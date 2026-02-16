9 Alpine perfumes that radiate après chic and capture frozen mountain ranges in their notes

Evoking thoughts of crunching footsteps over a fresh dusting of snow, the smell of pine and the cold sting of icy air on your cheeks, these alpine-like perfumes seek to capture breathtaking mountain ranges in their notes.

When it comes to selecting a new scent from the list of best long-lasting perfumes, the classic olfactory genres, like florals and gourmands, still stand up and can always be relied upon for a chic signature. But if you're looking for something a little bit more niche and transportive, perhaps a blend that smells reminiscent of snow-covered forests or coming home to a crackling fire after a day on the slopes, we have another category to suggest. Alpine perfumes, or mountain scents, in general, boast the exact sort of verdant and woody aromas that we associate with skiing and cosying up in a chalet with a view.

So, whether it's winter or not, if you want to immerse yourself in the breathtaking vistas of the Alps or be reminded of vacations past, these nine bracing blends definitely deliver.

9 cool and woody Alpine perfumes that smell like waking up in a luxe, ski chalet

Boosting fresh notes of pine, fir balsam and warm woods, these blends combine everything we love about forest walk perfumes, with icy mountain air and a sprinkling of snow...

Glacial freshness Creed 1. Creed Silver Mountain Water Eau de Parfum RRP: from £175 for 30ml | Notes: bergamot, blackcurrant, galbanum, orange, tea, ozonic accord, musk and sandalwood Layering crisp bergamot with green, resinous galbanum, aromatic tea, musk and sandalwood, Creed's Silver Mountain Water truly does bottle up glacial scenes. It's fresh and lightweight, like snowflakes landing on your skin and was made to be paired with cosy, fluff-trimmed hoods and snow boots. There's also a dewy brightness to it that reminds me of sun sparkling over snow and icy lakes, thus making it an ideal companion on your next ski trip, or for those wanted to recreate that apres aesthetic at home. Who should buy it: lovers of crisp, citrus and aromatic scents, as opposed to florals and sweet blends. An iced, mango smoothie Commodity 2. Commodity Ice(d) Expressive Eau de Parfum View at Sephora RRP: £140 for 100ml | Notes: Frozen mango, spearmint, eucalyptus, ginger and black pepper This is hands down one of the most interesting fragrances I have ever smelt, as somehow, it really does smell 'Iced' as the name so accurately states. It pairs a frozen mango note with equally cool spearmint, eucalyptus and a spicy base of ginger and black pepper, which all meld together to create this very cold, fruit smoothie-like scent that is incredibly unique. It's quite menthol-y and sharp, not a scent I would recommend to those who favour subtlety, but if fresh citrus blends are your go-to or you love the bracing feeling of cold, mountain air hitting your cheeks as you zip down the slopes, this Commodity blend is right up your street. Who should buy it: lovers of realistic fruit notes and sharper, crisp scents Cool & smoky Byredo 3. Byredo Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum RRP: from £150 for 50ml | Notes: bergamot, juniper berries, lemon, pepper, incense, orris, pine needle, amber, sandalwood and vanilla Like a rainy day spent exploring pine and snow-covered mountain trails, Byredo's Gypsy Water blends fresh, dewy hints of bergamot, lemon and cool juniper berries with smoky trails of incense, invigorating pine needles and warm amber and sandalwood. It's ethereal and wild, a blend that is hard to pin down but equally never fails to conjure thoughts of breathtaking views, fresh air and embarking on a journey. Who should buy it: those seeking a chic, smoky and woody signature that tempts compliments. Sunny mountains over snowy ones Glossier 4. Glossier Sandstone Body Spritz View at SpaceNK RRP: £35 for 100ml | Notes: fig leaf, lavandin, clary sage, geranium, coconut milk and sandalwood For a mountain-like scent minus the ice and snow, Glossier's Sandstone is, in my opinion, a seriously underrated fragrance. It's actually a favourite of mine (I use the deodorant stick in this scent) and was inspired by Big Sur's rocky, mountainous coast. It blends fig leaf and clary sage with soft, warming hints of coconut and wood; it's salty and slightly suncream-y. A scent of hiking over breath-taking landscapes, catching glimpses of the sparkling ocean, all the while under the warm, Californian sun. It's fresh and sunny all at once and is perfect for layering with your other outdoorsy scents. Who should buy it: those who prefer beaches to ski slopes, but still love