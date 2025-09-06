Soft and juicy peach perfumes are the unexpected scent genre that'll be everywhere this autumn

Lightweight and a little bit nostalgic, these peach scents are in high demand...

A collage of peach perfumes featured in this roundup, including fragrance product shots from PHLUR, Parfums de Marly, Tom Ford and Jo Malone London/ all featured on a cream template with an overlay of peach fruit images
(Image credit: L to R: PHLUR, Parfums de Marly, Tom Ford and Jo Malone London)
Boasting a sweet and instantly recognisable scent that would make anyone's mouth water, peach perfumes are on the up this year, and these six blends showcase the delicately juicy note perfectly.

While citrus is already a popular olfactory family among the best long-lasting perfumes, with notes like orange and lemon most commonly used, we've recently seen several niche fruits garner attention. Cherry perfumes have become very popular among fruity perfume lovers, and recently, peach has also popped up. Why? For one, it's very nostalgic; think fizzy Peach Rings and summery Bellinis. There's also a unique, velvety quality to the note, like the fuzzy texture of the fruit's skin, that makes it feel more interesting and complex than a typical fruit scent.

Even as we head into autumn, where wood perfumes tend to dominate, we're still seeing this sweet and succulent fragrance genre crop up. So, if you're keen to try something new and trendy - especially as a fruit or gourmand scent fan - these are the six peachy blends to try...

6 soft and deliciously sweet peach perfumes to snap up

As with creamy fig perfumes, there's more than meets the eye with a peach scent. They, like apricots and nectarines, can be sweet and fruity, yes, but when paired with warmer notes like amber and sandalwood, they can also take on more of a soft and velvety aroma.

Florals, too, can accentuate the delicate softness of this note, while hints of caramel or vanilla can steer it more towards gourmand. All in all, it can be surprisingly nuanced, and no matter your tastes, you may find a delicious new signature among this peachy array...

What does peach smell like in perfume?

On the left is a close-up of Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson&#039;s hand seen holding a bottle of PHLUR&#039;S Peach Skin perfume (which features an orange bottle and white lid), up in front of a plaster pink wall. And on the right, is another picture of Naomi&#039;s hand holding the Parfums de Marly Valaya perfume (with its frosted white bottle, silver lid and white tassels), in front of the same wall/ both images are featured on a cream template with three pictures of peaches scattered across it.

(Image credit: Future)

If you're keen to invest in a new fruity fragrance but are unsure of what effect and overall aroma peach adds to a blend, Head of Buying at The Perfume Shop, Miranda Savage, explains that it brings, "a juicy, velvety sweetness to perfume that feels instantly uplifting and comforting.

"It strikes the perfect balance between fruity freshness and soft, creamy warmth, which makes it incredibly versatile across both everyday scents and more sophisticated perfumes."

Why is peach so popoular this year?

As for why peach is proving so popular among the 2025 perfume trends, Savage explains that it "taps into that sense of optimism and playfulness people are looking for in their perfume. It’s a note that feels modern, joyful, and wearable, while still having a touch of nostalgia. You can find it in Perfumes such as Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Eau de Parfum, Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid Eau de Parfum, and Narciso Rodriguez For Her Intense Eau de Parfum.”

