmine all boast a certain sensual richness, iris offers a soft, powdery quality to scents that I find so chic. And while it is technically a floral, it doesn't always offer an overtly flowery finish, instead, it lends itself more to a skin-like scent and compliments woody notes perfectly. Case in point, my two favourites; Diptyque's Fleau de Peau and Le Labo's Santal 33. See, I told you iris was versatile...
Musky & powdery
RRP: £153 for 75ml | Notes: musk, iris, ambrette and pink peppercorn
Touted as one of the best Diptyque perfumes, Fleur de Peau is a favourite of our beauty team for its soft and spring-like aroma, grounded by chic musks and spicy pink peppercorns.
Woody & warm
RRP: £168 for 50ml | Notes: cardamom, iris, violet, ambrox, Australian sandalwood, papyrus, cedarwood and leather
Warm and smokey, this unisex scent is so chic and lingers on the skin all day long.
Now, if you're familiar with these two perfumes, you'll know that they offer quite different aromas. Fleur de Peau is fresh and powdery, offering a scent that is reminiscent of spring sun warming your skin. It features a blend of musk, iris, ambrette and pink peppercorn, which create a soft, slightly floral but predominately skin-like scent.
Santal 33 on the other hand, is more aromatic, offering a leathery and woody signature with just a touch of that powdery floral. It's distinctive, rich and yet, I can never resist it.
If you're someone who flits between woods and florals or considers their scent collection quite nuanced, I'd recommend an iris-centric number. Especially so, if you're on the hunt for a transitional fragrance because, to me, both Santal 33 and Fleur de Peau are timeless, suiting all occasions and seasons. I've been known to where the former in both winter and summer, while Fleur is my go-to for both an elevated day scent and a chic nighttime signature.
Our other iris perfume picks
And in case you want more iris recommendations, we've rounded up three other stylish aromas...
Skin-scent
RRP: £62 for 50 ml | Notes: iris, ambrox and pink peppercorn
Featuring a similar blend to Fleur de Peau, Glossier You is a cult-favourite skin scent that is said to smell slightly different on everyone, offering a unique and flattering signature.
Just £10
RRP: £10 for 100ml | Notes: iris, jasmine, bergamot, orange blossom, vetiver, amber and patchouli
This affordable scent offers the perfect daytime signature, marrying fresh florals with warm and earthy hints.
All Iris
RRP: £125 for 50ml | Notes: iris
For a solely floral impression, this scent stars iris and is perfect for spring and summer wear.
