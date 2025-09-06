Soft and juicy peach perfumes are the unexpected scent genre that'll be everywhere this autumn

Boasting a sweet and instantly recognisable scent that would make anyone's mouth water, peach perfumes are on the up this year, and these six blends showcase the delicately juicy note perfectly.

While citrus is already a popular olfactory family among the best long-lasting perfumes, with notes like orange and lemon most commonly used, we've recently seen several niche fruits garner attention. Cherry perfumes have become very popular among fruity perfume lovers, and recently, peach has also popped up. Why? For one, it's very nostalgic; think fizzy Peach Rings and summery Bellinis. There's also a unique, velvety quality to the note, like the fuzzy texture of the fruit's skin, that makes it feel more interesting and complex than a typical fruit scent.

Even as we head into autumn, where wood perfumes tend to dominate, we're still seeing this sweet and succulent fragrance genre crop up. So, if you're keen to try something new and trendy - especially as a fruit or gourmand scent fan - these are the six peachy blends to try...

6 soft and deliciously sweet peach perfumes to snap up

As with creamy fig perfumes, there's more than meets the eye with a peach scent. They, like apricots and nectarines, can be sweet and fruity, yes, but when paired with warmer notes like amber and sandalwood, they can also take on more of a soft and velvety aroma.

Florals, too, can accentuate the delicate softness of this note, while hints of caramel or vanilla can steer it more towards gourmand. All in all, it can be surprisingly nuanced, and no matter your tastes, you may find a delicious new signature among this peachy array...

Salty & sunny PHLUR Peach Skin Body Mist View at SpaceNK RRP: from £25 | Notes: Peach Bellini, plum, peach skin, bergamot, white freesia, vanilla orchid, jasmine nectar, milky sandalwood, sheer amber, and coconut caramel Sweet and subtly warm, this body mist was a go-to of Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson's this summer, whenever she wanted an easy and airy spritz of something. "I'm not normally a lover of fruity or gourmand scents, but the sheerness and milky quality of this mist really surprised and hooked me in. It's warm and almost salty, like sun-warmed skin, with white floral hints that add to its musky appeal. These rich and creamy notes hit that succulent and tart peachiness, melding together to capture the softness of the fruit's signature fuzzy skin." Who should buy it: fans of PHLUR's perfume range, as well as those seeking an easy summer scent that will transition and layer beautifully with many of your favourite autumn fragrances. Grown-up peach scent Jo Malone London Nectarine Blossom & Honey Cologne RRP: from £56 for 30ml | Notes: Cassis, Acacia Honey and peach Touted as one of the best Jo Malone perfumes, this sweet blend was crafted to capture the bright and bustling stalls of Covent Garden Market. It's crisp, thanks to its opening burst of cassis, but it shimmers down into a rich and succulently sweet blend of ripe peach and warm, golden honey. We would describe this as a grown-up iteration of a peach perfume, as to be expected from the premium British brand, and a great option if you prefer more minimalistic scents. Who should buy it: Those seeking a fresh and mature fruity perfume that isn't overcomplicated or overwhelming. Woody & boozy Tom Ford Bitter Peach Eau de Parfum View at Look Fantastic RRP: from £90 for 10ml | Notes: Pêche De Vigne Accord, Sicilian Blood Orange, davana oil and patchouli. Described by the brand as 'sensual,' this perfume is all succulent peach and rich woods. Notes like patchouli and sandalwood add a spicy bitterness to the blend, which mingle with the zingy notes of juicy blood orange and, of course, peach. Many reviewers have also noted that this scent bears a boozy quality to it, which, along with its warm base, lends itself well to autumn wear. Who should buy it: Those who like unique and bold scents - its richness might be a tad polarising, but it's definitely an expensive take on peach. Airy apricot GLOSSIER You Fleur Eau de Parfum View at Sephora RRP: £70 for 30ml | Notes: mineral salt accord, osmanthus, ylang ylang, apricot skin, cashmeran and ambrox For an alternative to all these peachy blends that's proved very popular this year, consider Glossier's latest concoction: You Fleur. It boasts hints of apricot skin, as opposed to peach, but offers a similarly sweet, warm, and 'fuzzy' sort of effect. Like the brand's iconic original You, this scent is grounded with skin-like notes of ambrox and cashmeran, which add a cosy, sheerness to its sweet, citrus heart notes. Who should buy it: Fans of You and its other variations, as well as those seeking an airy and everyday skin-like scent with a sweet edge. Gourmand & milky Le Monde Le Monde Gourmand Peche Delicieuse Eau de Parfum View at Look Fantastic RRP: £24 for 30ml | Notes: Peach, cinnamon, orange, white rose, caramel, vanilla, soft woods and baked musks. For fans of vanilla perfumes, this sweet and dessert-like blend is a must-try. It blends delicious notes of caramel, vanilla and warm woods with a smidge of cinnamon and a juicy burst of ripe, sugared peach. It's definitely what you would class as a fruity gourmand, but there's a soft creaminess to it, which gives it wider appeal. Who should buy it: Ideal for those seeking an affordable dessert-like fragrance that isn't too youthful or too sickly Clean & powdery Parfums de Marly Valaya Eau de Parfum View at John Lewis RRP: from £175 for 30ml | Notes: Bergamot, mandarin, white peach, orange flower, nympheal, vetiver, akigalawood, ambrofix and musk For a powdery, skin-like take on peach, consider Parfums de Marly's luxe Valaya scent. It pairs fresh citrus notes of bergamot, mandarin, and white peach with clean and cottony white florals, before melting down into a musky base. Beauty Writer Naomi says, "It's an expensive-smelling and elegant portrayal of peach, and ideal for those who prefer wood or musk perfumes over very fruity ones. It is rich and fresh all at once, but there's also this subtle juiciness to it that makes it so moreish." Who should buy it: those seeking a sheer and powdery, floral peach scent

What does peach smell like in perfume?

If you're keen to invest in a new fruity fragrance but are unsure of what effect and overall aroma peach adds to a blend, Head of Buying at The Perfume Shop, Miranda Savage, explains that it brings, "a juicy, velvety sweetness to perfume that feels instantly uplifting and comforting.

"It strikes the perfect balance between fruity freshness and soft, creamy warmth, which makes it incredibly versatile across both everyday scents and more sophisticated perfumes."

Why is peach so popoular this year?

As for why peach is proving so popular among the 2025 perfume trends, Savage explains that it "taps into that sense of optimism and playfulness people are looking for in their perfume. It’s a note that feels modern, joyful, and wearable, while still having a touch of nostalgia. You can find it in Perfumes such as Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Eau de Parfum, Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid Eau de Parfum, and Narciso Rodriguez For Her Intense Eau de Parfum.”