a mountain hike, seeking a chic woody fragrance to layer. Crisp & clean Jo Loves 5. Jo Loves Cobalt Patchouli & Cedar Eau de Parfum View at SpaceNK RRP: from £82 for 50ml | Notes: grapefruit, geranium, bourbon, cedar leaves, nutmeg, cedarwood atlas, vetiver, patchouli and musk This Jo Loves perfume is exactly what I imagine a thawing forest to smell like. Those fresh and crunchy opening notes of grapefruit contrast rich cedarwood, earthy vetiver and musk to create a scent that is cool but aromatic. There's an icy, aftershave-y and shower gel-like quality to it and a herbaceous greenness that is so clean - and definitely brings to mind forest-covered slopes being gently warmed by the midday sun. Who should buy it: those seeking a fresh and woody unisex fragrance that feels timeless and clean Sunny slopes Moncler 6. Moncler Pour Femme Sunrise Eau de Parfum View at Look Fantastic RRP: from £76 for 60ml | Notes: juicy pear, peony, lily of the valley, Egyptian jasmine, freesia and sandalwood This scent is less about icy climes and more about capturing breathtaking views, as its notes are designed to reflect the sun rising above mountain peaks, bathing the ridges in golden light. Ideal if perhaps you want your scent to mirror the location but not the temperatures, as this blend of juicy pear, soft florals like jasmine and lily of the valley, and rich sandalwood will definitely warm your spirits. Who should buy it: those wanting a scent that captures sunny days, hiking up mountains Warming up Maison Margiela 7. Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace Eau de Toilette View at Look Fantastic RRP: from £62 for 30ml | Notes: clove oil, pink pepper, orange flower petals, chestnut accord, gaiic wood oil, vanilla accord and cashmeran. For a scent that captures the cosier moments of a mountain adventure, like warming up back at your chalet, at the end of a long day on the slopes, consider one of Maison Margiela's best-selling Replica perfumes: By The Fireplace. As the name suggests, it crackles to life with warming notes of clove, pink pepper and chestnut, followed by smoky woods and comforting cashmeran. It really does smell like a roaring fireplace, but in a very chic and wearable way, making it a very fitting and sophisticated scent to have on you for such a trip. Who should buy it: lovers of smoky, realistic fireside perfumes and woody signatures. Like sun reflecting on the snow Tom Ford 8. Tom Ford Soleil Neige Eau de Parfum View at Look Fantastic RRP: from £108 for 50ml | Notes: bergamot, musk, jasmine and orange blossom. Inspired by the sun's shimmering reflection on fresh, alpine snow, this Tom Ford scent marries fresh and citrusy bergamot with soft, pale florals and skin-like musks to create a sparkling, icy take on a solar perfume. It's exactly the sort of fragrance you'd want to encapsulate your time on the slopes, but it is also a lovely scent to wear through the autumn/winter and even into spring, thanks to its sunny, musky quality. Who should buy it: floral fragrance fans and those seeking a very radiant, snowy-mountain-like scent. Cool & ethereal Diptyque 9. Diptyque's Orphéon Eau de parfum View at Diptyque RRP: £170 for 75ml | Notes: juniper berry, cedar, tonka bean and jasmine Now, this might be more of a personal take, as technically, this fragrance is meant to mirror a vintage jazz club. And while it does do that beautifully, I also find it to have a very ethereal, midnight-stroll-through-a-snowy-forest quality to it. If you've read my love letter to Diptyque's Orpheon, you'll know its blend of fresh, almost minty juniper berries, smoky cedar and velvety tonka is my favourite of all time. It's rich and musky, but there's also this coolness to it that would definitely feel at home on an icy, pine-tree-covered expanse. Who should buy it: those wanting an incredibly chic and unique woody fragrance, and anyone seeking to expand their collection of the best Diptyque perfumes

Alpine-like notes to look out for

When searching for an 'alpine' perfume, look out for notes like pine needles and fir balsam, as these crisp, resinous smells are very synonmous with the landscapes, as of course, towering trees, specifically firs and pine trees, can be found across snowy mountain ranges. Woody aromas, like cedar and sandalwood, are also key, and any scent that carries them will also double as a very chic winter perfume.

For a very cool and fresh fragrance, sharp citrus, like bergamot, will afford a dewy, icy quality, especially when contrasted with richer, woody base notes. As will notes like spearmint and eucalyptus, which afford a very minty, invigorating and ice-like scent.

Pine needles

Fir balsam

Cedarwood

Sandalwood

Resins

Bergamot

Eucalyptus

Vetiver

Clary sage

Tea

Mint