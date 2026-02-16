Jump to category:
9 Alpine perfumes that radiate après chic and capture frozen mountain ranges in their notes

Boasting icy notes of pine and rich woods, these scents capture the breathtaking and untameable nature of the snowcapped peaks.

Naomi Jamieson's avatar
By
published
in Features
A collage of &#039;Alpine&#039; perfumes including in this roundup, including Commodity&#039;s Ice(d), Maison Margiela&#039;s By The Fireplace, Creed&#039;s Silver Mountain Water and Glossier&#039;s Sandstone body mist, all arranged in a line over a grey and white template with snow and pine needle stock images.
(Image credit: Commodity/ Maison Margiela/ Creed and Glossier)
Evoking thoughts of crunching footsteps over a fresh dusting of snow, the smell of pine and the cold sting of icy air on your cheeks, these alpine-like perfumes seek to capture breathtaking mountain ranges in their notes.

When it comes to selecting a new scent from the list of best long-lasting perfumes, the classic olfactory genres, like florals and gourmands, still stand up and can always be relied upon for a chic signature. But if you're looking for something a little bit more niche and transportive, perhaps a blend that smells reminiscent of snow-covered forests or coming home to a crackling fire after a day on the slopes, we have another category to suggest. Alpine perfumes, or mountain scents, in general, boast the exact sort of verdant and woody aromas that we associate with skiing and cosying up in a chalet with a view.

9 cool and woody Alpine perfumes that smell like waking up in a luxe, ski chalet

Boosting fresh notes of pine, fir balsam and warm woods, these blends combine everything we love about forest walk perfumes, with icy mountain air and a sprinkling of snow...

Alpine-like notes to look out for

When searching for an 'alpine' perfume, look out for notes like pine needles and fir balsam, as these crisp, resinous smells are very synonmous with the landscapes, as of course, towering trees, specifically firs and pine trees, can be found across snowy mountain ranges. Woody aromas, like cedar and sandalwood, are also key, and any scent that carries them will also double as a very chic winter perfume.

For a very cool and fresh fragrance, sharp citrus, like bergamot, will afford a dewy, icy quality, especially when contrasted with richer, woody base notes. As will notes like spearmint and eucalyptus, which afford a very minty, invigorating and ice-like scent.

  • Pine needles
  • Fir balsam
  • Cedarwood
  • Sandalwood
  • Resins
  • Bergamot
  • Eucalyptus
  • Vetiver
  • Clary sage
  • Tea
  • Mint
